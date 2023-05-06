‘Gundamentalism” runs in tandem with Christian fundamentalist nationalism, and this connection didn’t happen by accident. It was carefully created by the National Rifle Association.

I was a member of the NRA when I was a teenager, 60-some years ago. Back then, the NRA was a gun safety and education organization. The NRA had assisted Roosevelt in drafting the 1934 National Firearms Act and the 1938 Gun Control Act. It wasn’t until the late 1970s the NRA started to become an opponent of gun control.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.