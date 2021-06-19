Fools rush in where angels fear to tread. So this fool (i.e., me) is going to rush in. Be kind. During the past few weeks, an elementary school teacher in Leesburg, Virginia, has been in the news. Mr. Tanner Cross was suspended for saying he would not follow a proposed policy requiring elementary school teachers to use students’ preferred pronouns and first names. However, Virginia’s 20th District Judicial Court Judge James E. Plowman ruled Mr Cross’s freedom of speech was violated and he must be reinstated.
The teacher stated in late May, “I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl, and vice versa, because it is against my religion, it’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against God.” I find this case fascinating for a number of reasons. First, however, I have to say that, to my mind, his choice to base his refusal on “my religion” is a troublesome argument. (The context in this case makes it clear Mr. Tanner is a Christian.) But apart from his interpretation of his religion, there are other reasons that can be cited for a refusal to employ gender affirming therapeutic language in dealing with gender dysphoria in children.
Gender dysphoria is the new medical term used to replace the older term “gender identity disorder;” it is the strong and consistent feeling of unease that one has been born into a body of the wrong sex, that one’s gender identity does not agree with the sex indicated on one’s birth certificate. The term is from the Greek and Latin word “dysphoria” meaning a profound unease. It is not the same thing as same-sex attraction; it is much rarer and it often has much more serious impacts on overall health. During the past 20 years, the increase in gender dysphoria, especially in girls, has increased exponentially — a subject that merits further serious and extensive study.
The Leesburg Elementary School is for students in Pre-K through fifth grade. This means 95%+ of these students are no more than 10 or 11 years old. The age is highly relevant here because of something called “desistance” in sexology. Desistance is the opposite of persistence. It is now understood that between 50% to 90% of pre-teenage children with dysphoria do not persist (they desist) in their dysphoria when they have grown through puberty. This wide percent range of desistance is because there are not many studies and there is not complete agreement on how to conduct the studies. But, at a bare minimum, at least 50% (and probably far more) of gender dysphoria goes away by the time individuals enter their 20s. This is why, for example, gender reassignment surgery as a treatment is not allowed prior to at least 18 years of age.
A question is fair to ask: Given that at least 50% of pre-teen children who experience dysphoria will “grow out of it,” is it fair to require everyone who comes into contact with this phenomenon to engage in what is, in fact, a particular form of new therapy? It is called “Affirmation Therapy” and it begins with changing names and pronouns, and can proceed to radical medical interventions: drugs are sometimes administered to delay the onset of puberty; hormones can be injected into children; mastectomies can be performed on young females. Of course, the final medical intervention is physical sex-change surgery for the male or female genitalia. All of these medical interventions involve serious risks and numerous medical complications — including the side effects of hormone treatment for the remainder of one’s entire life. There is quite strong disagreement among doctors (and families and patients) on the pros and cons of all these treatments. The case is not closed.
But this is not the worst of it. The worst of it is that children with gender dysphoria have suicide/attempted suicide rates far above other children. And so do adults who live as transgender people and/or have had sex-change surgery. Their suicide rate is far higher than for heterosexuals or homosexuals. Gender dysphoria is a very rare condition (about 0.4% of the adult population as per the U.S. National Institutes of Health) and a very serious condition. It is not entirely clear yet whether or not Gender Affirmation Therapies as practiced now, especially the pharmacological and surgical interventions, result in consistently more benefits than risks, especially in the long run — that is, 10 or 15 years out. My heart goes out to trans individuals, truly. And I remind physicians to remember their Hippocratic Oath, ‘First, do no harm.’
It is a fair question to ask: Are there other ways to deal with gender dysphoria, simpler ways? What if we broadened our acceptance and at the same time, toned down how males’ and females’ display their gender. What if we didn’t encourage and enable this display to be thrown in each others’ faces 24/7 on our streets, in our schools, and on our screens? For example, in terms of acceptance, women today can wear loose fitting “male clothing,” especially pants, quite commonly and it doesn’t signify anything in particular about their sexual identity or imply gender dysphoria. However, if a boy or a man wears a skirt or a dress, this is a very different story and is simply not accepted — almost anywhere.
At this point, I hear a voice in the back yelling out, with mischievous relish: “Except for priests, bishops and popes! They walk around in public all the time in those cassock dresses, not only in black but in red and white, too. And those vestments during Mass — talk about cross dressing! And this guy Jesus? He never married, never had kids, refused to use violence, talked about love and turning the other cheek all the time — not exactly a man’s man, was he!” And that voice yelling in the back has a point. He means to be just funny, but something can be funny and insightful at the same time — even if unintentionally so.
Jesus could have spoken against androgyny and homosexuality, which were very well-known in the Greek and Roman world, but he didn’t. That was done later by the apostle Paul. Androgyny, cross dressing and homosexuality are condemned harshly in the Old Testament — but Jesus contravened many laws found in the Old Testament. Also related to this, it would appear Jesus withdrew himself from the world of sexual attraction and was chaste and celibate — at least this is his identity as portrayed in the Christian canon and in early and later church writers.
Historians of religion and anthropologists have long noted connections between holiness, chastity, celibacy and androgyny. There are artistic representations of Jesus, both early and much later, that portray Jesus with something of an androgynous look. And the Catechism of the Catholic Church states God (and therefore, Jesus, also) “transcends the distinctions between the sexes” (CCC 239). To this day, Catholic priests (as well as nuns and monks) are required to be chaste, celibate and wear clothing that does not accentuate gender identity. There are deep psychological, sociological and religious reasons for this long tradition, a tradition that goes back further than Christianity or Judaism. (For an insightful essay on this, see “Celibacy and Androgyny” by Diarmuid O’Murchu, published by the National Catholic Reporter, March 16, 2011, available online.)
All of this is to say: there are many ways for humanity to deal with androgyny, gender and gender dysphoria. For a paramount example, the 14th-century Joan of Arc comes to mind — the greatest hero of France and a canonized saint. Various 19th- and 20th-century authors come to mind, as do various popular music stars, and visual artists such as Andy Warhol, et al. Not that they all were necessarily chaste, but they were androgynous.
Something else comes to mind: What about this assumption, so commonly held today, that celibate priests and nuns “must be sexually messed up.” (Yes, a small number have been, as is true in society as a whole — but we can’t paint all with that brush.) Rather than thinking that way, why not accept that the vast majority of those in Holy Orders are navigating their sexual identity and attraction in ways that are beneficial to society and themselves. And they are doing it without officially rejecting their natal sex on their birth certificates, without hormone injections and without surgery. They live in a class (sui generis) by themselves — that’s the whole idea, after all.
All of the above considerations ought be brought to bear in our discussions about how to handle gender dysphoria in children and young adults. They need to know there are more options than changing their names, pronouns, hormones and physical bodies. There are options that might well be more effective and at the same time less difficult for the human body and psyche to bear. Our propensity for using drugs and scalpels is not always the best answer. As William Cowper said, “God moves in mysterious ways his wonders to perform.”
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
