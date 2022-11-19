The title of this column is also the title of a 400-plus-page book that mysteriously appeared in my mailbox about 10 days ago. It was addressed to “current resident,” followed by my street address — which means it was a bulk mailing, a mass mailing. The book’s cover shows the U.S. Capitol building and below it upside down, like a reflection, is St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. The book’s subtitle is “The Untold Story of the Vatican’s Rising Influence in America.” That certainly caught my attention. It was first published in 1888, revised in 1911, so it has been around awhile.
I thumbed through the book and was startled by any number of affirmations and chapter headings. On the copyright page, it states “original text by E.G. White” and the publisher is listed as Remnant Publications Inc. Further, it states “text design and cover copyright 2021.” That told me this book was very recently reprinted.
Of course, I did some research. I found that Ellen G. White (1827–1915) was the founder of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and this book, “The Great Controversy,” is one of the sacred texts of that church. She also wrote many other texts. I further learned the Seventh Day Adventist Church was founded in Michigan in 1863, and now has about 22 million members worldwide. Its headquarters are now in Silver Spring, Maryland. I also learned it is one of the fastest growing Christian denominations in the world.
Just as interesting, I learned the Ellen White Estate has for about five years now been spending millions of dollars to mass mail “The Great Controversy” to many portions of the United States and also into foreign countries. They have sent out over 20 million copies.
This would all be just fine and dandy, were it not for the type of church it is and the type of teaching it preaches. It calls itself “adventist” because a major part of its teaching (and the whole second half of White’s book) is focused on the End of Days, which in their view is coming fast upon us — hence the word “advent.”
They call themselves “Seventh Day” Adventists because White has insisted since her earliest teachings that the Bible states the Sabbath is to be on the seventh day of the week, Saturday, just as the Jews have always maintained. White holds that the Sunday Sabbath is a terrible perversion of Christianity — in fact, it is “the mark of the beast” mentioned in the Book of Revelation. All those who persist in observing the Sabbath on Sunday will be condemned to annihilation in the Final Judgement — that’s pretty much all Christians on Earth, except for White’s church. A little exclusionary, y’think?
The publisher is named “Remnant” and this is because the Seventh Day Adventist Church holds that it will be the “remnant church” — that is to say, the only church remaining at the End of Days. This denomination, in my view, doesn’t deserve to be considered Christian, but it is, just barely. It is a perfect example of the dangers that arise from ignorant, misguided interpretations of The Book of Revelation. “Adventism” is, at bottom, profoundly nihilistic. And adding to this, it takes great pains to pit Christians against each other. The Seventh Day Adventist Church has steadfastly refused to have anything to do with the co-operative Christian Ecumenical Movement of the 20th century. How could they? They believe all other Christians except themselves are set for (well-deserved) annihilation by God.
Many Seventh Day Adventists, if not all, believe the Roman Catholic Church is an instrument of the devil (the Whore of Babylon of Revelation)) and the Pope is the anti-Christ. Also, as White “foretold” (she was a “prophet” who promulgated many prophecies), the Catholic Church and the government of the United States will merge their great (Satanic) powers over all planet Earth, leading up to the final End of Days. In effect, this is the ultimate “Great Controversy” — the final battle of Satan against God.
I happen to be a Catholic, and I also happen to be fully aware that the Catholic Church has had its share of really bad episodes throughout the past 2,000 years — but I feel pretty sure the church is not a mere tool of the devil and the Whore of Babylon. That’s going a good bit too far. The Catholic Church is, after all, the largest Christian denomination on the planet. Are we to believe that the more than 1,200,000,000 Catholics have all been hoodwinked — all the time from the days when Jesus walked the Earth down to today? Are we to believe that everybody except Ellen White has always gotten everything all wrong?
But, as I mentioned, this is one of the fastest growing churches in the world today. Think about that. There seems to be no shortage of people who want to give up on humanity, give up on planet Earth, give up on the idea of a loving God, give up on trying to make the world a better place for “all God’s children” — give up on absolutely everything except the fervent belief they are the chosen, the special ones, they are the select, very small number who’d be taken up into heaven to be with God, when even God gives up on the world and its humanity.
This is a pathological form of religion. And the Ellen White Estate is pushing it worldwide like never before. Their founding text showed up in my mailbox — and probably in thousands and thousands of other mailboxes in Vermont. It is mental poison being delivered into people’s homes by the United States Postal Service. By the way, the book came in no wrapping, simply the “current resident” address label stuck on the book’s back cover. Every one, along its journey, was free to open it up and read it — talk about a contagion, potentially infecting millions and millions of people. It is filled with hate speech. However, as I understand the law, hate speech is pretty much protected free speech. But that sure doesn’t make it a religion to be respected and accepted.
Perhaps the most important issue involved in this little episode, is not the arrival of this book into my mailbox, but rather how this example of a fixation on the End of Days is representative of something taking over more and more minds in our country. The Seventh Day Adventists are far from the only Christians all wrapped up with the End of the World.
This is a mental disorder that should not be ignored or brushed off lightly. The growth of this mindset should be taken as a warning, and a serious one. It’s no accident that it coincides with a mental health crisis taking place among our youth and with growing substance abuse.
To put it bluntly, if you think the world is going to hell in a hand basket, it’s darn hard to get up in the morning. And if you think we and the world deserve it, it’s even harder to get up in the morning. All the coffee (or narcotics) in the world won’t fix that. On the other hand, imbibing some of the healthy forms of Christianity just might begin to fix it.
Let’s have a toast: To our health.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
