November always brings to my mind one of T.S. Eliot’s most famous poems, “The Hollow Men” (1925), which opens with the lines “We are the hollow men / We are the stuffed men / Leaning together / Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!” It is a poem about our failures, about death and about our relationship to the dead. November is the month when the northern hemisphere goes into the death of winter, so it is only natural that we might think about the dead.
November is the month that begins with All Saints Day, which is actually why Oct. 31 became known as Halloween — from the words Hallow’s Eve, “hallow” being derived from the Middle English “halwed,” meaning sacred, holy, hallowed. Unfortunately, in the United States especially, we don’t always quite remember that the day after Halloween is All Saints Day.
In Romance language countries (not only Mexico), Nov. 2 is known as The Day of the Dead. This is because, right after All Saints Day, Nov. 2 is All Souls Day, the day when Christians remember and pray for “the faithful who have departed,” especially family and friends. For Roman Catholics, the rest of November is a month devoted to prayers for “the poor souls in purgatory” — that is to say, for those (probably most of us!) who die not quite ready for heaven and who need to be purged of our sinful ways. I find the idea of purgatory very comforting. Without it, one is consigned to heaven or hell lickety-split with no room for contrition and rehabilitation, making God a harsh judge indeed.
In a perfect world, Halloween should be about ushering in a month of our collective reflection as a community on death, on those who have died, and on our connection to those who have come before us, who live on in our memories and in their afterlife. Instead, this holiday (our English word comes from, literally, “holy day”) has become about nothing more than costumes and candy. The holiday has become completely hollowed out — pun absolutely intended. Halloween now signifies nothing. It has become a holiday for hollow men, as well as hollow women and children.
I hear a voice in the back complaining, “Oh, what a crank! It’s just an excuse for little kids to have fun. What’s wrong with that?” Well, this crank has to answer that there’s plenty wrong with that. When we’ve lost our connection with our ancestors, with the dead, and with our belief in an afterlife, we have lost one of the most essential things that makes us human. What is one of the first and foremost indicators for advanced Homo sapiens’ behavior that archaeologists look for? It is the ritualized burial of the dead. No other animals do this. One can honestly say that being fully human means one is fully aware of one’s relationship with those who have “passed away” and one factors that into an overall idea of one’s community across time and the very meaning of life itself.
So, by allowing Halloween to become hollow we are turning ourselves into Eliot’s “hollow men” and into those “poor lost souls” Catholics are praying for all this month. The Day of the Dead, All Saints Day and All Souls Day are all valuable affirmations of recognizing the reality of our human condition: We’re all in this together and none of us is getting out alive; there is such a thing as the immortality of the soul and an afterlife, and our faith in these beliefs is ancient, almost as old as Homo sapiens itself.
There is a post-Christian, thoroughly secular question that is lurking here: Has Halloween become hollowed out because, in point of fact, we as a species have outlived those old, fairy tale ideas of the immortality of the soul? So of course it is only natural and healthy that we have left off being concerned that this holiday (no longer a “holy day” at all) has no connection with anything. It’s just there.
I have to suggest, however, that if Halloween is cut off from the source of its meaning, then we ourselves are cut off from the source of our meaning. Who we are and what we are doing here cannot — for most people — be defined and understood solely by the here and now of our everyday lives. The great ancient Roman orator Cicero once said, “To not know your history is to remain forever a child.” The truth of that remark is painfully ironic in light of how we have handed over Halloween to be an affair solely of relevance to children. That is missing a very big issue — an issue literally of life and death.
Thinking and praying for the month of November about those who have died is not at all a bad idea. At the very least, at a bare minimum, it reminds us that our real human community not only extends across space but it also extends across time. We have received benefits from and we owe appreciation to those who have come before us, just as we should provide benefits and owe appreciation to those who will come after us. We are all connected. And it is good to remember that.
Thanksgiving is also in November, and this is most fitting. A celebration and a giving of thanks for the fruits of the harvest is truly ancient, even primordial — going back long before any pilgrims and even any Christians walked the earth. But we have evolved beyond “living by bread alone.” We now know we should give thanks for the things of life that go far beyond bread and wine. Part of the great genius of Christian liturgy is in how the sharing of bread and wine becomes a consecrated event, representing and commemorating a past event, that affirms the unique value of the human community and its relationship to God. We don’t have to be poor, lost souls. We have a place and a purpose.
It is good, it is necessary, to remember these things and be thankful.
If we don’t, we indeed become Eliot’s hollow men: “Our dried voices, when / We whisper together / Are quiet and meaningless / As wind in dry grass / Or rat’s feet over broken glass....” And the same poem ends with a warning that has become one of the most famous stanzas in all of English poetry:
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.
He didn’t win the Nobel Prize for nothing.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.