By the time I made the decision to attend the University of Maine, I already knew what I wanted to do as a career. Fortunately, because the University of Vermont didn’t offer a bachelor’s degree in journalism, I was able to attend UMO (the “O” is for Orono and has since been dropped from the school’s name) at UVM’s in-state tuition rate.

It was a deal I could not walk away from. Besides, UMO had a five-day a week, student-run newspaper. I remain grateful for my decision.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.