Over the last couple of weeks, two disturbing things happened that might not, at first glance, seem to be related but, unfortunately, they are. They were separated by 6,500 miles but, nonetheless, they are closely entwined. That mileage is the distance between Jerusalem and the Christian Retreat Center in Morningside, Missouri, where the fallen and reconstructed televangelist Jim Bakker films his popular TV show. The new Jim Bakker, now out of prison, is, these days, a fire-and-brimstone, apocalyptic, End-of-Days, Trump-supporting evangelical preacher/prophet with a disturbingly large audience. He is one of the players in these events.
The other player is David M. Friedman, United States ambassador to Israel. Two years ago, I wrote here that Trump’s pick of Friedman for this job was a terrible choice for such a crucial diplomatic appointment. Friedman’s “qualifications” are he is a tough New York bankruptcy lawyer who represented various Trump businesses that went spectacularly bankrupt and, also for many years, he has been very vocal in his absolute rejection of any two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. He has also, for many years, provided millions of dollars in financial support to Jewish settlers living in the Occupied Territories — living there in violation of international law and in defiance of various United Nations declarations passed over decades. As a private individual, Friedman is, of course, absolutely entitled to his philanthropic choices and political opinions. But, as an ambassador representing the United States in Israel, he is absolutely out of line, hopelessly biased, and an embarrassment to United States foreign relations.
But ... the counter-intuitive fact is, David Friedman and Jim Bakker are two sides of the same coin. And how convenient, because it so happens a certain coin is at the center of the issue at hand. Last week, Jim Bakker, on his program, was hawking the sale of a special gold-plated coin (for $45) that bears the images of President Trump and the ancient King Cyrus. The intended buyers for this coin are hyper-conservative, End-of-Days fixated, American evangelicals, since they are the audience for the Jim Bakker Show. The sales pitch for the coin includes the statement the coin is a “point of contact with God.”
Who, on earth, you might want to ask, was King Cyrus? As explained in an issue of the Times of Israel (March 9, 2018), Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu likened Trump to King Cyrus the Great of Persia, saying, “2,500 years ago King Cyrus proclaimed that the Jewish exiles in Babylon could come back and rebuild our Temple in Jerusalem.” Netanyahu was simply repeating a long-held Jewish scholarly tradition that Cyrus was a pagan agent unknowingly carrying out God’s plan as pertained to the Jews. Of course, after the so-called “Babylonian Captivity,” the Jews did return to Jerusalem and did rebuild the Temple in around 500 BCE — and King Cyrus facilitated that.
When he spoke, Netanyahu was very much aware, as explained in the same Times of Israel piece, that: “The idea that Trump is a modern-day Cyrus is particularly popular among Evangelical Christians.” This is called “vessel theology,” standing for the idea both Trump and Cyrus were/are flawed, imperfect vessels but, nonetheless, they can be used perfectly well by God as instruments to accomplish His plan for the return of the Jews to their Promised Land and, in evangelical theology, to accomplish the End of Days.
Israeli politicians are well aware of American evangelicals’ convictions in this regard and their unconditional love for the divine mission of Israel — and their financial support for the modern state of Israel. Along this line of the divine mission, just last week, Ambassador Friedman, speaking on the one-year anniversary of the United States moving its embassy to Jerusalem, said point blank: “Israel is on the side of God.” And that is exactly what a large voting block that supports Trump wants to hear. That is their passionately held, fervent position: Trump and Israel are on the side of God.
I can think of no position more offensive and dangerous than that.
If an accurate understanding of the history of Judaism and Christianity should have taught us anything, it is secular rulers and states are never “on the side of God.” On the contrary, they are way too likely to be operating counter to, or opposite to, “the side of God.” The birth of Rabbinical Judaism (the Judaism of today) and the birth of Christianity both happened when those religions were in opposition to kings and states. This distrust of the state is one of the most important accomplishments of the Judeo-Christian tradition, which was paraphrased by a great rabbi as: “Render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and onto God what is God’s.” When Rabbi Jesus said that, by the way, he was holding a Roman coin in his hand and making reference to it — the coin bore the image of a Roman emperor, probably Caesar Augustus.
And now we have the preacher, and convicted felon, Jim Bakker holding up a new coin in a new, bizarre form of “religion.” In what must be the most perfect example ever of “ignorance is bliss,” Mr. Bakker is oblivious to the devastating irony of his self-incriminating hypocrisy. To claim that a coin, any coin, bearing the image of a king or a politician, is a “point of contact with God” is nothing but a sad, sick farce.
However, in real life — unlike the stage — the line between farce and tragedy can be exceedingly thin. Those who are not observant enough to see the farce for what it is will assuredly find themselves in a tragedy.
Most of the human race, thank God, is now past the stage when any state or government can be proclaimed as having been ordained by God — at least not without a substantial proportion (I believe, a majority) of those living under that government, objecting strenuously.
That’s the proverbial bridge too far, and I don’t think we’ll be crossing it in 2020.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.