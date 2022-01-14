My letter today is to sincerely thank Rutland High School Board President Hurley Cavacas, Commissioner Tricia O’Connor, Commissioner Charlene Seward, Commissioner Stephanie Stoodley, Commissioner Brittany Cavacas and Commissioner Erin Shimp for having the courage to honor not only the history of this city, but the generations of Rutlanders who have passed through the halls of RHS and proudly identified as a Raider.
More importantly, you have stood up to a dangerous woke culture that is permeating this board, the school administration and some teachers who are trying to destroy the basic fabric of this city by shamelessly bullying our children and using them as pawns to fulfill their woke agendas. Your vote is a big step in assuring our children get a fair and honest education instead of being indoctrinated by the left, who attempt to teach our children to be victims and ashamed of their heritage. Our kids deserve better!
Now that you have this issue behind you, you can move on to the other important issues in our schools without the veil of intimidation clouding the decisions made for our kids.
You six have sent a message that this city will not tolerate those who see America as irredeemably racist and are actively working to change almost everything about it.
You all kept your promises and because of that, are leaving a legacy of courage, one that will forever affect the future schoolchildren and residents of this city.
I am proud to be associated with you and the city is forever in your debt.
But the hard work is not done. We all need to be vigilant and continue to make sure this board adds to its majority in the March election. We need to support those people who have the children of this city’s best interest at heart. Pay attention to the candidates. Listen to what they are saying and work for those who share your beliefs.
Complacency is what got this city in this situation, and we can’t afford to ever let it slip back again!
Butch Paul lives in Rutland.
