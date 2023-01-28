Poor Elijah likes to read out loud. Back in the early days of the millennium, he arrived one Saturday with a small book tucked conspicuously under his arm. “What’s that?” I asked.
“Education research,” he replied professionally. “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
He proceeded to read me the story of the Mad Hatter’s tea party. Whenever the Hatter got restless, he’d move on a seat to a clean place setting and fresh tea. Alice, the Hare and the Dormouse also got to move on to the next seat, but since they were sitting in a line beside the Hatter, they always inherited cold tea and a used, empty plate. Only Alice seemed to notice, though.
I wasn’t surprised he was reading Alice. He decided long ago that going through the looking glass was the best route to understanding education reform.
Consider this rationale for reinventing schools promoted by a reformer in his district: “Schools need to change for the same reason hospitals change the colors in their rooms.”
That’s all right. I’ve been thinking about it for years, and I still can’t figure it out.
Education reform tea parties substitute vague slogans for the Mad Hatter’s wisdom, even when logic and experience have already proven the slogans false. At that time in Vermont, for example, we were bizarrely debating whether to abolish all local school boards. While even the proposal’s supporters conceded it wouldn’t save any money and would probably cost more, reformers still promoted it on the grounds “it’s time to take the burden off property taxpayers.”
Meanwhile, on the instructional front, schools have been up to their necks in goals, special interests, committees, initiatives and reams of paperwork for the 21st century, all of which cost money, and most of which accomplish either nothing or nothing good. Admittedly, many schools need to improve, but serial, counterproductive, lockstep change saps time and resources and diverts schools’ attention from actual teaching and learning.
Like their reform predecessors, today’s activists assert that schools haven’t kept up with the calendar. They contend that “traditional” teaching methods, objectives and materials can’t get the job done anymore.
While time has undeniably marched on, as it always has, today’s students aren’t in trouble because they lack new, allegedly 21st-century skills. Their problem is, they lack skills and knowledge from earlier centuries, like reading, math and the name of the country we fought in the Civil War.
Yes, students have changed. But no, they’re not completely different creatures, and no, you can’t entirely blame them for what they’ve become. Many were raised to believe that effort is an option, and that only things that feel good are worth doing. They were encouraged to believe in their rights, while those inconvenient burdens called responsibilities became the other guy’s problem or nobody’s problem.
They’re also coming of age in a staggeringly narcissistic place and time where value is measured in moments of sensation, and notoriety passes for renown. Right and wrong are quaintly out of fashion, convention has the whip hand, and the truth, when it comes up at all, is remarkably negotiable.
Reformers have decided that schools can fix our societal mess, which is pretty convenient for those of us devoting our time to our rights and our feelings, and regrettably inconvenient for anyone who’s expecting schools to focus on academics.
Poor Elijah likes to trot out a typical 1990s restructuring manual he inherited at a faculty workshop. It’s based on the revolutionary ideas of the 1970s. He recognized them right away because he’d almost believed them himself the first time they were new ideas.
The book describes two kinds of schools. Custodial schools are “autocratic” places, characterized by “moralizing, impersonalness and an emphasis on obedience.” Humanistic schools instead run on “democratic procedures” and highlight “respect for individual dignity, flexibility and self‑discipline.”
Guess which school is supposed to be the good kind. Except what exactly is wrong with “moralizing,” if what you mean is knowing right from wrong? Congratulations to the genius who decided that obedience was something we needed to purge from our schools. Self-discipline is great, but horses don’t automatically catch it just because you drop the reins and let them wander wherever they want. Neither do people. As for “individual dignity,” I didn’t need my custodial school to rob me of mine. I managed that trick on countless occasions all by myself.
By now, the “humanistic” model has prevailed in schools for decades. According to its advocates, it should have blessed us with “fewer dropouts, less violence, increased personal freedom and community recognition.” In other words, schools should be safer places, and students should be learning more as a consequence.
Really?
Don’t misunderstand. You can’t blame reformers for all the problems at school, any more than it’s right or reasonable to blame schools for all the problems that currently plague the nation.
But tolerating children’s bad behavior in the end produces undisciplined adults. Inflating students’ self-esteem leaves them thinking more highly of themselves than they should.
Stripping education of content and facts leaves a nation ignorant. Without knowledge to think about, lessons in thinking are vain. Neglecting both yields shameless people who feel qualified to judge and govern even when they don’t know enough to judge and govern competently.
Immigrants to the United States must pass a test to qualify for citizenship. Roughly 90% of immigrants pass the civics portion of the test. By comparison, slightly more than one-third of American citizens born here can pass a sample test drawn from the same questions that immigrants must answer.
It’s not a coincidence that two generations of undisciplined classrooms, content-light curriculum, and cultivated narcissism have left us at the mercy of Greenes and Boeberts and Trumps.
It needn’t be this way. We needn’t be the captives of absurdity and dishonor. Maybe someday we’ll learn our lesson and see that. Until we do, Poor Elijah sends his regards to all the Hatters out there.
Move on. Move on.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
