Two weeks ago, something happened in Abu Dhabi, something important that deserves our attention. On Feb. 4, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar (Egypt) and Pope Francis signed a joint statement titled “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” during their meeting in the city of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar is considered by most of the world’s Muslims as the highest authority in Sunni Islam. The two main branches of Islam are Sunni and Shia; about 90 percent of the world’s Muslims are Sunni, and Sunni Muslims comprise about 20 percent of the world’s population (Shia are another 4 percent). Pope Francis is, of course, the leader of the Catholic Church and is considered by many to be the highest authority in Christianity (even though some Christians object to his authority); Christians comprise some 33 percent of the world’s population. This means that the combined Christian and Muslim populations equal about 60 percent of the world’s population — and this percentage will increase well into the future. Within 30 years, almost three-quarters of the people on Earth will be either Christian or Muslim.
So it is, indeed, a big deal when this imam and this pope have come together to sign a public statement strongly affirming “human fraternity.” The document is readily available online, and it includes a great many valuable affirmations. Among them, for example: “We ... call upon all concerned to stop using religions to incite hatred, violence, extremism and blind fanaticism, and to refrain from using the name of God to justify acts of murder, exile, terrorism and oppression.”
And further on, the document states: “authentic teachings of religions invite us to remain rooted in the values of peace, to defend the values of mutual understanding, human fraternity and harmonious coexistence ... to reawaken religious awareness among young people so that future generations may be protected from the realm of materialistic thinking and from dangerous policies of unbridled greed ... that are based on the law of force and not on the force of law.”
This document was generated not by two minor figures, one Muslim and one Christian. These two leaders are, in fact, the foremost authorities and spokesmen of the two largest religions on Earth. Just as importantly, their joint statement is an accurate representation of the tenets of their respective religions. The goals and convictions affirmed are shared by the vast, vast majority of Christians and Muslims throughout the world. Despite what we hear in some of our news in the United States, Christianity and Islam are not “at war” with each other, and neither are Christians and Muslims “at war” with each other.
Yes, there are significant issues in the Middle East, but we must remind ourselves that Muslims living in the Middle East comprise only about 14 percent of the world’s Muslims. And we must also remind ourselves that countries of the Middle East were subjected to massive forces of Western imperialism for much of the 20th century — forces that wrought terrible havoc with people’s lives, cultures and economies.
The fact is that there are extremist fundamentalists who are Christian and who are Muslim. Extremist fundamentalism is an equal opportunity employer, but the percentage of Muslims and Christians that extremism employs is very, very small. One might object and say, “But you’re missing the point: Without religion there would be no extremists — the world just needs to get rid of religion.” Far, far easier said than done — good luck with that project. Furthermore, modern materialism and exploitative, unbridled, predatory capitalism (or communism) can function similar to a religion and can be even more destructive to the human community on a much larger scale than religion. As soon as the value of the human person is lost, all is lost.
Like extremist religion, neither extremist capitalism nor extremist communism uphold the value of the human person and the human community. The 20th century taught us that religion (the non-extremist kind) is needed to uphold the worth of the human person. The cold, materialist secularism of states that are deeply antithetical to religion have not proven themselves to be especially respectful of human life and dignity. That’s a fact and one not to be forgotten. People who have religion may indeed have some problems — that’s the human condition. But people and societies that have no religion are apt to have worse problems.
This, in a nutshell, is why most of the world’s people have decided to follow one or another of the world’s monotheistic religions: namely, Christianity and Islam. Despite our human failings — and our failings are many — Christianity and Islam are religions that are, when properly understood, religions of peace, mercy and charity. And this was affirmed loudly and clearly at Abu Dhabi earlier this month.
There is no escaping the fact that we are living in a world that is becoming more and more monotheistic with each passing decade. Religion is not dying — that idea is a myth and a very misguided one. The demographic fact is that religion is growing, most especially Christianity and Islam. (Go ahead, Google that.) The First World of Europe and North America will forget this fact at its own peril. The more we First World folks forget this fact, the more we have lost touch with reality of life on this earth.
Muslims and Christians are not going to go away. We are here, living cheek by jowl on a small planet. We have to get along. We don’t have a choice to do otherwise. Co-existence is the key to our existence. Anyone who teaches and preaches otherwise is irresponsible and, I would say, even heretical and certainly dangerous.
I’ll go even further, understanding that I am in harmony with numerous statements from the Catholic Church since Vatican II (The Second Vatican Council, 1962-65). Jews, Christians and Muslims all base their religions around the “God of Abraham and the prophets.” The monotheistic Creator God is the same One God. (See any of the books by the important theologian Miroslav Volf, now director of Yale’s Center for Faith and Culture.) Humans — having our human limitations — worship this One God in ways that, inescapably, reflect our historical and cultural backgrounds.
The statement from Abu Dhabi makes a crucial point very clear: As monotheists, we have far more commonly held beliefs that can unify us as “the Children of Abraham” than we have beliefs that must forever force us apart. If we are children of the same God — and we are — then we are called upon to consider each other members of the same human family.
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.” No truer words have ever been spoken.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.