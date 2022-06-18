Postmodernism is a big, cumbersome word, but that’s fitting because the concept is big and cumbersome.
The fact is, however, we are living in this “ism” right now. As Bob Dylan summed it up at the beginning of this era: “How does it feel? To be on your own with no direction home? A complete unknown? Like a rolling stone.” On the surface, Dylan’s song is about a young hippie living on the street, who “once upon a time dressed so fine, threw the bums a dime.” But the whole song is also a parable for the plight of postmodern humanity, now on its own with no direction known.
Postmodernism is a way of thinking (and an intellectual movement) that questions and rejects all universal standards, ideologies, stability of meaning and the very idea of there being such things as objective facts and truth. Instead, it holds that meaning is solely determined by self-reference, moral and epistemological relativism and irreverence for all past value or meaning constructs, including (of course) religions. This way of thinking began to take shape in the 1950s and by the early 21st century, it had worked its way into almost every aspect of Western society — from high to low, from college classrooms to corporate boardrooms, to playrooms, even to bathrooms and bedrooms. Postmodernism has had an impact on every aspect of our lives.
Postmodernism, it hardly needs saying, places individual freedom at the zenith of human experience and purpose. But another great singer, Janis Joplin, had something to say about that: “Freedom is just another word for nothin’ left to lose.”
Except … there is plenty to lose — after all, Joplin lost Bobby McGee, that’s the gut punch of the song: “Nothin’ and that’s all Bobby left me, yeah.” Anything — a lover, a life, a politics — that’s based on putting unbridled freedom first and foremost will sooner or later leave you with nothing.
That’s what the freedom of postmodernism has bequeathed to American culture: nothing, nothing to build on, nothing to which we can moor our boat. And so our ship of state is foundering in some very rough water. Postmodernism set the stage for Trump.
On the religious front, our constitutional freedom to practice religion, as per the First Amendment, is being transformed from freedom for religion to freedom from religion — two very different things. It is becoming more and more disallowed to make any recourse to any transcendent, higher sources meaning for assisting us to shape our understanding of morality and truth.
An aside here: A government can readily maintain a dialogue and debate with religion without becoming a theocracy — just as I can have an ongoing dialog with a Maoist communist without becoming one myself. In fact, progress and human betterment very often come from dialog. Dialogue is almost always a good thing.
Without ongoing dialogue (a dialectical relationship) between “the two powers of church and state,” the state is automatically handed a monopoly on power. By excluding religion altogether and shutting down this dialectical critique of government, citizens may think they are obtaining more freedom. But the opposite is the actual case.
The state, any state, will tend to love postmodernism — even if, or perhaps especially if, subconsciously. This is the case because, with the denial of any transcendent perspectives for morality and truth, the state becomes the sole arbiter — through its legislative, judicial and especially, its executive powers. And its decisions are put into effect by force of law and force of arms.
What tends to become the driving philosophy of the state again and again across history? The answer is clear: pragmatism, utilitarianism and Machiavellianism. What works is what’s right and the ends justify the means. Will-to-power is good in and of itself and it needs to have free rein. The best way to accomplish this is via one-party rule and a one-man autocracy. All forms of government gravitate toward this dangerous direction.
What is the best protection against this scenario repeating itself on and on? (And by the way, it is beginning to repeat itself in our country right now.) The old saying is valid: The best defense is a strong offense. Trumpified Republicans clearly want to see one-party rule in the United States, and they want an all-powerful president. Trumpism has also managed — via religious hypocrisy cynically courting evangelicals — to claim the high ground as the true “Christian Party.”
The best offensive move right now is for the Democratic Party to attack the GOP’s religious hypocrisy and attack it hard; attack their drive to turn America into a one-party-rule, theocratic state; attack their refusal to recognize the events of Jan. 6 as a failed, treasonous coup; and attack any and all forms of Christian nationalism as un-American and an insult to our Constitution, our armed services and our founding principles. That has to be the playbook.
America is in the grip of a malaise, and this malaise has a name. It is called postmodernism. The people as a whole may not know or fully understand the term, but they “know it when they see it” and they “know what they like” and don’t like. People are right to view this force of postmodernism (named or unnamed) as an unwelcome threat. But right now, too many Americans think the party promoting postmodernism is the Democratic Party. The reality is both parties, and all our social institutions are having to deal with postmodernism, whether they realize it or not.
If you think the pandemic of COVID-19 was bad, wait till you see the pandemic postmodernism will bring forth if it is allowed to proceed unabated, infecting more and more of our collective consciousness and subconsciousness. It hardly needs saying, but the internet and social media are the perfect vehicles for the cancerous spread of this malaise.
If anyone is looking for a reason to “get religion,” here is one of the best ones: to check the power of postmodern states, postmodern media and postmodern corporations — all operating with a broken moral compass. But while you’re doing it, be very wary of any religion that wants too much political power for itself and wants to put its own candidates in office. “Render to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s” (Mark 12:17). Two realms: the sacred and the secular.
Church and state must not only be kept separate, they must also be kept in ongoing rhetorical battle with each other — for the good of both and for the good of humanity.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
