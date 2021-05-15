In the April 29 edition of the Wall Street Journal, Ari Lamm published an op-ed item. “The Prospects of Religion in America Have Never Been Higher,” with the subtitle “Brick-and-mortar religious communities are shrinking but digital worship is growing.” Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm is a Princeton-trained historian of religion. He founded the Joshua Project and now heads B’nai Zion, which funds educational and health programs in Israel and the United States.
Lamm’s optimistic piece holds that “prospects have never been higher” for religion in America because, in his opinion, of the new digital opportunities for religious community development. He rightly points out “there’s more to religion than sitting quietly on a wooden bench and listening to a sermon.” He believes religion is “ripe for disruption” because Americans do love the product (i.e., their spiritual faiths), but they do not necessarily like (as Silicon Valley might put it) the brick-and-mortar platform.
Accommodating the public assembly issues caused by COVID during the past year has provided pastors, rabbis and priests with an opportunity to realize how digital communication can reach people who had stopped coming into their places of worship. Not only do I believe this is true, I also believe there is a mandate in this demanding our “mainline, non-extremist denominations” (whether Protestant, Catholic or Jewish) must make far better use of digital culture. This is all, indeed, positive.
There is also, however, a dark side to the digital age — as many commentators have pointed out, including Thomas Friedman of The New York Times (see his “The Lexus and the Olive Tree” and “The World is Flat”). The digital World Wide Web allows for infinitely wider dissemination of communication and information at an almost infinitely lower cost — basically free. All this accessibility is available, almost totally unfiltered, to anyone with access to a computer. This is true for the senders and the receivers — whether they are well-motivated and responsible or ill-motivated and irresponsible. And that’s the catch.
When I was growing up, we had a famous song that asked us all, “Where have all the flowers gone, long time passing?” Today, we need to ask ourselves and our societies, “Where have all the filters gone, long time passing?” At first, we all seemed to think: Wow, this is great — everybody has access to everything and everybody with a few key strokes! But now, especially after the past five years, we have learned it’s not always so great that everybody has access to everybody — at no cost, with no filter and almost with no oversight whatsoever.
When it comes to religion, the fact is, this new internet has enabled extremist and dangerous forms of religion to flourish on a broader scale than ever before — and I’m not talking only about extremist Islam. Also, let’s be frank, it’s not just the extremists who are at fault. The great Irish statesman Edmund Burke said words to this effect: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of bad people and bad ideas is that good people do nothing.” Words that are as true today as as they were 300 years ago.
Religions and religious people are not going to melt away. This means dangerous extremism in religion is not just going to melt away. And this means all of us who have anything at all to do with religion, however vaguely that may be, have to stand up and strongly object when misuse of religion happens.
A huge amount of this misuse happens via the internet. Even more than Old Media, New Media all too easily amplifies misinformation and misdirection. And too many people are receiving this digital communication privately while they are sitting alone (and often isolated) in their homes. This means they don’t even have the ‘filter’ of their fellow parishioners sitting next to them, with whom they can re-hash and reconsider what has just been heard.
Yes, we must make better use of New Media for our religious development. Rabbi Lamm is right to point out this opportunity. At the same time, moreover, we must make better use of what we have learned about how New Media works and doesn’t work — especially what we’ve learned over the last five years. New Media doesn’t automatically work for the betterment of society or religion. In order to make things better, as Burke might say it, ‘good people have to do something.’ New Media will only be as good as the people who are using it.
People are going to search for a higher meaning for their lives. That is a given; it’s in most people’s nature. It’s also a given, today, they are going to search for it on the internet. Think about that. Right now, that’s not exactly a reassuring thought.
Think of the actual landscapes and cityscapes around us. Churches, synagogues and mosques to a considerable extent provide anchorage for communities and provide places of respite and reflection. Then think of the virtual landscapes now so much a part of our lives each time we enter the World Wide Web. Where are the places for safe anchorage and places of respite and reflection there? They’re hard to find. That’s not good, and we need to work on that.
The internet needs responsible oversight, safe anchorage and filters, just as religion needs responsible oversight, anchorage and filters. “Every man for himself” just plain doesn’t work. Period. But today, we have too many highly individualistic, ego-centered religions and too many Americans have a highly individualistic, ego-centered idea of what society should be. Hence, we have violence in our streets, workplaces and schools, uncivil politics, lives filled with too much stress, too many gated communities and too many gutted communities. America is a hard place to live right now.
President Biden has a plan to rebuild America’s infrastructure. We Americans also need a plan to rebuild our psyches and souls. Our many and varied communities of faith can help us do this. Those communities of faith that are against extremism and against division have to start making their voices heard a whole lot louder — and the digital platform is the place to do it. Remember, it’s free, it’s everywhere and it’s 24 hours a day.
Yes, Rabbi Lamm, there’s more to religion than sitting on a wooden bench once a week. We all need to hear that call: Don’t just sit there, do something.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
