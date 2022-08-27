In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to establish Aug. 22 as an international “Day of Commemoration for the Victims of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.” It is sad that such a commemoration needs to happen at all, but it does need to happen. At the very least, it’s good to encourage the world’s population to think about this problem a little bit more.
Not long before this U.N. resolution, Pope Francis and the Muslim Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Ahmad el-Tayeb, had issued a joint declaration, “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,” which makes the point firmly that it is individuals, not religions, to be blamed for religiously motivated acts of violence. Some might react to this by saying it’s just playing word games. I don’t agree. There is such a thing as use and misuse — we make such distinctions all the time. All tools can be used or misused.
Are we to reject Einstein’s theory of relativity because it was used (or misused) to create the atomic bomb? Should we not teach young boys how to write because some will write dirty words and racial slurs on buildings? The theory of relativity and the invention of writing were huge steps forward for humanity, but like anything in the hands of humans, they can be misused. The fact remains that Einstein’s physics accurately describe the macro forces of the universe. The fact remains writing changed the human world. We cannot go back again and create a world without nuclear fission or without writing. This knowledge is now part of what humanity is — whether one likes it or not.
The same can be said about religion and belief. Archaeology and anthropology and history have shown us that humans have practiced religion for thousands and thousands of years. It is part of what makes us human — whether one likes it or not.
Those who claim “religion just causes and encourages violence” need to remind themselves of the painful and obvious fact some of the worst human atrocities in history happened in countries with governments aimed to stamp out or twist religion. There is a violent streak in us. We all seem to be born with it. People of all sorts can resort to violence — that is an almost universal human trait, but not necessarily a trait of all religions in and of themselves.
I hear someone in the back yelling out, “But Christianity made this violence worse.” That may get attention, but it doesn’t get at the truth. The truth is pre-Christian, tribal societies tended to be very violent, with warfare that went on continuously for decades and even centuries. (See the writings of Jared Diamond, Lawrence Keeley, S.A. LaBlanc and many others.) When peoples have differing sets of gods, those gods very often demand their adherents make war with each other, forever.
The monotheisms of Christianity and Islam, when not misused, teach adherents we are one human family, regardless of race and place of origin, and we revere the same one supreme God. The words God, Allah and Dios all refer to the same God. More than half of the world’s population is either Christian or Muslim — and that percentage is growing not declining.
One of the worst pieces of misinformation being thrown about today in some circles is Christianity and Islam do not worship the same God. This is nonsense. If you are Christian and you happen to speak Arabic as your native language (and there are more than a million Arab Christians), your word for God is Allah. Islam is a religion that teaches all adherents to respect the great prophets and figures of the Old and New Testaments — including Jesus and Mary. I hear that voice in the back shouting again, “But Muslims don’t accept that God is a Trinity.” Well, there are various denominations of Christianity that do not accept the Trinity.
In Hebrew scripture, God is called El/Eloh (singular) or Elohim (plural) 2,838 times. The words El, Elohim and Allah all derive from the older Semitic root word El/Il. Allah is simply a cognate with the Hebrew Eloh. Language, in itself, doesn’t lie. A few thousand years ago, the Semitic peoples of the Near East, especially the Canaanites, began to worship the Supreme God under the name El. That is simple historic fact. God the Father (the Creator God) of the Jews, Christians and Muslims is the same God. To deny that is to deny history.
In a very real sense, Christians, Muslims and Jews are all the “Children of Abraham” and the “Children of God.” These religions, properly understood, make us all brothers and sisters in faith — faith in God. For this reason, it is all the more tragic there is still violence being perpetuated by extremist individuals of these faiths.
Interfaith dialogue is more important today than ever. The planet is getting smaller and smaller. Between the World Wide Web and worldwide air travel, we are becoming a “Global Village,” as Marshall McLuhan predicted 50 years ago. We can no longer rely on geography to keep each other “at a safe distance” — those days are gone forever.
The world is not going to abandon religion. The predictions of First World professors’ secularization theory (that religion would disappear) have failed fantastically: One of the worst prognostications ever uttered by anyone anywhere anytime. There have been religions with a main thrust to commit violence. Many aspects of Roman paganism did this. The Aztec religion encouraged terrible violence. Many of the old Germanic and Norse religions were violent — and the Nazis made a studied effort to resurrect northern European Aryan Paganism in Germany leading up to and during World War II.
Religion is not going to just fade away. This means our true goal is to encourage those religions and those interpretations of religion that foster peace and strive to quell violence. Fortunately, both Christianity and Islam present many teachings promoting peace and mercy. Our news media should be giving much more coverage to all those Muslims and Christians who are teaching and making peace, and much less coverage to the minority who are doing the opposite.
Maybe, I fervently hope every day, my children’s children will be living in a world where they don’t have to have a special day commemorating those who have been the victims of religious violence.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
