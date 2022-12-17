Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock just barely won the runoff vote in Georgia. It was close — he won by a slim margin of a little over 2%. Considering the Republican he was running against, such a sliver ought to have we Democrats quaking in our boots.

His challenger was Herschel Walker — a man who has done absolutely nothing in his life except play football. He didn’t even finish college, which would be OK except he lied and said he graduated in the top 1% of his class. He has had no experience in government whatsoever. He said he was against abortion, but has paid for at least one — etc., etc. His own family spoke out against him. A worse and more ill-prepared candidate would have been very hard to find. He would have made a horrible senator and would have thrown the Senate over to the Republicans.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.