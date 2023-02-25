Twenty-five years ago, two middle-school students climbed an Arkansas hill and shot 13 classmates and two teachers. Newsweek’s cover dubbed them the “schoolyard killers.” Advocates, armed with haunting snapshots of little boys toting lethal weapons, indicted our “guns and hunting culture” as the root of the problem. Equally impassioned citizens mounted what have become by now predictable, reflexive defenses of the Second Amendment.

It isn’t a question of whether guns kill people or people kill people. The plain fact is people with guns are doing the killing. In a country where owning a basset hound commonly requires a license, it’s hard to imagine that entirely unrestricted gun ownership is our only amendment-compatible option.

