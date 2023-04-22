The word “autonomy” has a special place in our history in this country. The word comes from Greek: auto (self) + nomos (law, rule). It appeared in reference to governments in the 1620s, and started being used in reference to individual persons in the early 1800s. Especially in the U.S., “autonomous” has also been a key word in reference to churches — a word used in a similar religious way is “congregational.”

Going all the way back to the Pilgrims, many Protestant churches in North America have employed a system of “autonomous congregationalist governance.” This means (precisely) that the members of each and every congregation (the members in each church building) compose an autonomous entity onto itself, with no body presiding over them or holding oversight authority, whether organizational or doctrinal.

