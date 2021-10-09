I don’t know about you, but lately I’ve been experiencing whiplash from the ethical and moral hairpin turns becoming so common in the public life of our country. Just a few of them: Vaccination, who should be required to get it and who (if any) should be exempted? How should the subject of sex, sexuality and gender be discussed (or not) in our schools? How do our two major political parties maintain the sort of civil dialogue essential for governance in a democracy? Is this new phenomenon called social media going to go on and on with its destruction of the fabric of society, via its inability to distinguish real from fake and good from evil?
We’re on a winding mountain road in a vehicle with a steering problem and not-so-good brakes, and on top of that, we’re driving without a compass. That analogy describes the post-modern reality where the Western First World is now finding itself. We are living in an age that Friedrich Nietzsche predicted in his book, “Beyond Good and Evil: Prelude to a Philosophy of the Future,” published in 1886.
It is, of course, impossible here to do any justice to the complexity of Nietzsche and this work. I can only make reference to one or two points. However, relative to what I’m addressing, I would mention his demand that the “religion of the New Testament,” with its focus on making personal sacrifices and respecting the poor and the weak, must be rejected and replaced by an ego-centered type of religion that rejects any sort of abstinence (sexual or otherwise) and admires autocratic power based on the true nature of man. Man’s true nature is “the will to power,” the striving to obtain the goal of the “Ubermensch,” the “Superhuman” (see his book “Thus Spoke Zarathustra,” 1883).
Needless to say, the average bloke today is not well versed in the philosophy of Nietzsche. But the reason Nietzsche was such a genius is he sensed things going on beneath the surface of western culture: the breakdown of the Christian ordering of society, which he noticed (and rightly so) was taking place among intellectuals in Europe, especially Germany. Nietzsche foresaw where things were heading and his writings also helped (if that is the right word) us get there — even if almost everybody has forgotten, or never knew, his role in it.
If there is one thing that sums up the post modern quandary, it is this: We no longer know where to find the stones to build a commonly recognized foundation for our societal structures that will allow us to collectively distinguish good from evil, right from wrong and truth from falsehood. Postmodernism is the social reality in which people feel these distinctions are always relative and circumstantial. If you question 100 secondary school or college students in the U.S. today, I’m willing to bet more than 50% will readily affirm these sorts of distinctions are merely relative and are malleable. This is the First World reality now.
With the transformation of secondary education during the past 30 years to become more and more STEM focused, there is little to no room left for education about philosophy, ethics, morality, civics or solid character building. And on top of this, in public schools, religion is no longer employed or talked about as a valid way to establish ethics and morality. The only “religion” left now in our schooling (even through college) is the religion of self fulfillment, self improvement and especially self identification — of course, this leads to “identity politics” and endless affirmations of people’s differences and individual rights.
Furthermore, among young people especially, social media provides the perfect environment to foster and promote the worst possible personality traits in regard to moral and ethical behavior. The ‘distancing effect’ of electronic media encourages cruel and heartless behavior — with relatively little repercussion for wrongdoers, many of whom find a way to remain anonymous.
What Nietzsche predicted has come to pass: We have become a society in which the “highest and best good” promotes and embodies the ever-expanding primacy of self fulfillment and individual freedom. Smashing the little guys and the old values in the process is fun and games. It is absolutely no accident we now find ourselves having just barely survived four years of an autocratic (almost thoroughly fascistic) president, who won’t go away. To many Americans, Trump still represents a man who built his whole life on self fulfillment and sheer unbridled will-to-power. To many in our compass-less age, that is a man to be greatly admired — even if the motivation for that admiration is buried deep in America’s subconscious.
Politics in the U.S. has become more and more about will-to-power and less and less about shared-power compromise. We have collectively enabled this to happen by affirming over and over what we need are more and more scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians: i.e., STEM. No. What we need are more and more people who have been taught how to distinguish good from evil and truth from falsehood. The subtleties of social and political life cannot be reduced to issues solved by STEM. The most important purpose of state-sponsored education is to provide responsible, well-informed participants in democracy — not to provide more engineers.
I thoroughly understand and accept that our public schools cannot be used to inculcate any one religion or denomination. However, in order to have a way to talk about good and evil, truth and falsehood, we have to have a reference point, a North Star as it were, in order for us to have some common frame of reference, a framework for discussion.
Society cannot be held together if everyone is allowed and encouraged to follow their own ethical and moral system, having mutually exclusive starting points and having no compass to find the Pole Star. This is especially true in our digital age in which mutually conflicting “realities” fly around the planet at the speed of light.
But we do still have a basic framework shared in common — it still can help us, at least to some degree. About 90% of Americans hold a belief in some form of monotheism or belief in a “higher power” of some sort (as per Pew Research Center research). There is still a Pole Star for us to use — even though clouds cover it from time to time.
We must take care not to banish any and all reference to a higher power or to God from our classrooms and our legislatures. While we must never require that all believe in “the Christian God” and “Jesus the Son of God and my Personal Savior,” it will not be wise to leave God out of our social dialog altogether. How can we get our bearings? How can we find North — and South, East and West?
We can’t get out of the woods without a compass.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
