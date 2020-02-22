Any number of studies have come out over the last several years about the growing problem of depression, drug use, and suicide among the population of the United States, and especially among American youth. In fact, suicide rates are the highest they’ve been since World War II (Time Magazine, June, 20 2019).
Between roughly the year 2000 and 2017 there was was a 50% increase in depression for those 12-21 years old. Among the young, suicidal thoughts, plans, and attempts more than doubled in roughly the same period (Time Magazine, 14 March 2019). The figures come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
During this same period a new form of stress has been found among our youth, and it has been given the name “eco-anxiety.” Of course, any form of anxiety experienced unrelentingly over a prolonged period of time very often leads to depression and other health issues. Eco-anxiety is not yet listed in the Diagnostic & Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders; however, it has been defined by the American Psychological Association in 2017 as “a chronic fear of environmental doom.” Other terms such as “climate distress,” “eco-angst,” and “climate anxiety” are also being used.
The Swedish student Greta Thunberg, of recent international acclaim, has publicly stated that she has suffered from eco-anxiety and has been diagnosed with depression and Asperger’s syndrome / obsessive compulsive disorder. She is famous for saying, “...I don’t want you to be hopeful, I want you to panic.” Her activism strikes me as quite heroic, but at the same time the dark, negative impetus underpinning her outlook also makes me sad for her.
Granted, Ms. Thunberg is an extreme example. However, in my last years of college teaching I came face to face again and again with so many students who showed symptoms of eco-anxiety, depression, and (legal and illegal) substance abuse that I lost count a long time ago. This is a crisis and it is every bit as crucial as the ecological crisis we are confronting. In fact, the psychological crisis might well be more crucial than the physical crisis.
Clearly: depression, anxiety disorders, and panic are not the stuff that solutions and scientific or social progress are made of. But the sad fact is, and it is a very sad fact, we are now deluging our children from very young ages with apocalyptic climate scenarios and imagery—day in and day out. We continue to do this as if no one realized one of the most basic truisms about the young mind: Youth has to believe in the future. Take away youths’ belief in their future and you have taken away a huge part of their very reason for being, a huge part of their spirit and soul. Take that away and they will become sick. They will become depressed and suicidal. That’s a simple fact.
My generation has failed our children. Not because we have spoiled them with riches and too-easy lives, but more like the opposite. We have frightened them deeply, down to the bottom of their souls. It is one thing, and not a good thing, for our children to be contending with outrageously high housing and health insurance costs — and student debt as well — but it is another thing, and a worse thing, to leave them with a deep-seated subconscious sense of an unavoidable End of Days climate Armageddon arriving just around the corner.
And we have the nerve and the audacity to wonder why there is such a problem with youth substance abuse, depression, and suicide. My generation has stood by and encouraged (either on purpose or by default) an American culture that is more and more secular and materialistic and less and less based on the those old, dependable Three Theological Virtues: faith, hope, and charity.
You don’t even have to be Christian to recognize that Paul made a pretty good point when he said in his First Letter to the Corinthians, “So faith, hope, charity remain, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.” It is important to note that the Greek word Paul uses here for charity is “agape,” which meant divine love, the love of God for humanity and humanity for God. “Agape” meant a universal, unconditional love/charity that transcends and persists regardless of circumstances. “Agape” also meant, for Paul and later Christians, the highest form of love and respect for one’s fellow humans.
Paul names faith — meaning faith in a loving God, a faith that can bind all humanity together. He also names hope — meaning a hope, as Paul says, “for what we do not see,” meaning, as he says in his Letter to the Romans, that “the God of hope will fill you with joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” But even greater is charity, agape
I have to ask: Is this not exactly what we are losing sight of? Without faith, hope, and charity, how on earth can we expect the next generation to continue? There are many ways to commit suicide. On a societal scale, one way is simply not to give birth to enough children to replace ourselves. This is exactly what is happening in most of the countries of Europe today. Truly, just Google it. During my last few years of college teaching, I used to conduct an informal, Australian ballot type of survey on how many children each student in my classes planned on having. I never once had a class that showed it was going to replace itself. That wasn’t a statistically valid survey, but it was sobering all the same.
The death of hope, the death of love for God and our fellow humans, and the death of faith in something beyond the material, in some godhead that wants us to survive — those forms of death are just as bad, or worse, than death by a planet burning up on account of a man-made catastrophe. In fact, one might suggest that the death of faith, hope and charity is exactly what has to happen first — in order to set the stage for the death of the world, the “fire next time.” We can’t let any of that happen.
These issues of human psychology are not mere incidentals, mere accidentals that are irrelevant to the history of humanity and our planet. As cutting-edge contemporary physics has proven to us, we live in a participatory universe (see the late work of the physicist John Wheeler). We literally participate in the creation of what is reality. That’s not a metaphor, not just a poetic phrase. Our consciousness and actions are in a feed-back loop with the world around us. We should be careful what we wish for, because we just might make it happen.
When society discards a well-worn, 2,000-year-old tradition of organizing moral philosophy and human community, there has to be something equally satisfactory to take its place. Otherwise, as William Butler Yeats said in his prophetic poem “The Second Coming”:
Things fall apart; the center cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
And, as Yeats asked us in this great poem’s last line, “What rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?” A world without faith, hope and charity will assuredly give birth to a beast.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
