The election season of 2020, already starting, is going to bring a number of vexing issues to the surface in the not-so-united United States. One of these issues will definitely be the separation of church and state. The proverbial writing is on the wall. The religious extreme right, many of whom state firmly that Trump has been “sent by God” to rescue our nation, believe our country was founded as a Protestant Christian nation. They also state that the U.S. government, especially at the national level, has become openly anti-religion and anti-Christian.
The first statement, that we were founded as a Protestant Christian nation, is not accurate on a number of levels. First of all, many of our Founding Fathers — and most especially Thomas Jefferson — were Deist, not what is usually understood to be Christian. It is, technically, just barely possible for some one to be a Deist and a Christian; however, the use of the word “Christian” this way is tricky, because Christian Deists reject both the divinity of Jesus and the idea that the death of Jesus on the cross has provided an atonement for the sins of humanity. There are many other differences as well. Thomas Jefferson even wrote his own version of the New Testament, removing all references to any divine son-ship of Jesus and any miracles.
In addition, and even more importantly, the First Amendment to the Constitution has the following words, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. . . .” It is also worth noting that the Constitution does not contain the word God or the name Jesus. Does this mean that the Founding Fathers were atheists and virulently anti-religion? Absolutely not — and today’s extreme secularists are wrong to reach and preach that conclusion. What the Founders were striving to accomplish was not the elimination of religion from this new republic, but rather the opposite: the opportunity for religion in its various forms and denominations to survive and thrive.
However, and this is crucial, the Founders were acutely aware of the problems that were caused by a state government establishing one official “state religion,” and hereby placing itself in solid opposition to any other denominations of religion. Everyone with a brain who was living in the 18th century could not help but be aware of the hundreds of years of recent European wars between Protestants and Catholics and Protestants and other Protestants — as various geopolitical regions attempted to establish one and only one form of religion in their respective areas. It had caused massive bloodshed.
The brilliance of the Founding Fathers in this regard was not in their atheism, but rather in their recognition of the immense power that religious systems possessed — so much power that it was highly dangerous to allow the state to form any alliance with any one particular denomination and thereby to have unchecked powers, secular and sacred, over the people and the states. The Framers of our Constitution clearly believed in checks and balances; the system of checks and balances between the Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary branches of our government was a stroke of genius — albeit stretched to the limit right now.
I would like to point out that there was then, and remains now, an even more important mechanism of checks and balances: namely, that the sphere of the state and the sphere of religion must constantly be keeping checks and balances on each other. I hasten to point out that this is not my idea. It is a very old idea. It goes all the way back to the Church Father Augustine of Hippo (354-430 CE), who laid this out in some detail in his classic “The City of God” (Book XIX, Chapter 17). His point was that the Temporal City, built by us humans, was flawed because we are not perfect, but we should always strive to improve and model our City on the perfect Heavenly City of God.
Augustine formalized something that was inherent within and underneath the Judeo-Christian tradition (as opposed to the Classical tradition) before him: the worldly realm and its rulers are imperfect and prone to error; therefore, the systems of our worldly oversight need to be modeled on something from a more fundamental realm beyond the everyday. The physical world of here and now needs constant analysis from a metaphysical perspective (“meta” being the Greek word for “beyond” or “after”). We have to keep both in dialogue with each other. Augustine, who was born a pagan and later converted, knew from firsthand experience that if we don’t maintain this two-level dialogue/dialectic, we end up with what happened to the ancient Greek and Roman world: their system had degenerated into a massive totalitarian empire whereby might literally made right and Rome was on top because the gods wanted Rome to be on top. The system was “ordained by the gods” and the emperor was a divine figure, whose divinity was declared and enforced by law.
I happen to believe, after years of study, that one of the reasons Christianity grew so fast in its first few centuries was because millions upon millions of ancient Greeks and Romans had learned the hard way that when religion became merged with the state’s government system there was hell to pay. A priceless take away lesson from the history of Rome is: when you are required to worship the head of state as being divine or semi-divine, or even just being “favored by God,” then you should know you’re in big trouble. And of course, you can’t have separation of church and state in a state like that. What you have is a major step toward theocracy, totalitarianism, and/or fascism.
The best protection against the danger of a fascistic theocracy is not a government committed to atheism and the destruction of religion, but rather a government that is committed to the free exercise of religion, while not enforcing by law any particular religion and not penalizing by law any religion. This is exactly what our Constitution requires — and this is because if religion ends up being stamped out, where is the check and balance on the powers of the state?
However, with a bitter irony, the next best thing to stamping out religion is creating, or co-opting, a new form of religion that will provide a divinely ordained affirmation for the state and the head(s) of state. This has been tried again and again across history, and we must always be on guard against this most insidious manipulation of the religious impulse. Clearly, the American Evangelical Republican Right is exemplifying this type of manipulation at the moment. The belief that Trump has been “chosen by God” is a motif that will assuredly rear its head again and again in the coming campaign.
There is nothing more un-American than suggesting that a candidate has special divine favor. Whenever this idea is put forth it must be stopped in its tracks. As a nation, we need a zero-tolerance policy about this. This rhetoric has been used far too much over the last few decades and it is profoundly unhealthy and undemocratic.
“In God we trust” and “under God”were put on our currency and added to our pledge of allegiance not to make any affirmation of any particular type of Christianity or Christian politician, but merely to make an acknowledgment that we trust and respect that there is some source of authority and morality beyond the vacillations of public opinion and political expediency.
As long as it’s not misappropriated to deny the separation of church and state, the motto “in God we trust” is not such a bad idea. It’s a lot better than a counter claim I’ve heard a lot lately: “In me you trust.”
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.