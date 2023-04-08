As almost everyone knows, a catechism is a book or manual for the instruction in a particular religion. Perhaps the most famous one is the “Catechism of the Catholic Church,” which runs to some 800 pages and was revised about 20 years ago. When people go to catechism class this is what they study.
Every society also has an informal, but very influential, type of catechism that is absorbed by young people (and adults) in ways that are subtle, subconscious and sacrosanct. I suggest the most powerful one here in the U.S. is what I like to call the Cowboy Catechism. We learned this when my generation played cowboys and indians or cops and robbers. The rules of this form of play are simple: Everybody has deadly weapons, everybody uses them, and the good guys overcome the bad guys by deadly force. That’s the Cowboy Catechism, pure and simple.
If you don’t think the Cowboy Catechism is a major force in America, you haven’t been listening to any of the voices standing up for our so-called Second Amendment rights — the right to keep and bear arms. By the way, I can’t claim to have come up with this general idea all by myself. I recommend reading the book “Jesus and John Wayne” by Kristn Kobes du Mez (W.W. Norton, 2020). Professor Du Mez received her doctorate from Notre Dame, and she has taught history at Williams College and Calvin University.
The thesis of Du Mez is, in simplified form, there have been forces at work, in various Christian denominations in America, to replace the Jesus of the Sermon on the Mount and the Passion with a faux Christian idol of rugged masculinity, individualism and Christian nationalism — an idol who will fight the ‘holy battle’ unto death. Think Jesus wearing a white cowboy hat and a six shooter, riding on one of the four horses of the Apocalypse, ready to seek vengeance and settle the score.
The acceptance — rather, the worship — of violence runs very, very deep in the American psyche. We are a country born out of a violent revolution. We are a nation at war with somebody almost continuously since 1776 — not only here in our own hemisphere, but all around the world. We are also the world’s largest manufacturer of weapons, by a very wide margin. (See Moustaf Bayoumi, “America is steeped in violence. And the roots of that violence go deep,” The Guardian, 1 June 2022.)
The default setting for the American approach to conflict resolution, from the school yard to the world stage, has been either the use of, or the threat of, violence. For a large percentage of the electorate in America, the right to own and bear arms is the most sacred belief in their lives and world view. It is rule number one in their catechism.
According to studies done recently by the Pew Research Center, about 40% of Americans live in a home that has at least one gun in it. Their studies also show that some 48% of Americans see gun violence as a very large problem in the U.S. So, we can see a 50/50 split in America’s character and view of itself. “Yes, gun violence is a problem, but our sacred right to bear arms trumps everything else. You have to fight violence with violence.” A self-fulfilling prophecy if ever there was one.
On top of all this, we have the issue of school shootings. Here is a simple, chilling fact: No other country on Earth has now, or has ever had, a frequency of school shootings anything like the U.S. The website Statistica in 2018 published a comparison of school shootings from 2009-18, with these results: U.S. 288, South Africa 6, India 5, Pakistan 4, Nigeria 4, Afghanistan 3, France 2, Canada 2, Brazil 2. The numbers are worse if taken over a longer period. According to USA Facts, there have been 783 school shootings with deaths or injuries in the U.S. between 2000 and 2021.
Look at the countries on the list above. It is not hard to get your hands on a gun in many of those countries. Yes, we definitely have too many guns circulating around in the U.S. But far more importantly, we have way too many people willing to pull the triggers.
That right there is the cold, hard fact staring us right in the face. Believe me, I don’t believe people are born perfect. But I sure don’t believe people are born with a brain programmed to kill children. Culture has to train people to kill children. Something in our country has to be making these people into child killers. I say it is the Cowboy Catechism.
To grow up and to live in America is to be surrounded with stories, statues, films, TV shows and computer games that glorify deadly force and present it as “entertainment.” I live in Mexico in the winter and people ask why I am not afraid of being killed. My first reaction is just to laugh. My second reaction is to be sad that people can be so ignorant of the facts. If you are not involved in the drug business or hang out where it is conducted (which is a very small number of places), you are safer in Mexico than you are in the U.S. And life has far less stress.
That is also a key: the stress. The U.S. is a stressful place to live. America is known for many impressive things, but being a kind, loving, happy and family-centered sort of place is not what we are known for — for good reason. The American reality is it is a work-obsessed, individualistic meritocracy where too many people have a very hard time getting access to health care, higher education and housing. And we take that for granted — even think it “makes us tougher and better” than the rest of the world. In reality, it just makes us not better but angrier and more stressed out. Angry, stressed out males are exactly the ones who commit violence.
It troubles me greatly that there are so many co-called Christians in the U.S. who buy into a perversion of Christianity that sides with hardcore individualism, nationalism and the prosperity gospel: “If you’re good with God, he will make you a strong individual a loyal patriot, and economically successful — and God gives us guns to defend ourselves and our property from the unsaved and unclean.” That’s the Cowboy Catechism.
But the real catechism, the real teaching of the rabbi Jesus, so perfectly clear in the New Testament, was to assist the poor and the weak, to give solace to the afflicted, to build community, to not hoard wealth, to welcome the stranger, and to not commit violence.
The real catechism tells us “we reap what we sow” (Galatians 6:7). It also tells us “He who lives by the sword will die by the sword (Matthew 26:52). We are not going to stop school shootings just by changing gun laws. We have to do that, but we also have to change human hearts. That’s harder to do, but at least it doesn’t have to depend on politicians. Thank God.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
