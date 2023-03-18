Blaming public schools for the declining quality of their graduates is a lot like firing a high school coach after a few losing seasons. Yes, sometimes it’s the coach’s fault, but more often the problem lies with his players’ deficient skills or insufficient effort.

Critics insist schools need to change to equip students with 21st-century skills, but the truth is too many graduates lack skills like reading and writing for any century.

