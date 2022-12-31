It’s January, time to greet the second half of the school year. It’s also again time to redouble our efforts to regain the ground lost during the COVID pandemic. Those efforts were most recently stalled by an ongoing spike in “tripledemic” cases — COVID, flu and RSV — that began last fall and resulted in additional student absences and, consequently, additional lost ground requiring additional redoubled efforts.
Experts blame much of the lost ground on the extensive use of technology in what proved to be less effective replacement classes that met online when schools were closed for in-person instruction. Many of those same experts are now recommending an increased reliance on technology to re-redouble our efforts and compensate for the earlier problematic reliance on technology.
Is that clear?
Of course, you don’t need a virus to sound the education alarm. Decades of television commercials, parent magazines, cable news segments and politicians’ speeches have been broadcasting policymakers’ ostentatiously shared conviction that education is more important than ever.
I’m afraid I can’t agree. We may today as a nation be better or worse educated than we once were, but education itself has always been vital, especially in a self-governing country with designs on broad prosperity and world power. That’s why Thomas Jefferson advocated public education — so our infant republic wouldn’t perish from the Earth. And up through the 1960s, Americans generally did become a better educated people.
But while the particulars of what schools teach change modestly over time, education, by which I mean the struggle against ignorance, is neither more nor less important today than it ever was. If we were less infatuated with ourselves and better able to see beyond our noses, we’d realize that.
Critics complain that today’s students remain unprepared for the 21st century, but reading, writing, working with numbers and mastering a useful body of knowledge, are skills for any century. Despite our long-term upward educational trend, today’s graduates are not better educated, not better equipped for the workplace and not better prepared for citizenship. Ironically, owing to our national obsession with self-esteem, they just think they are.
I’m sure you heard these complaints about our graduates’ academic shortcomings long before the pandemic, along with instructional prescriptions for how to reform our schools. The trouble is, most experts’ prescriptions didn’t, and won’t, help. That’s because policymakers habitually prescribe the same recycled reforms that have led schools off on the wrong track for two generations.
Reform is supposed to mean changing things to improve them. In education, it means persisting in pipedreams that have failed for 50 years. Public education’s problems aren’t rooted in the “traditions” that reformers incessantly rail against but in the bankrupt reform theories and practices they themselves instituted and still cling to.
Therefore, the first thing we do, let’s fire all the theorists. It’s time we took the power to run schools away from experts who’ve never taught in a classroom, or whose experience is so limited and remote that they’ve lost touch with classroom reality.
Public education would be far more efficient and far less expensive if we eliminated all jobs above the rank of principal. Sometimes it will be necessary to hire professionals with special expertise, and larger districts will require a superintendent to coordinate efforts among constituent schools. But governing education should be left to a local school board elected by parents and taxpayers, and governed by the law, with the particulars of instruction entrusted to a principal and teachers the elected board chooses to hire.
Beware of initiatives like the Common Core. They typically centralize authority, leaving less for local communities. They champion the bandwagon fads of the moment, regardless of their value. They tend to channel billions away from classrooms and into corporate coffers for curriculum and assessment. And they have no more power to improve academic performance than any of the expert-hatched manifestos that preceded them.
No child left where?
Beware of technology, not because it can’t be a useful tool, but because it consistently promises more and costs more than it delivers. It also, by means of its mesmerizing speed and alluring graphics, distracts students from the painstaking labor of actual study and learning, while also often leaving them socially inept. In 1913, Thomas Edison published the same claims about movies rendering books “obsolete” and “completely changing” education that today’s tech billionaires and their minions have been making about computers. It’s worth noting that Edison invented movies and had something to gain by promoting them. It’s also worth noting that while my Uncle Jack knew everything about dentistry, that didn’t make him an expert on public education.
Beware of data, the impressive-sounding collections of frequently meaningless numbers that policymakers marshal to prove whatever their momentary point happens to be. Numbers don’t prove anything when they’re derived from faulty assessments, speculation and bias-ridden, unrepresentative surveys.
Beware of professional development, the costly parade of workshops where experts and their disciples promote the latest education miracle cure. Teachers often miss class for days so they can be “trained” in methods that careen between obvious and ridiculous.
Beware of adding to schools’ noneducational burden. Requiring schools to assume more personal, social and psychological responsibilities formerly shouldered by families and society, from morality to obesity, means schools have fewer resources and less time to devote to academic teaching and learning.
Beware of anyone simultaneously preaching “high standards” and “success for all students.” They’re either foolish or deceitful. All students can learn more than they presently know, if they’re willing. But students, like adults, vary in ability and motivation and therefore aren’t equally able to succeed in school, especially if we raise standards.
Beware of sacrificing the many for the few. Every student has an initial right to an education, but no student’s right should be permitted to eclipse the rights of the other children in the class. Too often, frequently owing to threats of lawsuits, children are serially subjected to the outrageous, aberrant behavior of one or two students who robs the whole class of days, weeks, months and sometimes years of learning.
Finally, beware of discouragement. Teachers matter and ability matters, but in the end, each student’s achievement rests substantially on their own diligence, perseverance and responsibility.
Those are virtues every parent can encourage, and every student can adopt and develop for himself, no matter where he goes to school as the calendar turns.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
