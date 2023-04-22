The word “autonomy” has a special place in our history in this country. The word comes from Greek: auto (self) + nomos (law, rule). It appeared in reference to governments in the 1620s, and started being used in reference to individual persons in the early 1800s. Especially in the U.S., “autonomous” has also been a key word in reference to churches — a word used in a similar religious way is “congregational.”
Going all the way back to the Pilgrims, many Protestant churches in North America have employed a system of “autonomous congregationalist governance.” This means (precisely) that the members of each and every congregation (the members in each church building) compose an autonomous entity onto itself, with no body presiding over them or holding oversight authority, whether organizational or doctrinal.
The famous “Southern Baptist Convention” (i.e., the “Southern Baptists” today) is exactly this: a yearly convention of independent, autonomous churches. The original conventions in the South were held in the 1840s and resulted in the breakup of the American Baptist Church. The Southern Baptists in the slave-holding states split from the original Baptist Church, which was based in Boston.
Southern Baptist churches are evangelical, as are the Pentecostal churches. There are now, as well, a growing number of “nondenominational” churches. Christianity Today noted in its Nov. 16, 2022, issue that nondenominational is now the largest segment of American Protestants. Almost needless to say, a nondenominational church is by definition a completely autonomous, self-governing church. Since the 1950s, this type of Christianity has grown from around 5% to now around 30% of the churches in the U.S. and is still growing. The problem is: How are their church teachings formed and monitored? If a particular charismatic and ‘successful’ preacher flies off the rails, who or what can rein him or her in? Basically, no one and no thing. (And there are a whole lot who need reining in — many televangelists are nondenominational, for example.)
This is troubling. In a nation that has always valued brash individualism as one of the ‘highest goods,’ having churches become highly individualistic and autonomous just pours kerosene on the fire. We are burning ourselves up with too much autonomy. And thanks to the internet, anybody can find “support” for just about any off-the-rails societal and religious idea that can be thought of.
We have thousands of autonomous churches teaching their attendees that their own autonomous group — often ill-educated but always self-governing — literally defines what Christianity is inside the four walls of each of their churches. This organizational flaw was set in motion by the founder of Protestantism himself, Martin Luther, when he put forth and praised the so-called “universal priesthood of all believers.” This idea, so praised in autonomous churches, holds that no specialized, well-trained class of religious leaders/priests/scholars is really necessary. Just about anybody can become a “pastor” just by having the will and “feeling the calling.” And anybody does.
But one of the most important issues involved in all this is not limited to life within churches. A closely related issue has to do with how “truth” and “fact” are defined. The almost inescapable result of all this extreme religious autonomy is we now have a country where the modus operandi is groups (often very small groups) fervently believe it is their God-given right to define “truth” and “fact” for themselves, by themselves, in their own terms. “We have alternative facts,” as one of Trump’s revolving-door press secretaries so famously said.
Our country’s Protestant churches used to be dominated by well-known Christian “denominations.” The so-called “mainline” Protestant denominations were American Baptist, Methodist, Presbyterian, Episcopal, Lutheran and United Church of Christ. Each denomination had a creed, a set of church teachings, and rules overseen by a centralized governing body — each congregation was not autonomous onto itself. But these mainline Protestant churches are dying out, representing only 15% of church attendance in the U.S. today. Something important is being lost, something that has reverberations across society at large.
Being a member of a denomination means you agree to agree on a certain body of beliefs, assumptions and truths. Also, this ‘belief package’ has been carefully formulated and is publicly available — it is not something that applies only to the individual church where you are attending. It is also something larger than “your personal relationship with Jesus” as an individual. In a denomination, you are automatically connected with a larger association and you need to accept certain responsibilities that come with that relationship, an affiliation with a larger community.
With the arrival of the double-edged sword of the internet and its “virtual communities” (chat rooms, etc.), our relationships with actual communities in the real world are suffering. Sometimes it seems each American is an “autonomous citizen” first and foremost, whose individual rights trump everything else. Such as: “Yes, mass shootings are horrible tragedies, but it’s my right as a citizen to own as many guns as I want. It doesn’t matter if this makes the country unsafe, what matters is my individual right, my autonomy, and I have the right to defend it.”
There is, in all probability, a connection between the almost infinite splintering of autonomous Christian churches in America and the splintering of our union as a country. This is made worse, of course, by the amplification of misinformation and extremism that is the lifeblood of the internet — an internet that goes into almost every household in the country. We each sit in front of our screens, alone. We each, alone, decide what virtual group we will join, or not. All this is done alone — autonomously and often anonymously.
In this day and age, there is a new reason to join a church that is part of a denomination, that is part of a larger actual, physical community — a denomination that is at least nationwide, or perhaps even worldwide. A truly Christian church will not only tie us to our local community, but will tie us to humanity across the world. The goal of the early church was to make brothers and sisters of us all, make us into a peaceful community that transcends class, borders and races. That should still be the goal of all Christian churches.
No Christian churches should be embracing gun culture, individualism and jingoistic nationalism as part of their “mission,” yet many autonomous churches in the U.S. do just that. How does that foster peace and community?
John Donne (1572-1631) wrote a poem that has to do with this, at least indirectly. The famous opening lines read: “No man is an island, Entire by itself; Every man is a piece of the continent. If a clod be washed away to the sea, Europe is the less.” If we don’t realize this and live by this dictum, our little autonomous islands will be washed away to the sea of raging discord. There is such a thing as too much autonomy. We’re looking at its face right now.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.