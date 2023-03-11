I’ve recently finished an extended period of time in South America, where my wife and I went this year rather than our usual time in Mexico. For me, the city of Lima, Peru, was the high point. There are various reasons for this, but one of them was our visit to the Larco Museum of pre-Colombian art.

The Larco museum was founded by two generations of the Larco family in the 1920s. They had amassed a huge collection of pre-Columbian art in pottery, silver and gold. The workmanship and artistry is amazing. It shows a high level of cultural and technological achievement.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.