Recently, a group of parents, together with the Californians for Equal Rights Foundation and the Thomas More Society, have sued the state over a new Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum for public schools that asks students to perform chants/prayers honoring some Aztec gods.
The developers of the curriculum deny this and claim it is not gods being prayed to, rather, abstract principles that pertain to personal growth and community. However, that begs the question because many of the Aztec gods were/are personifications of abstract principles and at the same time, powerful deities in the Aztec religion. That is a common feature in polytheism.
First, let me be clear: I am fully aware that, upon arriving in the New World, the European Christians did many very bad things. Yes. But transforming and shutting down violent Indigenous religions and rituals was not one of those bad things. That was a good thing.
Related to the suit in California, there is a larger issue involved. This issue is the whitewashing of polytheistic religion in general and, by extension, the whitewashing of tribal society violence. The thumbnail version for this is the concept of the “noble savage,” introduced by the French philosopher Jean Jacques Rousseau (1712-78), who believed the original humans were naturally good, peaceful, free and not corrupted by negative appetites — whereas “advancement” has corrupted humans and placed us “in chains.”
Until about 30 years ago, this myth of the noble savage was so powerful that it skewed a great deal of anthropology and history — especially in our understanding of Indigenous societies in the Americas. From more recent work of archaeologists and anthropologists, we now know, beyond doubt, that constant warfare and ritual violence, including human sacrifice, were the norm in almost all Indigenous pre-Columbian societies in the Americas.
Three examples in this field of research are “War Before Civilization: The Myth of the Peaceful Savage” by Lawrence Kelley (Oxford University Press, 1996); “North American Indigenous Warfare and Ritual Violence,” edited by Richard Chacon (University of Arizona Press, 2007); and “Ritual Violence in the Ancient Andes” edited by Haagen Klaus and J. Marla Toyne (University of Texas Press, 2016). And as it happens, in 2019, a team of Peruvian archaeologists discovered the skeletal remains of a ritual sacrifice of 250 children and 40 warriors who were killed in a number of ceremonies between 1200 and 1450, in a Chimul society religious rite to appease nature gods; they were buried near the Huanchaco beach — all facing the ocean.
The brutal fact is that, across history, polytheism has regularly practiced human sacrifice. Polytheism, which always includes nature gods, is closely linked in cause-and-effect with human sacrifice. This is widely recognized by 21st-century anthropologists around the world.
The problems with whitewashing this fact are serious and multifaceted. Not the least among these problems is, it plays into and is used to “prove” the idea that Christians heartlessly destroyed the ‘pristine beauty’ of pre-Columbian Indigenous societies, religions and rituals. This is an over-simplification. The reality was more complex.
Have you ever wondered how Hernan Cortes was able to conquer the mighty Aztec Empire with only a couple hundred soldiers? I have. So, I started researching it during my extended stays in Mexico. He succeeded at first because he obtained large numbers of allies and warriors among the tribes living near the coast, who were sick and tired of the Aztec Empire’s practice of constant war and their taking of so many captives for human sacrifice — which was performed on a scale so massive that it’s hard for us even to imagine, thousands upon thousands yearly. We now have the archaeological findings that prove this happened. Later in the conflict, the disease of small pox — inadvertently brought by the Europeans — hit the Aztecs.
Yet, there is something that most gringos north of the border don’t understand: the Aztecs (and the Maya and many other peoples) were not exterminated in Mexico, not even close. The indigenous people survived, intermarried with Europeans, and became Catholic Christians. (Intermarriage was never illegal in Mexico.) To this day, about 90% of Mexicans proudly self-identify as “mestizo” (mixed race) and over 50 native languages are still spoken. Today, about 90% of the people living in Mexico identify as Christians (83% Catholic and 7% Protestant).
So what happened to the Aztec gods? Are they gone? Well, not exactly. The Catholic Church, from early on, encouraged forms of “inculturation.” Of course, human sacrifice was immediately condemned and stamped out, but other aspects of the old religion ended up being absorbed and transformed.
The Aztec ‘venerable mother’ goddess Tonantzin became identified with the Virgin Mary as Our Lady of Guadalupe — if you speak the Aztec language Nahuatl (and more than a million do in Mexico), you can call the Virgin Mary by the name Tonantzin even today. Another example, I have personally witnessed the carrying of a life-sized crucified Christ through the streets to a cathedral in a yearly festival — and the figure of Jesus is made entirely of corn husks and corn paste. The god of corn ‘has become’ the Christian Son of God — the ultimate form of harvest and new life. A number of other Aztec gods have been absorbed and cross-identified with Christian saints. In some Indigenous villages, you will hear the sun called Jesus. However, the patron god of the Aztecs, their god of war and blood sacrifice, Huitzlopochtli, is specifically excluded from any contemporary vestiges of the old religion. (Yet, this god is referred to in the California model curriculum chant.)
The problem with a simplistic “respect” for Aztec religion is that we gringos are too often unaware of how the Mexican people have rejected and/or transformed so many aspects of the old religion into their own version of Christianity. The vast, vast majority of Indigenous people and mestizos in Mexico do not (and have not, for a very long time) want to revert back to the old religion with all its blood sacrifice of animals, and even humans. To think that they do, is disrespectful and racist. They are not stupid. They fully realize Christianity is a religion that teaches peace and love and rejects inter-tribal and religious violence. They might well want to retain certain vestiges of the old ways, but only very selectively.
As a counter example, in Mexico today there is a rising neo-pagan cult of Santa Muerte, the Aztec goddess Mictecacihuatl (Lady of the Dead); this cult has made many Mexicans and the Catholic Church highly uncomfortable. It is viewed as a bridge too far — and it has been taken up by criminals and drug cartels. There have even been cases of human sacrifice in Sonora and Mexico City. Unadulterated polytheism is dangerous stuff. It’s not cute and it’s not “the good old days.”
Attempts, no matter how well meaning and woke, to bring back respect for the old gods and their rituals are double-edged swords. There are many reasons why Christianity has spread across the world: One of those reasons is that it’s a better, less blood-thirsty religion and has made the world, despite our human tendency to spill blood, a better place. We have made progress — and it’s not thanks to the old pagan gods. It’s thanks to turning away from them.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.