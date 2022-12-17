If you ask a roomful of adults or middle school students what kind of country the United States is, some will answer we’re a democracy. While close, that’s not strictly speaking correct.

In a democracy, all eligible members of society participate directly in making decisions and governing themselves, which is why large-scale democracies are impractical and historically rare. Our Constitution established a democratic republic, which is what most nations we call democracies actually are. Sovereign power belongs to the people. That’s the democracy part. The people use that democratic power to choose representatives to govern the country. That’s the republic part.

