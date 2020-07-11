If you think, in light of all that has transpired during the past year, religion will have little to do with the 2020 election, think again. On July 1, the Pew Research Center released the results of an in-depth study it has just concluded which found: “If the 2020 presidential election were held today, 82% of white evangelical Protestant registered voters would vote for Trump.” In the 2016 election, Pew found this number was 77%. So this voter base has actually strengthened for Trump. That’s the bad news.
The somewhat good news is only 26% of Americans identify as white evangelical Protestants. But this has a problematic side as noted, for example, by David A. Graham in The Atlantic (“Jeff Sessions Explains Why Christians Support Trump,” June 30). Increasingly, white evangelical Protestants now see themselves as a persecuted minority in American society. Graham points out: “In 2017, the Public Religion Research Institute found that white evangelicals believe they face more discrimination than Muslims in America.” The religious Right has gone from thinking of themselves as “the silent majority” to considering themselves as a “very vocal minority.”
Also, Graham quotes former Attorney General Jeff Sessions when he spoke with The New York Times and said, in reference to American evangelicals and Trump: “They felt they were under attack, and the strong guy promised to defend them; and he has.” In fact, Jerry Falwell Jr. has said recently that evangelicals have “found their dream president” in Donald Trump. The fact that Trump has more than a little tendency toward fascism doesn’t seem to bother Falwell and his ilk.
Why are more than 80% of white evangelical Protestants still behind Trump? I would like to suggest there are two deep-seated psychological motivations: fear, on the one hand and an affinity for martyrdom, on the other. As the prolific scholar Karen Armstrong noted in her 2000 book “The Battle for God,” fundamentalism, whether Christian, Muslim or Jewish, is born out of fear — fear of the complexities of the modern, and even more so, of the post-modern world. Fundamentalists want to return to the ‘simple’ and ‘clear’ fundamentals that were (reputedly) all spelled out in the early days of their religion.
And the affinity for martyrdom: One of the things very much present in the earliest days of Christianity, Judaism and Islam was actual persecution and discrimination against the faithful by the powers of the status quo around them. Early Christianity, for a few hundred years, had an entire popular genre of writing called “martyrology,” which contained the records of — and veneration of — people who were killed (martyred) for the faith of Christianity.
A dark side of Christ’s Sermon on the Mount is it can be employed today to foster and enable what we might call, in current psychological jargon, a persecution complex. “Blessed are those who persecuted for righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:10). Never mind that when these words were originally spoken and written down, the followers of Jesus were a tiny minority and many of them were actually being not only persecuted but also executed. No, today’s evangelical rhetoric claims the “real Christians” of the here and now are likewise being persecuted and martyred — at least figuratively.
As astonishing as it may seem to most of us here in the Northeast, this voting block sees Trump himself as a heroic leader who is being persecuted in this way — persecuted by the ungodly Left, the Democratic Party, the deep state, the liberal fake media and the intelligentsia. From this perspective, Trump and his staunchest supporters see themselves as heroic martyrs willing to accept their persecution as a badge of honor. My fear is that when Trump loses the election, a fair number of these supporters may resort to violence — a violence born out of religious fanaticism merged with extreme nationalism. That’s the worse kind of all.
Therefore, as important as the Black Lives Matter movement is — and I hasten to add I believe it is of paramount importance — having it happen at this exact moment, with this exact president in the White House, is a double-edged sword. The evangelical right is reacting to BLM, even if only subconsciously, as an act of aggression by Black Americans and the left to belittle and sideline what, in their view, is the most important discrimination in America: the persecution here of “true, righteous Christians.” Some of them will be willing to die fighting as “crusading martyrs for righteousness” after the November election — and they might well fly the Confederate flag.
Of course, the wished-for heroic analogy to the early Christian martyrs doesn’t hold up for at least two massive differences: 1) today 65% of Americans identify as being Christian; and 2) the actual, original martyrs did not fight or kill anybody — they were the ones who were killed. The crusader knights might be a better analogy, and we have long since realized those ‘heroic’ crusaders were not always exactly heroic — nor successful.
We citizens of the United States have to realize this election is about more than politics, more than civil rights, more than old-fashioned corruption and newfangled collusion with, and by, foreign powers — as absolutely real as all those crises are. This election is about a deep religious divide wherein a sizable percentage of the American electorate is willing to look the other way and ignore blatant presidential malfeasance for the sake of preserving their specific (and highly questionable) fundamentalist interpretation of the world, the country and current events.
Make no mistake about it, this is very likely going to cause some more murder and mayhem between now and the end of January. Our country is becoming a pressure cooker, and we have a president who keeps turning up the heat. He is so irreligious himself and so ignorant of history that I doubt he really understands how powerful and dangerous religious forces can be.
Religious civil wars happen. History is full of them. We cannot stick our heads in the sand and say “it can’t happen here.” It can happen here. As somebody once said, or should have said: “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a Bible.”
This is what’s at stake in this election. It has never been more important for people to vote and for America to protect and monitor the election process. The very soul of America is on the block.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.