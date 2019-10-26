Last week, President Trump pulled the rug out from under the Kurds in a shameless act of treachery. Among the vacuous things he said in his defense were the words, “They have plenty of sand to play with.” Among the many layers of non-presidential, insulting rhetoric employed here is the classic imperialist tool of “infantalization,” whereby “lesser” peoples are viewed as if they are deficient in brain development and maturity — and this is one small step away from the closely related process of “dehumanization.”
Why would Trump engage in this type of speech, I mean above and beyond his natural tendency to be sophomoric. Trump also said, “Like two kids in a lot, you have got to let them fight, and then you pull them apart.” This would just be bad comedy writing if so many lives were not at stake.
And these lives, the lives of the Kurds? Who are they? They are an ancient people of the Middle East who go back to the days of the Zoroastrian religion, before there was Judaism, Christianity or Islam. They have a 4,000+ year history and a history of exemplary tolerance and interfaith community. Most of the Kurds converted eventually to Islam, but not all. There are Kurds who are Christian and some who still follow Zoroastrianism and some who are Jewish. And guess what? They get along with each other. Because of this aspect of their history, the Kurds have never fallen victim to extremist Islamism. The Kurds have fought at the western world’s side against the Islamist extremism and ISIS again and again. And the West has left them to die again and again.
And we wonder why so many in the Middle East hate us.
Going all the way back to ancient Sanskrit, we have the well-known proverb, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” But, of course, our current president has no need for proverbs, since he has, as per his own recent tweet, “great and unmatched wisdom.” News flash: there is absolutely no wisdom in abandoning the Kurds.
Trump’s misstep with the Kurds could very well be the end of Trump’s chances in 2020. This is exactly the point of Carol Kuruvilla’s piece in the Huffington Post of Oct. 15, “Why Evangelical Christian leaders care so deeply about Trump abandoning the Kurds.” The piece points out Trump’s actions have already displaced over 130,000 people and placed Kurdish Christian communities at risk.
But perhaps even more importantly, the Kurds as a whole are perceived by many evangelical leaders (and rightly so) as a minority group that is unfairly persecuted by the state(s) — which puts them in a class similar to many evangelicals’ assessment of their own position in the United States. As the evangelist Pat Robertson recently put it on the Christian Broadcasting Network, Trump is “in danger of losing the mandate of heaven.” CBN also ran a commentary piece that states, “Kurds are the evangelicals of the Muslim World.”
The American evangelical position is, it is a tragedy the Middle East has a declining Christian population, even though it is the birthplace of Christianity. While arguing this, they also show a major blind spot in never mentioning the state of Israel, since 1948, has expelled and displaced thousands of Palestinian Christians right along with Palestinian Muslims — and further, that it is, in no small degree, the repercussions of policies of the modern state of Israel that have caused the mass exodus of Christians out of that country and out of the Middle East as a whole.
But, regardless of the American evangelical right’s flawed understanding of the Middle East situation, they are absolutely right to be angry about Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds. It makes no sense from any perspective whatsoever. Financially, it is only 2,000 troops out of a total of 1.3 million American soldiers in our armed services — that’s 0.001%. But morally and strategically, it is another matter entirely. The U.S. has now lost its integrity, its trustworthiness and what little was left of its good name in the region.
As I, and many parents, have told our children: “Like it or not, you are the company you keep; if you follow someone’s lead, in the eyes of others you are equated with that person and their actions. This is why being ‘an accessory to a crime’ is in our legal system a crime itself — so watch out.” Since Trump has shown himself so fond of using arguments based on the schoolyard, I have thought this a fitting way to explain the position into which he has now placed our entire country. We have become, in effect, accessories to the crime he has committed against the Kurds. A great many of us, and I mean a very great many, don’t like it one bit.
It will be a supreme irony if, because of this tragedy for the Kurds, it is the Kurds who end up causing the final defeat of Trump and Trumpism in 2020. I’m not generally a friend to the American evangelical right, but I subscribe to the proverb, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” If the religious right wants to turn on Trump over his treatment of the Kurds, that is more than fine by me. Trump doesn’t practice a religion, and he doesn’t understand religion — and now this failing, among his many failings, is coming back to bite him where it hurts.
As the poet William Cowper put it, “God works in mysterious ways, his wonders to perform.” Amen to that.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
