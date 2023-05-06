‘Gundamentalism” runs in tandem with Christian fundamentalist nationalism, and this connection didn’t happen by accident. It was carefully created by the National Rifle Association.
I was a member of the NRA when I was a teenager, 60-some years ago. Back then, the NRA was a gun safety and education organization. The NRA had assisted Roosevelt in drafting the 1934 National Firearms Act and the 1938 Gun Control Act. It wasn’t until the late 1970s the NRA started to become an opponent of gun control.
The big shift for the NRA came when they made Moses president of the organization in 1998. Well, it wasn’t the actual Moses of the Old Testament, but it was as close as they could get: they elected Charlton Heston as president, the actor who became a major star for playing Moses in the Cecil B. DeMille film “The Ten Commandments” released in 1956.
This was a brilliant marketing move by the NRA. So brilliant that it changed the course of American history and culture. Heston’s NRA presidency marked the organization’s shift into a highly political and quasi-religious lobbying group with millions of American citizen members. Starting around 2000, the NRA began to make use of the word “God” in more and more of its public statements and rhetoric.
The above point was put forth in a superb article written by Jessica Dawson, “Shall Not be Infringed: how the NRA used religious language to transform the meaning of the Second Amendment” (Palgreve Communications, V, 58, 2019, available online). Professor Dawson is on the faculty of the West Point Military Academy, and she is a veteran of 25 years of service in the U.S. Army. She is not exactly the type of person one would tend to think of as being highly critical of the NRA. Her specialization is sociology and information warfare.
The NRA, since about the year 2000, has been conducting information warfare against the U.S. The end result is, we now have millions of Americans who sincerely believe it is their “God given right” to own and carry as many guns of whatever type they want. The phrase “God given right” is not hyperbole or metaphor. As Dawson’s article shows so clearly, this is an actual, literal, belief system. It has come to be called “gundamentalism.” If there was ever a word that needed to be coined, this one is it.
The end result of the NRA’s creation of a new religion is, we now have a situation in America where far too many people deeply believe in order to be a “true Christian,” you need to own some guns, you need to know how to — and be ready to — shoot them, and you need to fully support the Christian nationalist ideal. In their view, this will make us a stronger and safer nation.
But the reality is, this has led us to be a country where the leading cause of death among children is being shot. It is also well worth noting we have a lot of adults being killed by guns, but even more worth noting is more people die by gun suicide than by murder. It has also been shown wherever there are a lot of guns around, there is an increase in death by firearms. Guns do not make us safer — not any way you measure it.
So why do so many millions of Americans want to keep guns easy to get and easy to use? The answer is because guns have become fetish objects in America for way too many people. Anthropology has shown fetishism is a very, very old form of religion — thousands of years old. Technically, a “fetish object” is a man-made object believed to have supernatural power over other people. Fetishism is the ritualistic attribution of special powers to a special, sacred object.
The NRA has managed to tie this truly primordial form of religion into Christianity and nationalism — thereby tapping into some immensely powerful, subconscious, human urges. This deadly concoction is poisoning our culture. This is especially tragic because Christianity is a religion originally formed specifically to protest against ritualized violence, to protest against the fetish object of the Roman cross of crucifixion. The Roman crucifixion cross was the ultimate fetish object that gave the Romans power over others — the ultimate form of violent death. (Remember, they didn’t have guns.) Later, Christians appropriated the Roman cross as a symbol standing for something totally different.
Language preserves fetishism. It is no accident American slang calls a gun a “rod.” This has Biblical origins. Moses and Aaron had rods that were all powerful. In the Book of Exodus, when God appears to Moses in the burning bush, he transforms Moses’ staff (“rod” in the King James Version) into a powerful snake and then back into the (magic) rod again. Later, the Bible calls this “the Rod of God.” This is an example of ancient fetishism in the Bible. It has passed through the Bible into the streets and minds of America. Language never forgets — its memory runs very deep.
Charlton Heston, as president of the NRA, famously held a rifle high above his head and said to the National Press Club on Sept. 14, 1997: “You can have my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers.” On a subliminal level, he was Moses brandishing the Rod of God.
Guns function as immensely powerful fetish objects par excellence in American culture. No one can watch the news, watch films, or watch TV and not realize this. Nothing could be more obvious. A rod in your hand gives you the power Moses had wielding the Rod of God. An angry white American male is the last place to put the Rod of God. And angry white males constitute damn close to 100% of mass shooters in this country.
What’s the missing link here that ties this all together? It’s pretty simple: Moses was an angry (Jewish) male, standing up for his downtrodden people. But he was also a leader and a prophet. Too many angry white males with rods think they are standing up for the downtrodden, the taken advantage of, the ignored, the wronged. Their rods give them power. They are not leaders, but in a way they are prophets — prophets of dysfunction and dystopia.
Guns are inherently dangerous things. When guns become fetish objects, they become far more dangerous. Unlike the fetish objects of tribesmen living deep in the Amazon, the fetish objects of gundamentalism in America do have great power and do cause great numbers of deaths.
How do you get rid of fetish objects? You have to get rid of the religion that gives them power. We have to expose gundamentalism for the primitive, puerile, perverted mythology it is. We have to stop glorifying and sanctifying it before it kills us all.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
