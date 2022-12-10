Chestnuts may be roasting on someone’s open fire, and somewhere a city may be twinkling tranquilly to the accompaniment of silver bells, but for many of us, the holiday season better resembles an episode of “American Ninja Warrior” than a cozy one-horse sleigh ride.
Poor Elijah isn’t fond of that contemporary Christmas chaos. To ease our harried pre-holiday souls, he suggested we stage here our own lighthearted, yuletide pageant that features two expert-hatched, festively bright ideas for schools.
Our first act spotlights The Washington Post’s longtime education columnist, Jay Mathews, who, like most education experts, has never been a teacher. Mr. Mathews presents a plan to “greet the holidays with reading and writing.” As he sees it, the school days before holidays are “time wasters” and “empty days.”
I’m not going to try to tell you the day before Christmas vacation is the most productive in the school calendar. Sometimes, I use those last classes for a unit test, and other times I read “A Christmas Carol.” Either way, it’s simply untrue, in my experience anyway, that most “students and teachers tend to fidget and watch the clock.”
From where he sits, in the newsroom, Mr. Mathews doesn’t see things that way. He believes the day before every vacation or designated holiday, from Halloween to Presidents Day, including the entire week before summer vacation, should be designated “reading and writing days.” After all, “students can’t be expected to concentrate on what teachers are saying when holiday fun awaits.” At Halloween, there’s the “abundance” of candy, and everyone knows how excited students get about Presidents Day.
Incidentally, he’s not just talking about elementary kids. He means high school students about to enter the workforce, too.
Gee, Boss, do I have to do any work today? Tomorrow’s Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day.
Instead of expecting students to concentrate on what teachers are saying, Mr. Mathews’ plan calls for them to read and write in every class all day long. Math and science classes would be “set aside for reading. No talking allowed.” He predicts this enforced silence, which he describes as “individual work,” will “improve” students’ “attitudes.” Call me crazy, but telling most students they can’t talk for two hours probably won’t warm their pre-holiday hearts.
In the same way, giving students the other half of the day to write a 500-word essay likewise won’t ensure “everyone goes home happy.” And once they’re informed that, according to the plan, their essays won’t be graded, it’s just possible some students, the real kind in real classrooms, will be even less likely to put their best effort, or any effort, into their last-day, pre-holiday work.
Believe it or not, not every student enjoys reading and writing as much as the average Washington Post reporter does.
Mr. Mathews isn’t discouraged by reality. He wants to charge ahead, “just do it,” and “let the reading and writing evolve,” whatever that means. It sounds as vague and wishful as some likeminded reformers’ proposals to eliminate science books and let 12-year-olds just “follow the science.”
And as dangerous.
There’s relatively little harm in a laid-back day before vacation or even an occasional holiday party. There’s far more peril in chasing the pipedreams of experts. What makes things worse is their follies aren’t confined to Christmas Eve.
The Yuletide season is so steeped in tradition that it’s more than usually understandable if we find ourselves drawn toward old-fashioned fancies. We might, for instance, catch ourselves embracing the quaint idea that the best way for children to become better at reading, writing and math might be for teachers to teach more reading, writing and math while students actually try to learn more reading, writing and math.
Not so, contends a published education professor. The star of our pageant’s second act touts “learning in depth,” an allegedly “simple innovation that can transform schooling.” Since nobody’s yet written a book titled “Let’s Make Learning Shallow,” you may be wondering how much depth he’s talking about.
Wonder no longer.
The professor’s brainstorm consists of assigning every student a specific topic to “study over and over again, from every possible angle.” In case you’re thinking this sounds like the regular kind of long-term science or geography project you and your children are already familiar with, we’re not talking about a one-shot deal. Each student’s individual project assignment extends from “early elementary school through high school.” That way, claims the professor, by the end of high school, every student will be “a world-class expert” on something.
Suppose your assigned topic is apples. The professor prescribes starting in the early grades by drawing apples before advancing to learning the names of different apple varieties, vital academic skills children can already master with a box of Crayolas and a few trips to the supermarket. Apple specialists then progress to “collecting stories about apples,” ranging from Genesis, which inconveniently never mentions apples, to Johnny Appleseed, William Tell, and the biography of Sir Isaac Newton. Speaking of science, an apple maven could also investigate “why apples float.”
Behold a world-class apple expert.
If you think devoting 13 years to the study of apples sounds like scholastic overkill, consider a specialty in “dust.” According to the professor, dust has far more potential than you might imagine. First of all, there’s “house dust,” not to mention the “Dust Bowl.” Dust aficionados with an eye for color could spend a year or two delving into “khaki,” which happens to be the Urdu word for dust. From there it’s only a small step to camouflage, uniforms, and British rule in Afghanistan, and a giant leap to cosmic dust and “the origins of the planet.”
You think I’m kidding.
Sadly, I’m not.
The professor concedes a 6-year-old might be left “howling in misery” when he learns “he has to study dust for the next 12 years.” But the professor is undeterred. In addition to the academic benefits he alleges, he insists his “innovation” will produce “more effective citizens and better people.” That’s because the key to becoming a “moral person” is becoming “engaged with something outside the self.” That’s apparently where dust comes in.
While we’re on the subject of novel instructional notions, dust also makes an inexpensive holiday gift.
Of course, that’s only because it’s worthless.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
