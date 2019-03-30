Several days ago, Donald Trump stunned the entire world, including Israel, by declaring the U.S. will recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a piece of land just off the current northeast corner of Israel. This area, for thousands of years part of Syria, was occupied by Israel during the Six-Day War of 1967 and unilaterally annexed by Israel in 1981 — although this annexation is counter to international law and has been condemned by United Nations Resolution 497.
One might ask, what does this have to do with a column that purports to be “on faith?” The answer is: Unfortunately, it has plenty to do with faith and religion, and because of that, Trump is continuing down the slippery slope that he stepped onto when he moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem some months ago.
Israel’s position on the Golan Heights and the Occupied Territories is that they are all part of the historic “Eretz Israel,” the Land of Israel as established by the purported military conquests of King David c.1000 BCE. Various Israeli writers and lawyers have cited definitions and boundaries as stated in Hebrew Scripture in the Books of Genesis and Exodus — although those boundaries in that source are not easy to pin down with precision.
Especially with regard to the Golan Heights and Samaria, the case for those areas being part of the historic Land of Israel is far from clear. Both of those areas, beginning by the 700s BCE, have always considered themselves separate from the Kingdom of Judah — separate from Judaean (Jewish) rule. The Golan Heights may have been very briefly ruled by King David and his heirs, but by the 700s BCE, the Syrians were living there and ruling it. And as I have mentioned in this column before, the Samaritans of Samaria (now a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel) always, from Day One thousands of years ago, considered themselves very much separate from the people of Judah, their rulers and Jerusalem’s temple — something that is referenced clearly in Samaritan, Jewish and Christian scriptures.
As a proof via “reductio ad absurdum:” By using modern Israel’s definition of the right to sovereignty, all of Western Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East should revert to being under Roman rule (that is, modern Italy’s rule) because for a few hundred years, the Roman Empire and Roman law controlled all of those lands, roughly from 100-600 CE. A bit absurd.
Of course, the ill-educated Donald Trump is ignorant of all of this, and he seems never to consult any well-informed advisers — Jared Kushner doesn’t count, since he is certainly a not well-informed adviser.
The Golan Heights was never, in any real sense, part of the Land of Israel. It is simply a piece of land that was taken away from Syria during a war. And, as of the middle of the 20th century, international law does not recognize that method of altering a nation’s boundaries.
So, how is this related to Trump’s actions regarding Jerusalem? It’s complicated. But at least there is a tiny bit of good news: It’s clear that Jerusalem was, since 1000 BCE, the capital of the area called Judah, which is the etymological root of the modern words Judaism and Jewish. However, as Jewish scripture itself makes clear, before the kings David and Solomon arrived, this area was home to the Canaanites, a people who worshiped “the most high God.” That is, they were monotheists like the Israelite people. Were the Canaanites the first “Palestinians?” That is an ongoing debate. The area was called Palestine by the ancient Egyptians (“Peleset” in their hieroglyphs) since long before the time of King David. And at least some of those ancient Palestinians were monotheists (or henotheists) of one sort or another.
However, as I mentioned, it is, indeed, complicated. Because in the year 70 CE, the Romans who ruled Palestine at the time decided to level the rebellious city of Jerusalem and its Jewish temple. They did so, thoroughly. Contemporary sources record there was literally nothing left standing except the huge old Roman fortress where the Roman 10th Legion was stationed. A legion at that time was composed of at least 5,000 men, so that fortress, named Fortress Antonia, had to be very large. Upon destroying Jerusalem, the Romans did not drive the Jewish people out of Judah — that was never Roman policy. In any case, by this time three-quarters of the Jewish people in the Roman Empire had already willingly migrated out of Judea and moved to many other more pleasant places around the Mediterranean (see the Jewish Encyclopedia, for examples.)
Jerusalem was totally destroyed and abandoned until it was rebuilt as a Roman city by the (pagan) Roman emperor Hadrian in the 130s CE. He even renamed it as Aelia Capitolina, Aelia being his family name. It was called Aelia/Ilyia by almost everyone in the world from then until modern times. In Arabic, it is still known today as Ilia or Al Quds (“The Holiness”).
And that place known now as “Temple Mount” in Jerusalem? In all probability, it is not the location of the Jewish temple, but rather it was the fortress of 10th Legion, built by the Roman client King Herod for the Roman army. The temple itself was just slightly south of the fortress, very close to the Gihon Spring — since pure running water was essential for the temple rituals and sacrifices. This area is now an archaeological site called The City of David. Since 700 CE, the majority religion of Ilia/Jerusalem has been Islam, and since that time, the top of the old army fortress has been home to two Muslim sacred sites: the Dome of the Rock and the Al Aqsa Mosque. This is over 1,300 years that the misnamed Temple Mount has been a sacred site for Muslims. It is, indeed, a very holy place called the “Haram Al Sharif,” the Noble Sanctuary in Arabic.
There are, of course, many Christian religious sites in Jerusalem, most importantly the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, dating back to the 300s. And this is exactly why Jerusalem was supposed to be, according to the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine, an International Zone — so that it would be, in perpetuity, a safe and holy city for all Jews, Christians and Muslims. This is also exactly why no U.S. president, prior to the irresponsible and ignorant Donald Trump, has moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. Israel absolutely has a right to, and needs to, exist, but needs to exist without the Occupied Territories, without East Jerusalem and without holding sole control of access to the Dome of the Rock and the Al Aqsa Mosque.
Contrary to the old saying, ignorance is never bliss. In fact, it’s more likely to be blasphemous, belligerent and bellicose. In regard to this president’s misguided decisions, God save us all from the harsh law of unintended consequences.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
