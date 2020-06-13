An important article just appeared in The Atlantic, “Nothing Can Stop What is Coming,” written by Adrienne LaFrance who is the executive editor of that magazine. The article’s lead-in reads: “QAnon is a conspiracy theory with messianic overtones and dark predictions. Its legions of followers are growing and it’s a harbinger of a world where facts and reality don”t matter.” Going into the 2020 elections, this piece should be mandatory reading.
QAnon is an online movement with thousands and thousands of adherents. Its specialty is peddling paranoid conspiracy theories about the “deep state,” the coming time of “tribulation,” the “New World Order,” “fake news,” the End of Days and President Trump’s critical role in bringing all this to fruition. The posts are often created by anonymous contributors and the founder, known as “Q,” is anonymous himself. LaFrance’s article makes it clear that this movement, made possible by the internet, is very large and quite dangerous.
QAnon is not specifically an American evangelical movement, although it uses many themes and tropes from evangelical fundamentalism and there is cross-over in membership. Most particularly, an undertone throughout the movement and many web posts make frequent oblique and semi-hidden, though sometimes explicit, reference to the End of Days scenario put forth in the final book of the New Testament, “The Book of Revelation,” also known as “Apocalypse.”
This is partly why the legacy of Martin Luther (1483-1546) comes into play, but this is something Adrienne LaFrance did not care to, or did not have the space to, address in her excellent piece. I address it here. One of her sources from inside the movement liked to use the phrase “do the research,” meaning specifically: Go to the internet and read the “real” sources, not the mainline media, and you can learn for yourself what is “really” going on.
LaFrance points out that QAnon has many attributes of a new religion and/or cult movement. I would add, in addition, one of the key “sacred texts” of this movement is the internet. The followers use their individual “insight” to navigate the World Wide Web to engage in what is called “proof texting.” Proof texting is a rhetorical device often used by Christian fundamentalists whereby, according to Webster’s dictionary, a speaker “takes isolated quotes (such as from a biblical text) and establishes a position that may not be the original intent of the quotes.”
The QAnon movement cherry picks and proof texts thousands of items that appear online, quotes them, or misquotes them, or takes them out of context, or twists them out of any semblance to reality. The “Pizzagate” lie, some years ago, about a pizza parlor in Washington, D.C., that was supposedly a cover for a child sex abuse ring is a classic example. This actually caused a man to storm in with automatic weapons, almost killing many adults and children. He was sent to prison.
Why on Earth do I bring poor old Martin Luther into this? In giving birth to the Reformation 500 years ago, Luther established three new and world changing principles: True religion must be based 1) on “sola scriptura,” only on the Bible, and 2) on “sola fides,” only on individual faith. This led directly to: 3) Luther”s teaching of “the universal priesthood of all believers,” whereby he rejected the idea that a class of educated priests and a long-sacred tradition of biblical interpretation were necessary to understand Christianity and oversee the Church. Lay people were to read and interpret the Bible on their own, find the truth, decide on the teaching, and that was to be enough, pure and simple.
I’m sorry, but I disagree. Neither the Bible nor the internet can be clearly understood and employed without careful training and education. They are both far too vast and filled with far too many complexities for the “average reader” to interpret and teach to others. Proof texting and cherry picking from the Bible or the internet is like letting loose a bunch of 8-year-old boys in Times Square with cherry bombs — a lot will go wrong and a lot of people will get hurt. A little knowledge, or none at all, is a dangerous thing.
Is this too much to lay at the feet of Martin Luther? I don’t think so. This is the same man who wrote two vicious anti-Semitic books against the Jews of Europe, “On the Jews and Their Lies” and “The Unknowable Name,” both reprinted in German several times before his death. Very shortly before he died, he preached a famous sermon in Eisleben, “Warning Against the Jews.” His influence on anti-Semitism in Germany all the way down to the Nazis, was immense. Paranoia, conspiracy theory mongering and proof texting are all there at the very foundation of Luther’s teachings and techniques. Just go read his writings.
These techniques are rearing their ugly heads again in the QAnon movement. It is often claimed, erroneously, by the religious right of America that our country was founded as a “Protestant Christian Nation.” It is not true; the word God doesn’t appear once in the U. S. Constitution. However, in one way it is true: We have been, from early on, a nation that has believed in “the universal priesthood of all believers,” meaning we have again and again been highly uncomfortable with the idea that any sort of benign, responsible, “educated class” should inform our beliefs and value systems.
In America, the “common man” with his “common sense” (grammatical sexism intended) has long been considered the final arbiter of just about everything. It borders on the worship of ignorance. Well, that needs to change. The “common man” with his “common sense” can be led right down some very dangerous garden paths by ill-informed and ill-intentioned preachers, politicians and bloggers.
The invention of the printing press made the Bible readily available to the common people of Europe in their own vernacular languages. The invention of the internet has made the news (the accurate and the totally inaccurate) readily available to the common people. Both of these situations created brave new worlds.
Many historians have pointed out it was the conjunction of the printing press with the Protestant Reformation that caused such a gigantic and violent upheaval in Europe. We now have the conjunction of the internet with politics and religion, which makes information and disinformation travel at the speed of light. Time to pay attention.
Make no mistake, we are experiencing a revolution and QAnon is the dark underbelly of a beast slouching toward us. But rest assured, it’s not the beast of the Apocalypse — rather, it’s just a stupid jackass in need of being put in its place. That’s our job right now, and a great deal depends on it.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University”s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
