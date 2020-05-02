The latest translation of the Bible, “Bible 2020,” has just been published by the Danish Bible Society. It has caused considerable controversy on account of the way this translation has handled the word “Israel” in the Old and New Testaments. For example, of the 60 instances in the New Testament where the word “Israel” is used, this translation replaces the word with other words 59 times. Of course, one might ask: Why, and why should I care?
Well, translation can be tricky business. It is widely agreed now, as a famous example, that a mistranslated word (“mokusatsu”) in a response from Japan to Washington during World War II may very well have resulted in the bombing of Hiroshima. Also, the names of things, especially place names, often carry great weight and legal ramifications — this is especially true in the Holy Land, also known as Israel or Palestine. All three of those names carry very heavy loads.
Now here we are at the beginning of the 21st century and it is finally being realized the name “Israel” is one of these problematic words. I have to say, it’s about time. To begin with, the name “Israel” as used in Hebrew and Greek scripture, and in English translation, has different meanings: it can mean the new name God gave to Jacob; it can mean the “Land of the Israelites;” or it can mean the “People of Israel.” Sometimes, in English texts, it can be used (somewhat carelessly) to mean “the Jewish people or the Jews.”
The translators of Bible 2020 have pointed out another problem they have been concerned about: Since so many readers today may be reading the Bible for the first time, the translators were worried the word “Israel” would tend to be confused with, and associated with, the modern state of Israel — which would, of course, be a misleading anachronism.
So for example, in this new translation, the phrase “Land of Israel” is translated as “Land of the Jews” and the phrase “People of Israel” as “the Jews.” These two examples are particularly troubling, for a number of reasons I will try to explain.
I believe it was the great 19th-century German Biblical scholar Julius Wellhausen who said, “There were Israelites long before there were Jews.” His point was the word “Jews” technically referred to the residents of the area known as Judah/Judea, wherein sits the city of Jerusalem; and the word “Israelites” referred to all the Hebrew-speaking peoples who worshiped the One God “El,” whose name is, in fact, part of the word “Israel.”
The etymology of the name “Israel” (in Hebrew “Yisra’el”) is highly instructive: it means “he who contends (“sara”) with God (“El”). In Hebrew scripture, God is called El (and Eloah, Elohim, royal plural form) well over 2,000 times. It is important to note both Hebrew and Arabic are closely related Semitic languages; the word for God in Arabic is Allah, and this is simply the Arabic form of the Hebrew El/Eloah — all from the same Semitic root.
This means, putting oneself back several centuries before the Common Era, the phrase “Land of Israel” actually meant “the land of those who worship El,” which meant, in effect, “The Land of the Monotheists.” Not all of them lived in the Kingdom of Judah, just as many lived in Samaria and Galilee (areas north of Judah, now the occupied West Bank). They were all monotheists and all called the One God by the name El/Eloah. The name of a people as “Jews” (“Yehudim” in Hebrew) only occurs in the later books of the Hebrew Bible, referring to the descendants of Judah/the residents of Judah — a subset of the Israelites.
Why does this linguistic trivia matter? Because it is not trivial. The fact is, the version of the Hebrew Bible used today comes from the Torah text as it was collected and put into writing in and around Jerusalem — the Samaritans had a different version of Hebrew scripture and a different temple. Scholars have long realized the “Jerusalem Torah” includes many things that appear there to affirm the superiority of the Judeans and the Jerusalem temple — in fact, it was to be the one and only temple for all Israelites.
When the Danish translators drop the term “Israel” and replace it with the words “Land of the Jews” and “Jews,” they are rewriting history terribly. They are denying a major part of the history of what happened in the Middle East, in Palestine. Various tribes of “The Worshipers of El” vied with each other and the tribe of Judah fought for primacy and the supreme primacy of their Jerusalem temple. There were many of this monotheistic religion who strongly objected to what went on to develop in Jerusalem: the Samaritans, the Essenes, the Zealots and the Pharisees, to name just the main groups.
The destruction of the Jerusalem temple in the year 70 by the Romans forced the religion of the Judeans to cease being a temple-based religion. The position of the Pharisees was born out: namely, the most important basis for Israelite monotheism was the study and teaching of the written Torah and the oral Torah and the books of the Prophets — all of which could, and should, be done anywhere in the world in meeting houses (“synagogues”).
In a special and important sense, the Israelites still exist in that The Worshipers of the God El very much still exist: they are the peoples we call today Jews, Christians, Samaritans and Muslims — all the monotheists of the world. And all the world’s monotheists acknowledge they are, at least spiritually, the Descendants of Abraham — either through the line of Isaac or of Ishmael.
Muslim scholars are, and have always been, fully aware Allah and Eloah are names for the same One God. In fact, Muslim teaching is that everyone since Adam has worshiped this One God, but, at various points across history, humans went astray and fell into polytheism. This is often taught as, “Islam is one religion from Adam to Jacob (whom God renamed Israel), to Moses to Jesus to Muhammad. All the prophets of Hebrew scripture are honored by Islam.”
When Muslims arrived in Jerusalem in the late-600s CE, they discovered the so-called “Temple Mount” area had been almost totally abandoned and no Jewish temple was there. In fact, some pagan Roman shrines had been begun on the raised platform. They reclaimed the site for monotheism by building the huge Dome of the Rock and the large Al Aqsa Mosque, which stand there to this day. In doing this, they were honoring the monotheists’ One God El/Eloah/Allah.
One can see, to some degree, why the Danish Bible 2020 might want to eliminate the name “Israel” from the Bible — because they don’t want its presence to “prove” the legitimacy of the modern state of Israel. But they are robbing Peter to pay Paul. The fact is that the Holy Land is holy to all the Worshipers of the God Eloah/Allah: to Jews, Christians and Muslims; and the name itself, Yisra’El, carries this truth within it for all to see.
To replace the term “Land of Israel” with the (specifically modern) “Land of the Jews,” is to jump over 3,000 years of history and to affirm, in effect, that the land “has always belonged to the Jews.” That is a dangerous over-simplification and anachronism. It will not further peace in the Middle East, but will do the opposite. I would say to the Danish Bible Society: too much has been lost in translation.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
