Twenty-seven million Earthlings watched the State of the Union show. Most were Americans. That’s because the rest of the world has enough of its own problems, like wars and earthquakes. However, based on the antics of the Mar-a-Lago administration and the majority status recently acquired by MAGA members of Congress, the world is understandably anxious about the state of American politics and our consequent dependability on the world stage.
It’s commonly held that the State of the Union address is the president’s annual opportunity to showcase himself and his agenda. Modern media, from 20th-century radio to 21st-century smartphones, have certainly enhanced a president’s ability to appear in the spotlight and speak directly to the American people.
That isn’t necessarily bad, but it wasn’t the original intention. The Constitution presents it instead as a presidential duty: “He shall from time to time give to Congress Information of the State of the Union …” It also provides a vehicle by which the president can participate in one of his roles in the legislative process, to “recommend to (Congress’s) Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”
The annual message didn’t acquire its title, State of the Union, until FDR’s administration, and the format has varied over the years. While Presidents Washington and Adams fulfilled their constitutional responsibility by addressing Congress in person, President Jefferson chose to convey his message in writing. This was partly because he found appearing in person too reminiscent of a British monarch’s periodic addresses before Parliament. Jefferson also had a soft voice and was by most accounts a far better writer than he was a public speaker.
Following Jefferson’s example, presidents delivered their annual messages in writing until Woodrow Wilson resumed appearing in person. Most presidents since then have delivered a speech, although several from Wilson up through Carter presented some of their State of the Union reports and recommendations in writing and others as speeches.
If you’ve ever tuned in, you’re familiar with the pageantry, from the sergeant-at-arms’ bellowed introduction, to the president’s now-standard declaration that the state of the union is strong. As for field position, the president stands at the lectern while behind him the vice president and the speaker of the House sit in high-back, leather chairs, displaying varying degrees of enthusiasm and irritation. Everybody stands when the president pays homage to American patriotism, Supreme Court justices and the joint chiefs, owing to their presumed nonpartisan character, usually sit silently, and everybody else stands up or sits on their hands based on their party, often taking their cue from the occupants of the high-back chairs.
Ever since Ronald Reagan spotlighted a volunteer who’d helped rescue survivors when their plane crashed in the Potomac, presidents have introduced special guests, heroes and victims of tragedy. While their achievements are often remarkable and their sorrows more than moving, they’ve increasingly begun to resemble props in a production. This was particularly true when they were introduced with Donald Trump’s trademark “I hate to tell you” rimshot delivery.
Tradition, pomp and ceremony are valuable because they remind us where we came from. That’s especially true in this shortsighted age of tweets. But as the line between government and reality TV blurs, we can’t afford distractions. We need democrats and republicans without capital letters. We need government that rests on the sovereign power of an informed people and the agency of responsible, elected representatives.
We need to reject deceit and embrace the truth, regardless of whether it suits us or makes us feel good.
We need a moratorium on superficiality. We need ideas that are more than slogans.
We don’t need mindless chants of “USA, USA.” The issues we face are far too serious and far too complicated to be compassed in a Nuremberg-style refrain.
We need members of Congress who behave better than 12-year-olds.
In this sordid moment, it’s apparently too much to expect dignity, humility, competence and integrity from the Grand Old Party. Most Republicans seem incapable of placing loyalty to the nation above political loyalty. Too many raise clenched fists and their voices to demonstrate their endorsement of Trump-inspired sedition.
I’ve always believed that many Trump voters love our country. I know too many who are decent people to believe otherwise.
I can’t speak with the same confidence about the patriotism of MAGA leaders. Patriotic Republicans should take special care regarding which leaders they follow and take special notice of President Washington’s counsel after the Whiskey Rebellion. He warned that the “malevolence” and “treasonable fury” of those 1790s “insurgents” went beyond peaceable, constitutional protest and instead evidenced “a spirit, inimical to all order.” He meant that many were really rebelling to overthrow the authority of the federal government.
The organized mob that carried out the Whiskey Rebellion assaulted tax collectors in western Pennsylvania.
The organized mob that carried out the Jan. 6 insurrection assaulted Congress and the vice president in the nation’s capital.
Which poses the greater threat to the nation’s survival?
What arrogance could license the vulgarity that roiled this year’s State of the Union? If the student council I was part of in 1967 or the one I advised 40 years later had behaved as Republicans did while President Biden spoke, both student governments would have been dismissed and sent back to their homerooms.
That may still happen to our government.
I could go on at length detailing Republican crimes against decorum, humility and responsibility — Trump’s call to “terminate” the Constitution, Boebert’s false claim that the Founders said the church should direct the government, and Republicans’ bellowed charges of “Liar!” when they knew full well that Joe Biden was telling the truth.
Instead, consider Marjorie Taylor Greene’s gleeful response to charges that she was complicit in sedition. She boasted that had she organized the Jan. 6 insurrection, the insurrectionists “would have won,” and “would have been better armed.”
Abraham Lincoln faced an insurrection, too. He gazed across a gulf that divided the nation and declared us “friends” who “must not be enemies.” He expressed his confidence and hope that “though passion may have strained” our Union, “the mystic chords” of our shared memories and principles would restore “our bonds of affection.”
Which of these two Americans speaks from a patriot heart?
Which would you follow?
Hasten our better angels.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.