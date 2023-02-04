In the middle of our country, the headline question probably doesn’t make much sense or is slightly offensive. But here in the Northeast, and especially in Vermont (the “least religious state in the union”), the question is simple and straightforward. Why bother? We’ve moved beyond superstitions and childish things. (By the way, I recommend a book that recently came out addressing this question: “Do I Stay Christian? A guide for the Doubters, the Disappointed and the Disillusioned,” St. Martin’s Press, 2022.)
I could also have asked: Why bother to be a monotheist? That is a broader, less-focused question, but easier to answer: Because polytheism gets us into trouble and, with good reason, has not been part of our cultural tradition since the fall of the Roman Empire 1,600 years ago. Polytheism, all across the world and across history, has been all tied up with animal and human sacrifice to a pantheon of fickle and warring gods — and with superstitions such as foretelling the future by watching the flights of birds and examining the entrails of animals. Despite silly romantic notions often held onto by naïve college students, polytheism is not pretty — it has too often brought out the worst in humans.
At the opposite extreme, turning the nation state into a God-like force worthy of people’s undying support and devotion is just as bad. Hitler, Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot have taught us a lesson in how turning the state into God works out. When too powerful and too unchecked, the state is all too willing to murder millions of people in its pursuit of governmental “perfection.”
How do we check the power of the state? By democratic votes? Sorry, there is plenty of evidence that that is not necessarily effective. Hitler had massive support in Germany, Mao had massive support in China — and Trump had (and perhaps still has) a frighteningly large amount of support in our country.
It does not please me to sound like a pessimist, but pernicious populism perpetuated by unethical, power-hungry people is an unfortunate fact of life and history. “Wolves in sheep’s clothing” and all that. Our Bible knew what it was talking about on that score.
There have not been very many religions across history that have taught their followers to be very wary of those in power and of government. The only two I can think of are Judaism and Christianity. And even in those two religions, there are minorities of followers (Zionists among Jews and Christian nationalists among Christians) who want to merge religious and state powers.
Islam has inherited a sticky problem because its founder, Muhammad, was not only a spiritual leader but he was also a military leader and formed the first “Islamic state.” His teachings can all too easily be used to support autocratic forms of theocratic rule. Islam is in the process of working on this problem right now — it will take time.
Post-Vatican II Christianity (that is, after the mid 1960s) has generally become quite wary of government power. This is especially true of the mainline Protestant denominations and the Catholic Church. The Christian nationalist movement in the United States is the exception, and a very troublesome exception.
It seems obvious to me that one cannot be a Christian and also be a nationalist. The two concepts are mutually exclusive. One of the unique and important characteristics of early Christianity was its insistence that there be no distinction between Roman and Greek, master and slave, Jew and gentile. It was to be a “universal” religion. In fact, the word “catholic” was simply a Latin and Greek word for “universal” — that is all it means.
But I hear someone in the back saying, “All this fine and dandy, but you Christians also believe the rabbi Jesus is the son of God, is one with God and has existed with God forever. He is also the second person of this cumbersome thing called the Trinity: God the Father, the Son, the Holy Spirit. Talk about superstitions. Come on.”
To which I reply: Yes, because monotheism can all too easily leave us with a great, distant, unapproachable and unknowable God who is totally detached from our world. Yet, Hebrew scripture and Christian scripture show us a supreme God who is reaching out to us, is revealing himself (or itself) to us. The revealing is done via the Son who came to Earth and via the Holy Spirit who lives among and within us. We choose to have faith that this revealing is real, even though our understanding of it is necessarily limited by our human condition — at least, our condition as of now.
By the way, the revealing is also done through the discoveries of science, especially today in astrophysics, quantum mechanics and molecular biology. Chance cannot account for us being in the universe, nor can it account for the beautiful and immense complexities stored in our DNA. All that is an expression of the Holy Spirit and the Logos operating in the cosmos. One literally has to refuse to see it; it is so clearly visible.
And yet, “we see as in a mirror darkly” at this stage of human development. Einstein has shown that time and space are not what our everyday senses tell us they are — not at all. All is actually energy and fields in constant interactions, and all is interconnected across “time” and “space.” Our bodies are, in reality, almost entirely empty “space.” This is why radio waves go right through us as if we are not even here.
Science, in many scientists’ and theologians’ minds, demands there has to be an all-powerful, creator god who placed the order into the cosmos. That being so, why does it make any sense not to have faith that such a god could not (or would not) send us a chosen one (a son, for example) to assist us? Would that be too much bother for this god? Quantum mechanics has taught us we do not live in a material world. We live in a world of potentialities. We live in a world where our participation in it actually alters reality. In that way, we are indeed “made in God’s image.”
I have faith that Earth orbits the sun, even though my everyday senses alone cannot prove this. I have faith that Jesus was/is the Christ (the “anointed one,” the “chosen one”) even though my everyday senses alone cannot prove this. In both cases, I have to think hard and consult others’ research and conclusions — but they convince me.
Why do I bother to be a Christian? Because being anything else does not make sense and does not make my life any better. Being Christian makes me care about people and the community but makes me keep a close eye on politicians and governments. Being Christian provides a North Star for my moral compass, but at the same time demands I have humility and understanding. I am now an old man, but being a Christian means I do not have to live in fear of death — or worse, live in depression about the meaninglessness and strife of life. Being Christian means I am always encouraged to base my life on faith, hope and charity.
That’s not a bother. That’s a blessing.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
