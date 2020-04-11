Public health emergencies, like the current COVID-19 pandemic, threaten our access to the food that we take for granted. Fortunately, there’s a lot we can do about this.
The United States has the most abundant, diverse, affordable, accessible and safe food supply in the world. American farmers, comprising less than 2% of the U.S. labor force, feed over 300 million Americans. From farm to table, the U.S. food and agriculture enterprise accounts for 11% of the nation’s employment and nearly 6% of its GDP. The system consists of a globally-connected web of farms, processors, transporters, packagers, manufacturers of agricultural supplies and equipment, grocery stores, restaurants and bars, and a host of other food- and agriculture-related activities and establishments. The system has enormous resilience. Most would agree that U.S. agriculture is a shining success story. No one would dispute that, without farmers, we’d all be in big trouble. After all, everyone has to eat.
Yet even in good times, the system is highly vulnerable to disruption. These vulnerabilities relate to the nature of the agriculture and food work force; production practices; large distances between producers and consumers; our increasing reliance on imported foods; and current logistical procedures. A widespread public health emergency could exacerbate these vulnerabilities. Here’s why:
Like health care providers, farmers and food workers are essential during a pandemic. As they interact with the public they are constantly exposed to pathogens; however, they are not well protected from disease. Further, American agriculture is heavily dependent on migrant labor which makes up more than half of the farm labor force. These workers have limited access to health care. In addition, the average age of U.S. farmers is 57 and climbing. This means they are at higher risk of serious illness in a disease outbreak. Widespread sickness in the farm and agriculture labor force could undermine food security.
Ninety percent of the nation’s farms are small family farms, but large corporations account for three-fourths of the production (think General Mills, Tyson and Cargill, for example). Many of these companies are vertically integrated, controlling much of the pipeline between farm and fork. A sick work force or declining revenues from a pandemic could threaten a company’s viability. The failure of even one major food company could have serious consequences for consumers and the economy.
Livestock and crops tend to be concentrated geographically and in specific locales (e.g. feedlots), increasing the chances for disease outbreaks among animals or plants. If this happened during a human pandemic, the effect on food supplies would be magnified. More ominous: more than 60% of human diseases are zoonotic; i.e., the pathogens originate in animals. An example: avian influenza. A disease outbreak that affected both farm animals and humans could be devastating.
Most farm goods travel long distances between producers and consumers. Disruptions to transportation networks, including as a result of illnesses among truck drivers, would interrupt food deliveries to retail outlets and consumers.
Americans increasingly opt for imported food (for example, more than 80% of our seafood comes from other countries). Only a tiny percentage is inspected. Concerns about contamination, or interruption of global supply chains will impede imports.
With the adoption of “Just-in-Time” supply practices, most U.S. grocery stores carry only a three-day inventory of food. When demand surges, as during a public health emergency, stocks may be quickly depleted with long delays before replenishment.
There is much we can do to offset these vulnerabilities. We can reduce our dependence on foods from distant locations by buying from nearby sources and supporting and strengthening local farms and food producers. We can donate to local food banks and meal sites and encourage the expansion of regional, government-managed emergency food stockpiles. We can store more essential foods in our own homes before an emergency hits; a two- to four-week supply of staples should provide an adequate cushion. We can grow our own. Even the least green thumbs should be able to produce a decent supply of easily stored potatoes on a small plot. Most important, we can look after our neighbors and the most vulnerable among us during times of crisis.
The COVID-19 pandemic won’t be the last public health emergency to confront us. The next one could be even worse. But with advance preparation and working together in our strong and resilient local communities, we can significantly minimize impacts on our food security.
Hank Parker is a former research manager and Acting Director for Homeland Security at the Agricultural Research Service of USDA. He is the author of “Containment,” a thriller based on a deadly disease outbreak. He lives in Sutton.
