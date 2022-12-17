If you ask a roomful of adults or middle school students what kind of country the United States is, some will answer we’re a democracy. While close, that’s not strictly speaking correct.
In a democracy, all eligible members of society participate directly in making decisions and governing themselves, which is why large-scale democracies are impractical and historically rare. Our Constitution established a democratic republic, which is what most nations we call democracies actually are. Sovereign power belongs to the people. That’s the democracy part. The people use that democratic power to choose representatives to govern the country. That’s the republic part.
Representative democracies like ours can be weak or strong. When I was 10, I equated strength with military power. By eighth grade, I recognized the influence economic power has on a nation’s stature. Eventually, however, I realized the strength or weakness of a democratic republic has far more to do with the integrity, wisdom, courage, selflessness and virtue of its citizens and leaders, than with the yield of its bombs and the value of its currency.
I was 65 before I witnessed that most crucial fact of national life firsthand.
I knew from my schooldays about the Weimar Republic, Germany’s democracy-based government that replaced the Kaiser’s autocracy after World War I. Humiliated by defeat, caught between belligerent domestic political extremes, and saddled with war debt compounded by the Depression, the German people were increasingly willing to swallow that era’s “big lie,” which was Germany had lost the war only because its army was allegedly “stabbed in the back” by Jews and communists operating in Berlin a safe distance from the trenches. Germans flocked to the Nazi banner and embraced Hitler’s promise to restore Germany’s glory, and in the language of nationalist demagogues “make Germany great again.” It took 15 years, but in the end, too many Germans cared more about Hitler’s false promise of a Thousand-Year Reich than they did about living in a democracy.
When our prospective 45th president descended via his golden escalator and proclaimed Mexican immigrants criminals and rapists, I was astounded, not by his racism but by the casual brazenness of his racism. I was dismayed a contemporary American president could feel personally comfortable and politically safe expressing his bigotry so blatantly.
I was likewise unprepared for what became a customary Trumpian medley of manufactured statistics, fictional conversations and outrageous lies.
By the time the Republican primary debates had sunk to trading boasts about the relative size of candidates’ genitals, nothing surprised me.
In the four years after Trump won, I came to expect his vulgarity, his bullying, his threats and his effortless, gratuitous deceits.
I wasn’t astonished when United Nations delegates greeted his maiden General Assembly rant with the laughter and derision it deserved.
When a hurricane didn’t follow the track he’d predicted, he produced a doctored weather map, complete with a childish extra Sharpie loop, in an attempt to prove his incorrect forecast had been right. Many of his supporters believed him. Others who didn’t were willing to look the other way.
When he suggested at a press briefing Americans could kill COVID-19 by injecting themselves with disinfectant, the danger posed by his vanity and ignorance was on display for us all to see.
I couldn’t understand how so many of my countrymen seemed willing to tolerate his gross incompetence, his shameful rudeness on the international stage, his reflexive lying, his insatiable appetite for flattery, his unabashed ignorance, his brazen disregard for norms, and his contempt for the law.
I was relieved and a little reassured when he lost in 2020. But now that he’s announced he’s running again, I’m willing to lay aside all my itemized concerns and reservations and instead, place one question before those still willing to support his second bid for a second term as president:
Have you lost your mind?
This is the man who tried to seize the presidency for himself and thereby overthrow the lawful government of the United States. There is no other way to put it.
And now you want to give him another chance to get treason right?
His lawyers have presented no evidence the election was stolen. All his appeals have been denied by Democratic and Republican judges, including judges he appointed.
He recruited an army of militants to disrupt the lawful electoral process. He plotted with his agents and underlings. He incited a mob he’d assembled. He withheld police and troops needed to defend Congress. He offered pardons to seditionists.
He directed Georgia officials to “find” enough votes to elect him.
He’s the one who tried to steal votes.
He’s the one who demanded “the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution” so he could be proclaimed the “rightful winner” of the election he lost.
What would you say if Joe Biden put “termination” and “Constitution” in the same sentence?
Donald Trump makes noises with his mouth and declares them the truth. When he announced he was running again, he claimed that, despite having served just one four-year term, he was somehow “the first president” who’d “gone decades, decades without a war.”
He hosts white supremacists and antisemites at Mar-a-Lago. He praises QAnon conspiracy theorists as “incredible people” who are “doing unbelievable work.”
Half of Republican voters still support him, faithfully follow his lead, and believe his lavish promises. Other Republicans, especially GOP leaders, either leave his name out of their belated, feeble criticism or remain silent altogether. Though they reject and even despise him, they covet his base’s electoral power and are willing to flirt with fascism to advance what’s left of the Republican agenda, assuming they remember what it was.
In the meantime, our 45th former president dines with neo-Nazis and raises his fascist fist beside his face. And the world justifiably asks how the United States, once Mr. Lincoln’s “last best hope of Earth,” could have fallen so far, so fast.
Donald Trump habitually inflates his mundane and fictional achievements by tacking on the fanciful coda “the likes of which the world has never seen before.”
That brings us to a Trump boast which, if spoken, would be true. The world has never until now seen a United States president orchestrate a coup to overthrow the United States government.
God forbid we invite the same man to try the same treachery again.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
