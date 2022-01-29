I’m sitting here in Mexico, contemplating Martin Luther King Day and Black History Month from afar. A number of things come to mind. One is the relation of religion to Black history — it is complex. A contemporary liberal knee-jerk reaction to this question is “It was Christians who enslaved Africans and brought them to the New World with the blessings of the Christian church.” Well, wait a minute, not so fast …
It has long been held by many different historians that, even in the earliest days of Christianity, the Christian religion opposed slavery. The New Testament makes it very clear “slave and free” were equally welcome into the early Christian communities. Starting in the 300s and all the way forward, numerous popes and Catholic theologians, including Augustine and Aquinas, consistently condemned slavery. However, after 1492, enforcing that position thousands of miles away in the New World was difficult. There were always investors, traders and plantation owners who wanted to engage in the profits of the slave trade, and they didn’t care what secular or religious law said about it.
In the earliest days of the colonization of the New World, it was the Native Americans of central America and Mexico who were enslaved. However, thanks to the lifetime work of the Spanish Catholic priest Bartolome de las Casas (1484-1566), the Crown of Spain and the popes in Rome took the position of outlawing slavery in the New World. My point is that it was, from the very beginning, voices from within the Christian religion that fought against slavery, and they did so for hundreds and hundreds of years — actually for 2,000 years.
Any “official” acceptance of slavery by a Christian denomination was the exception to the rule across history — and that exception was pretty much only in the United States. The American Baptist, Methodist and Presbyterian churches split over the issue of slavery. This was actually the origin of the “Southern Baptist Convention,” which exists to this day. The Episcopal church in America was the only denomination that supported slavery and did not split into two factions.
The movements for the abolition of slavery in the English-speaking world began with the Quakers and the Methodists, and came to a head with William Wilberforce’s classic “Appeal to the Religion, Justice and Humanity of the Inhabitants of the British Empire in Behalf of the Negro Slaves in the West Indies” (1823). Of course, in the United States virtually all of the abolitionist movers and shakers were motivated by religious convictions.
When we arrive at the civil rights movement in the U.S., again we see almost all of its original African American (and white) movers and shakers were motivated and supported strongly by their religious convictions. This is especially true of Martin Luther King Jr., who was a Baptist minister trained at Crozer Theological Seminary and Boston University where he received his Ph.D. Virtually all of the original meetings of the civil rights movement in the American South were held in churches. The civil rights movement in American was tied into Christianity from top to bottom.
As someone who has studied the history of Christianity, slavery and civil rights, I can state, without doubt, it was Christianity that shut down slavery and it was Black Christians who started the civil rights movement. The history of slavery and civil rights is perhaps the best lesson there is for demonstrating the limits of steadfast secularism. The economic, academic and political (i.e., secular) support for slavery and discrimination was very strong. Slavery with its racial/tribal discrimination was a human institution thousands of years old and universally practiced all over the planet. What finally shut down the slavery machine? It was Christianity and particularly, Black Christianity. There is no doubt about it.
Where did we in the West get the idea that all persons should have equality before the law and full access to the political system? It was most definitely not from the Greeks and Romans — half the population or more of the Roman empire were slaves or conquered peoples who were not on any sort of equal standing in law and had almost no rights at all.
No other large-scale civilization on Earth ever condemned slavery and called for equal rights or human rights — until Christian civilization. That was a gigantic step for humankind. It was a step that had to begin from a whole new hierarchy of values and foundations of law. That is exactly what Christianity did and it was a world changing idea.
When I look at world history, I see a horrific pattern of what happens in large-scale civilizations that are polytheist or atheist: they have no concept of human rights and they create forms of government that are totalitarian and blood thirsty — for the blood of their own people and other peoples. And most importantly, this totalitarianism and blood thirst are fostered and condoned by their social and religious teachings, not condemned by them.
Here is my worst fear about the Western drift away from the core values of Christianity: that we drift back into nationalist/racist totalitarianism, which is the ancient, original form of civilization. One has to be blind not to recognize this regressive tendency in the fervent supporters of Trump and Trumpism. However, they do not for one moment consider it regressive. They also, misguidedly, think our government should be conjoined with one religion, evangelical Protestantism, and that this arrangement is in harmony with “true Christianity.” Nothing could be further from the truth.
Again and again all throughout Western history, the Christian religion — and especially, the Black church — has stood up to leaders and governments, reining them in and objecting to policies that are counter to the teachings of Jesus and his disciples.
And here is the real kicker: when Christianity has not done this, or has not been able to do enough, or has even perverted its true mission, then really bad things have always happened. Think of slavery and the slave trade, of Jim Crow-ism, of unbridled economic imperialism, of social Darwinism and eugenics, of Aryan supremacy, of Nazism, of fascism, of Russian atheistic communism, etc. All of those institutions and isms were openly anti-Christian and all of them fought against many critical Christian thinkers, preachers, and writers — and almost all of these isms have ultimately been broken down, if not totally defeated. Christianity played, and is playing, a critical role in those defeats.
Thinking again about Martin Luther King and Black history, I wonder if we can correct our nation’s course by purely political, pragmatic means and politics as usual. Rather, it seems to me we have to follow the courageous example of Dr. King and so many leaders of America’s Black churches. As Bayard Rustin, one of the founders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and posthumous receiver of the U.S. Medal of Freedom, so famously put it: The role of the Christian religion is to speak the truth to power.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
