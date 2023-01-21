Long before the Age of Musk, Mark Twain lampooned civilization as the “limitless multiplication of unnecessary necessities.” Half a century earlier, Ralph Waldo Emerson had identified the “true test of civilization” as “not the census, nor the size of the cities, nor the crops, but the kind of man that the country turns out.”
I’m adding “nor the number of apps on your iPhone” so 21st century Americans can see themselves in Mr. Emerson’s 19th century mirror.
So, what kind of man are we turning out?
As a citizen, I accept my share of the blame for the state of the union. As a teacher, I recognize public education has now spent two generations careening between extremes, heatedly spouting theoretical nonsense. That said, neither my colleagues’ classrooms nor my own are the first cause of the nation’s decline. Public schools don’t bring children into the world. Neither is it our job to bring them up.
Schools didn’t invent complacency, entitlement, corruption and self-indulgence. We mostly reflect what’s around us. Then, as schools succumb to the national disease, we help spread the infection.
Human conflict has been a fact of life since Cain and Abel. Schools, like society, have traditionally coped with bad behavior by setting standards and enforcing rules. Breaking those rules has sometimes warranted conversations or warnings and at other times earned penalties. That’s because penalties, and the threat of penalties, discourage bad behavior. If you disagree, think back to the last time you saw a state trooper in your rearview mirror.
Schools weren’t the first to make excuses for antisocial behavior or the first to focus more on the offender’s problems than on the problems the offender causes others. Teachers didn’t invent the fiction that punishment is always counterproductive, but many schools did adopt that folly. Keeping students after school is now commonly seen as repressive. Suspending chronically disruptive students allegedly denies them their right to an education. Troublemakers no longer cause trouble. They’re “behaviorally challenged.”
Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports is a symptomatic, self-described, “systems-based method for improving student behavior.” PBIS purportedly induces students to be “respectful,” “responsible” and “resourceful.” It claims to deliver “reduced office referral rates,” as well as reductions in detentions, suspensions and dropout percentages. Those extravagant promises are understandably attractive to schools beset by behavior problems.
According to its promoters, PBIS requires “a major shift in a school’s approach to discipline,” where apparently for the first time, teachers explain and show students how to behave, a shift that will seem major only if you’ve never been a child, a parent, or a teacher. Some PBIS schools assign each academic subject a particular behavior problem to address. For example, in one spotlighted middle school, math classes are expected to employ classroom lessons and “student and teacher role play” to teach students “how to comport themselves in the stairwells and the bathrooms.”
Did somebody ask why Johnny can’t do math?
Advocates credit “consequences” for PBIS’s purported effectiveness. Disciplinary incidents earn a warning, following which the school contacts parents, following which parents are invited to a conference, following which there’s finally a “discipline referral to the principal’s office.”
What happens to the rest of the students in the class while these verbal “consequences” unfold? For how many weeks, months and years does the disruptive behavior persist? Boosters boast PBIS dramatically cuts detention and suspension rates. That’s easy to do when you stop detaining and suspending anybody. Boosters complain disruptive students lose class time when they’re suspended, but those same advocates close their eyes and ears to the reality that far more class time is lost by everyone else when disruptive students aren’t suspended.
PBIS’s reliance on “rewards” is equally worrisome. One PBIS school faced a tardiness problem. Students who were chronically late to class had to “meet with the principal to discuss” it. Those who didn’t respond to the discussion and continued to arrive late graduated to the next “level of support,” where they received rewards, ranging from T-shirts to movie tickets, provided they weren’t late more than 20% of the time. Late students whose on-time rate eventually reached 100% received free meals at local restaurants.
In other words, students who broke the rules collected rewards for breaking them less often, while students who didn’t break the rules received nothing.
What moral and practical lesson does this teach?
Another of PBIS’s more than 25,000 subscribing schools was plagued by “fights, loud disruptions during class, and faculty being injured during altercations with students.” Their PBIS “intervention” doled out daily school store vouchers “for small achievements,” as well as “a different incentive” every month, like free ice cream for students who don’t earn “discipline slips.”
The principal maintains “this works for a majority of our kids,” by which she means only a fifth of her students keep breaking the rules despite the free dessert. She concedes she’s still seeing “chronic offenders in the office on a regular basis,” which shouldn’t surprise anybody since most felons who physically attack teachers and other children don’t stop because they’re offered free ice cream. School officials next “work with” these “targeted” offenders to “address the causes of their behavior” and “come up with individual incentives” more to their liking.
In short, PBIS bribes offenders, mostly unsuccessfully, to follow school rules. Replace “follow school rules” with “obey the law” and ask yourself if you want to live in a society where we pay criminals in the hope they won’t hurt us. At the same time, we’re teaching the rest of the student body, meaning society, the reason you should obey the law is you might earn a treat or a high-definition TV. We’re also teaching them you’re more likely to be rewarded for being good if you’re bad first.
The test of our civilization is the kind of men and women we turn out.
This is true whether you’re talking about the delinquent kid in the third row or the lying freshman congressman settling into his seat in the House of Representatives.
It’s true about a speaker who trades his soul for a gavel.
It’s true about a president who sells us all for silver in his pocket.
And it’s true about you and me.
Virtue must be its own reward, or there is no virtue.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
