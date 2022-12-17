Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock just barely won the runoff vote in Georgia. It was close — he won by a slim margin of a little over 2%. Considering the Republican he was running against, such a sliver ought to have we Democrats quaking in our boots.
His challenger was Herschel Walker — a man who has done absolutely nothing in his life except play football. He didn’t even finish college, which would be OK except he lied and said he graduated in the top 1% of his class. He has had no experience in government whatsoever. He said he was against abortion, but has paid for at least one — etc., etc. His own family spoke out against him. A worse and more ill-prepared candidate would have been very hard to find. He would have made a horrible senator and would have thrown the Senate over to the Republicans.
Warnock, on the other hand, is the senior pastor of the famous Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Morehouse College, and his Master of Divinity and doctorate from Union Theological Seminary, which is affiliated with Columbia University. He has been active in politics, religious and community affairs in Georgia for many years. Despite this, he just barely won.
How could this happen? By the way, both candidates are Black. Everybody had to know Walker was not fit for the job. It was blatantly obvious. He got so many votes because they were protest votes — protest against the Democratic Party and anyone who runs as a Democrat. Georgia is still a Republican state, but just barely.
The moral of this tale? We Democrats ought to thank our lucky stars (and God) that Warnock is a very public Christian. If he wasn’t, we can be sure he would have lost the 2% edge that won him the election. There is a very important lesson to be learned here.
The lesson Warnock’s win is teaching Democrats is: Religion matters, and it matters a great deal. The Democrats will not keep the White House and the Senate in 2024 unless they are seen as a party that takes religion very seriously. Not “seriously” in the way the Republicans have been spouting, not preaching Christian nationalism and calling for a Christian evangelical government. But “seriously” in the sense that Christian social teaching calls for community service, social justice, Medicare for all, protection of voting rights and civil rights, respect for a plurality of religions, separation between church and state, etc.
For too long now we Democrats have been content to allow our party to be branded (by others and somewhat by ourselves as well) as the party that is, at the very least, disinterested in religion and often actually opposed to religion — the “secularist” party. That is exactly how to lose elections in the United States.
The U.S. is a very religious country. A Gallup poll in 2021 found 75% of Americans identify with a religious faith, and almost 50% of those Americans say religion is “very important” in their lives. Yes, many are attending church less often, but they still consider their religion very important. You don’t have to be a demographics expert to see the religious are a huge voting block in America’s electorate.
According to AP VoteCast, an expansive voter survey, only about 20% of voters in 2022 claimed no religious affiliation — meaning about 80% do. So the religiously affiliated vote in high numbers. Not making a strong appeal to them is political suicide. Yet, the Democrats keep committing suicide. It is a wonder so many manage to survive. Think how well Democrats would do in ’24 if they were to make being religion-friendly a very visible part of their platform.
There are plenty of religious people, many of them Democrats, who would make strong candidates. There are many “liberal” Christians, like Warnock, who are committed to progressive ideals. (By the way, “liberal Christianity” is very much present in Union Theological Seminary, Warnock’s alma mater.) There are millions of religious citizens who are pro-choice (as is Warnock). There are millions of them who want tighter gun control laws, millions who want to see a complete overhaul of our health care system. Warnock is behind these causes. He is for a “green energy future” for the U.S. This list could go on.
One would have to say the Rev. Dr. Warnock is a classic “liberal Democrat,” but he is also a serious Christian and a pastor. He teaches that one can be a liberal and still be a Christian. This is something too many Americans seem to have forgotten. And the Democratic Party will forget this at its peril.
For my money, I’d like to see more liberal Democrat Christians running for office, and even liberal Christian pastors. We cannot let the Republican Party go on claiming, unchallenged, to be the only party with “God on its side.” Someone once said, “You are what you allow yourself to be perceived to be.” This is especially true in politics.
Another thing Dr. Warnock has taught us is, our country is split very close to 50:50 between our two major parties. This might be healthy, were it not for the fact one of those parties is actually attempting to curtail voting rights, refusing to accept election results, stonewalling legislation in Congress, and doing its best to protect a president who has committed serious criminal actions and tried to overthrow our country’s democracy. The Republican Party has also wed itself to the Christian right. It’s time for the Democratic Party to publicly wed itself to the Christian left, or at least left-of-center. That’s a strong voting block.
How has the Republican Party, MAGA and Trump gotten away with this? They have claimed “God is on our side” and that those opposed to them are part of some “deep state,” a phrasing that is code language for “operatives of the anti-Christ” or some such demonic enterprise — as prophesized by the Book of Revelation and QAnon.
The Republican fixation on “the grand battle” between those who are “saved” and those who are not is abusing Christianity to tear this country apart. Some of the GOP truly believe this tripe and some just use it as cynical vote-catching shtick — either way, it is pernicious.
And perhaps the most important thing Dr. Warnock can teach us has to do with his presentation and speaking style. I encourage you to watch him doing an interview and delivering a sermon — two different styles of rhetoric, but always well spoken, well structured, to the point and gently forceful. He is an excellent model for how to stand up and participate in our government while remaining respectful, civil and Christian.
Congratulations to you, Rev. Dr. Warnock. You deserve it. You make me proud to be an American and a Democrat.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
