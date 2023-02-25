Twenty-five years ago, two middle-school students climbed an Arkansas hill and shot 13 classmates and two teachers. Newsweek’s cover dubbed them the “schoolyard killers.” Advocates, armed with haunting snapshots of little boys toting lethal weapons, indicted our “guns and hunting culture” as the root of the problem. Equally impassioned citizens mounted what have become by now predictable, reflexive defenses of the Second Amendment.
It isn’t a question of whether guns kill people or people kill people. The plain fact is people with guns are doing the killing. In a country where owning a basset hound commonly requires a license, it’s hard to imagine that entirely unrestricted gun ownership is our only amendment-compatible option.
I’m not one who tinkers with the Bill of Rights. Our founders were flawed, but I ordinarily trust their judgment over the dubious wisdom of our current crop of leaders.
That said, even our most precious constitutional liberties aren’t absolute. The First Amendment’s guarantee that “Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech,” doesn’t cover slander, libel or speech that poses “a real, imminent threat” of “substantive evil.” In the same way, the Second Amendment’s prohibition against “infringing” on the right to keep and bear arms doesn’t mean I can park a howitzer in my driveway and point it at your bedroom.
If you’re trying to build a case for unrestricted gun rights, it’s hard to get around the words “well-regulated” that James Madison chose to include in his amendment. On the other hand, it’s also hard to ignore his expressed conviction that an armed citizen militia offers the “best and most natural defense of a free country” against homegrown tyranny and its own standing army, a view he shared with other prominent founders.
While I know many hunters — men, women and students — who shoot animals for food and sport, it wouldn’t occur to any of them to climb a hill and shoot people. The schoolyard victims in Arkansas, and Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Uvalde and MSU didn’t die solely because it’s too easy for Americans to own and carry guns. Those victims, and all the others, also died because something was profoundly wrong with the people who killed them.
Maybe we need more restrictive gun regulations. Maybe we need more mental hospitals. More likely, we need both.
Maybe our criminal justice system isn’t tough enough. Maybe the Arkansas school murderers shouldn’t have been released on their 21st birthdays.
Maybe videogames peddle too much soul-numbing violence. Maybe we shouldn’t stand idly by while the heartless use social media to torment the defenseless.
Next to our homes, schools are where we need to feel most secure. That’s because our children are there, and we aren’t. Eight years after the Arkansas murders, speakers at a national school safety conference urged schools to tighten security and “take bullying seriously.” President Bush exhorted teachers “to become more aware and more active.”
Experts prescribed that schools keep their doors locked, post staff members at entrances, and hire security officers. New York City’s former school security chief recommended notices directing visitors to register at the office and “gun-free, drug-free zone” signs as effective deterrents.
I doubt a sign will ever deter a homicidal maniac. Expecting teachers to guard school doors ignores that we’re supposed to be doing other things, like teaching. It’s insane to arm teachers like me with concealed weapons.
Most schools by now have instituted “lockdown procedures” to reassure parents and communities. Unfortunately, these plans look better on paper than they work in the real world. They also ignore the reality, conceded by that same New York security chief, that “keeping a determined, armed intruder out” is almost impossible.
At sensible moments, many authorities agree we should avoid “overreacting” and “turning schools into fortresses.” Compared to arming me with a Glock, anti-bullying programs sound reasonable. The theory is that if we teach students to get along better, they won’t be as inclined to murder each other. Except, normal people don’t shoot their grandfathers, principals and classmates because they’ve had a hard time at recess.
If we want to protect children from bullies, the first thing we can do is stop defining everything that’s unpleasant as bullying. Being intimidated, “threatened,” “shoved, kicked or hit” is bullying, but “being ignored,” while unkind and obnoxious, commonly isn’t. Sensitivity is good, but oversensitivity is dangerous and debilitating.
We also don’t need serial anti-bullying classes that subject 20 students who don’t bully anybody to a canned sermon that the two bullies in attendance ignore. We simply need to defend the children who are being tormented instead of dwelling on the motivation and maladjustments of the few who are tormenting them.
Threatened students are like threatened adults. We don’t call the police to “peer mediate” our attacker. We call the police to rescue us. Instead, our school counseling culture has psychologized and normalized systematically malicious behavior.
Schools waste hours of instructional time teaching “conflict resolution.” Then policymakers wonder why nobody’s learning mathematics. Students travel the corridors in terror, while we congratulate ourselves that, thanks to anti-bullying programs, students are “using words like respect.”
We tout declining suspension rates that really mean we’ve stopped removing tormentors from our schools. We make golden speeches about student safety, while officials prohibit suspending disruptive students in the name of their right to an education.
We can’t protect children from dangers we can’t foresee, but we should be protecting them from the chaos, disruption and harm that teachers and principals see every day. Anti-bullying counselors tell students they shouldn’t be bystanders. They preach that students have a responsibility to stand up for others.
It’s shameful to ask children to contend with conduct their adults won’t grapple with.
We’re the ones who need to stand up.
It’s likewise shameful to pretend the Constitution precludes any restrictions on the weapons citizens can keep and bear, or the places where, or the manner in which those weapons can be carried, or the age, physical capacity or sanity of those citizens.
Here is the problem we don’t face: We have too many guns, and too many of the wrong people are willing to use them.
The right to keep and bear arms isn’t absolute.
It also isn’t our only right.
Domestic tranquility doesn’t mean unfettered access to firearms.
It doesn’t mean lockdown drills for 6-year-olds.
It certainly doesn’t mean children slaughtered in their classrooms.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
