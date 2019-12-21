On Dec. 8, the Washington Post ran a story about something that happened in Duque de Caxias (near Rio) in Brazil. A gang calling itself Soldiers of Jesus arrived at the home of Marcos Figueiredo and threatened him with guns, firing them into the air. Marcos, like many thousands of descendants of enslaved Africans in the Americas, practices (along with his Catholicism) a form of African-influenced religion known as Candomble. The Soldiers of Jesus in Brazil is a neo-pentecostal-evangelical group that functions as a gang — there are a growing number of them in Brazil and other countries. They demanded that Marcos destroy all the sacred objects of his religion and cease performing any of its rituals ... or else.
OK, so that’s in Brazil. Why should we gringos up here care about it? Here’s where it gets more interesting. I did some research on Soldiers of Jesus and I found a Christian motorcycle club with a very similar name operating out of California, which is international, with branches in Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala, Canada, South Africa, Serbia and Belgium — as shown on the group’s website and its Facebook home page, which I studied with some care. There are numerous Christian motorcycle clubs, by the way.
Can it be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that the group based in California is the mother group of the one in Brazil? Maybe not. But if it isn’t, the U.S. group has some PR repairs to do, and they should do so right away. They don’t want any groups, in Brazil or anywhere, using their name improperly. All the same, if this American club is not affiliated with the group in Brazil, it — or another U.S. evangelical Christian biker club — is at least an inspiration for the one in Brazil. As any urban sociologist will tell you, the line between a club and a gang can be exceedingly thin.
In photos on their Facebook page of various chapters around the U.S. and the world, one sees the members all wearing their mandatory identifying vests and showing their colors and the club’s insignia. In a number of the photos, the Aryan-Christian hand gesture of holding up the index finger was displayed by one or several members in the photo. This gesture stands for one supreme (Christian) God and one way, but it can also stand for one supreme race, and 1% — it can have conflicting and confusing meanings.
There is another factor involved here: The “Christian Identity” extremist-racist religious movement had its beginnings in California with the activities and preaching of the (still revered) Wesley Swift in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s. This has been noted in the FBI’s “Megiddo Report” on domestic terrorism, readily available online. The FBI has also long been aware of the disturbingly common linkage between some motorcycle gangs and the Aryan supremacy movement in the U.S.
The American biker club’s insignia is composed of a large Christian cross dominating over a Star of David, and overlaid against the cross are two long swords in the form of an X. The effect is rather menacing. The imagery is in keeping with tenets of Christian Identity teaching: that Jesus and the Christian Bible have come from, but are totally superior to, the ancient Jews (represented by the Star of David) and, further, that Christians must fight the good fight, including violence, being soldiers for Jesus (crossed swords).
Christian Identity adherents often hold to “Anglo-Israelism” teaching, which is that northern Europeans, especially English speakers, are the true descendants of God’s Chosen People, the descendants of the Lost Tribes of Israel — who were/are very much separate from the Jews of Judea and the world today. An important founding text of this movement is John Wilson’s book, “Lectures on our Israelitish Origin” published in England in 1840.
Neo-evangelical Christian gangs use the Star of David to affirm their “blood link” to Jesus (who was of the Israelite House of David) and to the role that the true Israelites (their gang) will play in the coming End of Times. To them, Jesus was the ultimate rebel who rejected Judaism because it had become evil. This is the stuff religious and racial wars are made of.
In opposition to this type of teaching is something very different: Clearly, the Catholic Church is very far from perfect. However, it did learn a thing or two from the Crusades that ended 500 years ago, and it applied those lessons to church teaching in the Second Vatican Council of 1962-65. In addition to being far from perfect, one could argue that the Church has been a slow learner. But it did learn — and put it down in writing.
Out of that famous council came a document titled “Nostra Aetate,” meaning “In Our Time.” It was approved by a vote of 2,221 to 88 of the bishops present. In this document, the Church speaks in considerable detail about Christianity’s relationship to other world religions. For example, it specifically condemns antisemitism and declares “God’s covenant with the Hebrew people is eternal,” not something negated by Christianity.
It also states Christians must turn to cooperation and goodwill and constantly engage in “dialogue and collaboration” with the other religions of the world. It states all religions participate, in their own ways, in humanity’s challenging quest to understand the transcendent Godhead. The fifth part of Nostra Aetate states all humans are created in God’s image and it is contrary to God’s will to show hatred and violence against people on the basis of color, race, religion or condition of life.
My point in citing this document is not to foist Catholicism upon anyone. Heaven knows, I’m not up to that task. My point is simply to say I thought that more than half a century ago, Christians looked squarely at our history, recognized some glaring faults and worked hard to address them. I say Christians, and not just Catholics, because there were many non-Catholics present at the Second Vatican Council — it was in many respects a worldwide Christian council. Let’s not throw its work away by ignoring it.
Here’s the rub: We Americans have to realize we are providing fertile soil for new forms of Christian extremism to take root — and exporting them. There are now “Christian” motorcycle groups that are one tiny step away from “Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs,” as the FBI has long termed them. They operate very much like gangs. They operate very much like cells of the Taliban. We have to remind ourselves people with very sincere religious motivation can, without careful teaching and oversight, do some really bad things. Let me hasten to add: There are, of course, motorcycle clubs, the vast majority of them are composed of upstanding people who are not bigots. But 1% are not like that. In fact, some clubs proudly call themselves “1%ers.”
Religious freedom is something I passionately support — including the freedom to have nothing to do with religion. But I also passionately object to the 1% who misappropriate religion, misuse it, misrepresent it and mangle it into a perversion that encourages racism and violence. Those people and groups have to be shut down and cast out.
Bigotry thrives on silence and secrecy. One cannot be truly Christian, or a good citizen of this country, and be silent on the issue of Christian extremism in America. It’s real, it’s Aryan, and it’s here.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
