School Shooting Newport News

A candle is lifted into the air as residents of Newport News hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Richneck Elementary School first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at the School Administration Building in Newport News, Va., Jan. 9. Zwerner was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student while teaching class on Jan. 6.

 AP Photo

Long before the Age of Musk, Mark Twain lampooned civilization as the “limitless multiplication of unnecessary necessities.” Half a century earlier, Ralph Waldo Emerson had identified the “true test of civilization” as “not the census, nor the size of the cities, nor the crops, but the kind of man that the country turns out.”

I’m adding “nor the number of apps on your iPhone” so 21st century Americans can see themselves in Mr. Emerson’s 19th century mirror.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.