Warren's Fourth of July parade attracted thousands to the quaint Mad River Valley Main Street on Monday. True to tradition, entries celebrated local libraries, supported pollinators, saluted Jerry Garcia, and even displayed the friendly local rivalry between Sugarbush and Mad River Glen ski areas. But the most creative and passionate messaging and float-building was reserved for political commentary skewering recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, particularly its ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Photos by Lisa Scagliotti / Waterbury Roundabout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.