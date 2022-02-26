Who would have thought these two words would be embroiled in a fight? Yes, we all know the denomination of Christian Science has had its ongoing arguments with modern medicine, but there are fewer than 50,000 members in that church in the U.S. today. The largest religious group in the U.S. with a negative stance on COVID vaccination are the evangelical Christians, who comprise almost a quarter of the U.S. population.
This presents a special problem inasmuch as we must have at least 70% of the population vaccinated to be able to achieve herd immunity. In March of last year, an AP & NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found 40% of white evangelical Protestants won’t get vaccinated — double the rate for the general population (as reported on NPR and elsewhere).
It bears noting that “evangelicalism” is an inter-denominational movement, not limited to Southern Baptist churches, but also found in Reformed Baptist, some Methodist churches, Pentecostal, Charismatic churches, among others — and especially in the “non-denominational” Protestant churches, some of which are “mega” churches with thousands of worshipers each Sunday in large-arena style buildings.
The evangelical movement has a number of core principles: one’s “justification” (righteousness) is by faith alone; one needs to be “born again” through the grace of Jesus and to turn away from sin; this “conversion” separates the true Christian from all others; finally, there is an “assurance” by this conversion that one is personally “justified” (made righteous). Evangelicals are called upon to evangelize for their churches and their brand of Christianity. Evangelicals may lean toward a literalist reading of the Bible, but this is not always the case. There is often, however, a distrust of historical criticism being applied to scripture and a distrust of any authority other than the Bible and one’s faith.
I go into this background of evangelicalism because I think it is related to the issue of COVID vaccination. Evangelical Christianity is a Christianity, in my estimation, that has become turned inward — away from a religion focused on community and toward a religion focused on the individual and the individual’s personal relation with God/Jesus, focused on one’s personal justification and righteousness. That is its great strength and appeal to so many as a movement. However, it is also its weakness — and it’s quite serious about breaking away from traditional Christian teaching.
Evangelicalism teaches an us-vs.-them vision of the world, those who have been born again and those who haven’t, those who are justified and those who are not. It also teaches that your faith and your own reading of the “plain sense” of the Bible are all you need. And finally, once you have experienced conversion and given yourself over to Jesus, you are assured of receiving protection and favor. Why do you need a vaccine?
Just a parenthetical non-evangelical thought here: Maybe God’s way of protecting us is having us develop a vaccine — through a massive multi-national group effort that showed what we can do when we really decide to help each other. It also has shown what a federal government can do to help confront a crisis.
But since the majority of those in our federal government and in the field of modern medicine are not born-again Christians, it is easy to understand how so many evangelicals tend to be distrustful. Unfortunately, it is more than just distrustful. The movement has now morphed into a large anti-government and anti-science voting block within the U.S. This is, indeed, part of what enabled the Jan. 6 insurrection to take place — evangelical right-wing flags and symbols were all over the place that day.
I am, of course, vehemently in favor of religious freedom and the U.S. has done a darn good job on this for a couple hundred years, something for which we should justifiably be proud. However, there can still be a bridge too far. A sizable percentage of evangelicals have crossed that bridge. When a person refuses to be vaccinated and to wear a mask, at the very least, that person is contributing in a significant way to the overwhelming of hospital emergency rooms and their staffs — and at the worst, is spreading the virus to other vulnerable people in one’s environs. That is not a charitable thing to do.
I use the word charitable because of its origins. The very idea of a charitable act (“caritas” in Latin) is all tied up with the history of Christianity. “Caritas” was/is a specifically Christian form of love-in-action for one’s neighbor and for one’s community. Thanks to this idea and teaching, it was Christians who established the first hospitals (not just for an elite) in the so-called “Dark Ages,” the first orphanages and the first universities where medicine as a modern science was born.
In light of the above, it is tragically ironic and self-contradictory when any Christians today reject a vaccine or a mask. It is un-Christian. I agree strongly with Columbia University visiting professor of religion Obrey M. Hendricks Jr. when he said two weeks ago: “These right-wingers that talk about ‘You’re infringing on my freedom by having me wear a mask’ … they don’t understand that they are violating the biblical principle of responsibility for our brothers and sisters.” Hendricks has said elsewhere that “the spirit of the anti-Christ is being unleashed by right-wing evangelicals.” I’m not sure I’d go quite that far (although maybe I should), but he makes a powerful case in his excellent recent book “Christians Against Christianity: How right-wing evangelicals are destroying our nation and our faith” (Beacon Press, 2021).
Professor Hendricks is absolutely right to raise the question: How long and how far are we going to allow the extremes of evangelical Christianity to go? At what point does this type of religion cease to remain a version of Christianity and become something very different? The issue of COVID vaccination refusal has provided a microcosm of the larger problem. At what point does a religion that claims “there are those who are righteous and justified and then there is everyone else” no longer fit in a democracy? Those who have convinced themselves that they are “righteous and justified” (and have assurance from God of their elect position) have no motivation to cooperate with anyone else about anything — certainly not with “sinners” who are not “righteous.”
We are becoming a democracy in bad health. This argument about COVID vaccines and masks will be the least of our problems if we don’t face the larger issue. The larger issue is a national division created by a new type of pseudo-Christianity, which is claiming we have two types of citizens, us vs. them, and the ones who know they have God on their side are the only righteous ones.
That road leads to the end of democracy.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
