Two weeks ago, an Israeli appeals court overturned a lower court’s position, which had questioned the long-standing ban on non-Muslim prayer on “Temple Mount” in Jerusalem, the raised platform which is called Al-Haram al-Sharif (The Holy Sanctuary) in Arabic. Yes, you read that right: the Israeli justice system has for many, many years forbidden Jews from praying on the top of Temple Mount — which is the large platform on top of and behind the famed Western Wall.
Not only that, but the Chief Rabbinate of Israel since 1967 has forbidden Jews from ascending onto Temple Mount on account of visitors being ritually unclean and on account of the possibility of walking over the Holy of Holies, since its exact ancient location is unknown. Almost a thousand years ago, the great Torah scholar and rabbi, Maimonides (1123-1204), stated it was wrong to enter onto Temple Mount, except for certain carefully restricted places that are away from where the temple may have stood before its destruction in the year 70. Many, if not most, Jews for the past 1,000 years have believed it was forbidden to ascend onto the top platform of Temple Mount.
To complicate matters further, we know from simple archaeological surface observations that the entire top area of the 35 acres of Temple Mount is not only not of Jewish construction, but the platform is about 10 feet or so higher than it was in King Herod’s time. The whole area was totally rebuilt and expanded by Muslims since the Muslim takeover of Jerusalem in the late-600s — they built the Dome of the Rock there in the 690s and the Al-Aqsa Mosque there in the early-700s.
It’s important to get a piece of history straight: Neither Christians nor Muslims destroyed the Temple in Jerusalem. It was destroyed in the year 70 by the pagan Roman emperor, Vespasian, and his son, Titus. Christianity was just barely getting started (as a sect of Judaism) and Islam would not appear for another 500 years. In the 130s, the emperor Hadrian rebuilt the city (from the rubble) and renamed it Aelia Capitolina, as a pagan Roman city. There is another piece of history to be considered: How did we come to believe that the place we English speakers call “Temple Mount” was the site of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem? That is a crucial question, since these 35 acres comprise the most hotly contested real estate on the planet.
If we read such contemporary sources as the great Jewish Roman historian Josephus (37 BCE to 100 CE), who was born in Jerusalem and witnessed its destruction, and various other contemporary or nearly-contemporary authors, it was widely known that the entire city of Jerusalem and its temple were completely destroyed in 70 CE, with even all the foundations having been dismantled. It was also widely known, and stated in multiple sources at the time, that the only structure left standing was the Roman fortress.
That fortress, called the Fortress Antonia, was the permanent location of the Roman 10th Legion, which oversaw Judea and the region. A Roman legion was composed of 5,000 soldiers and support personnel. A well-known 20th century model of first-century Jerusalem shows the Fortress Antonia as a small square castle attached to the northwest corner of Temple Mount. This model (on display in Jerusalem) is not accurate and is a highly political statement/action, not an example of careful archaeology. It was commissioned in 1966 by Hans Kroch, who owned the Holy Land Hotel in Jerusalem.
The size of the so-called “Temple Mount” is very large, for the very reason that it was the permanent base for a 5,000 man legion. I have studied this question for a good number of years, and I’m convinced that the historical texts and the evidence on the ground support the position that the so-called “Temple Mount” was actually the Roman fortress and not the site of the First and Second Temples, which were located just to the south of this platform. A fair number of modern scholars now hold this position — by no means did I come up with this idea. (For a summary of this scholarship, see G. Buchanan, “Misunderstandings about Jerusalem’s Temple Mount,” Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, August 2011, available online.)
The Bible itself states that the Temple was in the City of David (2 Samuel 5:7; 1 Chronicles 11:5; Psalm 76:2). We also know that the original city, the oldest part of Jerusalem, is the City of David area — which is about 500 feet south of the Temple Mount structure and is now an archaeological site named The City of David National Park. That ancient area is also close to the Gihon spring and Pool of Siloam — access to running water was essential for the temple rituals.
How did our understanding of these sites get so messed up? The answer is so simple and so clear: We have inherited our misguided understanding from the victorious First Crusade, which conquered Jerusalem in 1099 — that was the whole purpose of the crusade, to take back by force the Holy Land from the Muslims and the Jews.
The crusaders, needless to say, were not historians and the science of archaeology had not come into existence yet. The crusaders literally thought the Dome of the Rock was the old Jewish temple (put to new use by the Muslims) and the Al-Aqsa Mosque was the Palace of King Solomon. This completely wrong identification took root in Europe and the Western world. (By the way, that’s why those knights called themselves “Knights Templar”/”Knights of the Temple.”) Note that Rabbi Maimonides (mentioned above) was born in Spain and was writing 100 years after the crusaders pushed their error onto Europe — he was a Sephardic Jew who never lived in Jerusalem.
The Arabic-speaking Muslim world did not inherit this misunderstanding. Their historic record does not claim they destroyed or rebuilt the Jerusalem temple in order to build the Dome of the Rock. What is recorded is that when the Caliph Umar arrived in Jerusalem in 636, after a bloodless siege, he was shown the site of the long ago destroyed Jewish Temple; he saw that it had become a trash dump for the city and he ordered the site be cleaned up. (Umar, famously, never ordered the Jews to leave the city and guaranteed their religious freedom.) This testimony agrees with Western period sources (gentile and Jewish) that the emperor Hadrian had established a dump on the temple’s site in the 130s as an insult to the Jews. This dump was discovered in the 20th century and is a few hundred feet south of “Temple Mount,” at the northern edge of the City of David.
Anyone would be a fool to think the work of historians and archaeologists doesn’t have an impact on real life politics — or think politics doesn’t influence what gets published where and when. The fight over “Temple Mount” is the best example of this that I can think of. Especially since the Six Day War of 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank including Temple Mount/Haram, Israel and the West have accepted without question the original crusaders’ error about the Temple Mount/Haram site.
Let me stress: It is most definitely not because I want to see Israel destroyed that I make these statements. It is the opposite. I very much want to see Israel survive and thrive. It may well not survive unless it can come to a lasting peace with non-Jewish Palestinians. One of the biggest road blocks for peace is the Haram/Temple Mount site issue.
For 1,300 years, the Haram al-Sharif has been a holy site for Muslims and everything one sees there was built by Muslims over these past 1,300 years. In addition, the site in all probability is not even where the Jewish Temple was. In fact, for hundreds of years after 70 CE, Jews in the area considered the remains of the old Roman fort a defiled and horrible place. It was not until the 1600s that organized prayers were held at the Western Wall, as even the Orthodox Zionist scholar and famous Jewish law expert, Shlomo Goren (1917-94), has stated (quoted in “Jerusalem: A City and its Future,” Syracuse University Press, 2002).
It is one thing to fight and die for a piece of land. It is another thing entirely to fight and die for the wrong piece of land.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
