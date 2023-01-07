Back in 2009, President Obama delivered a speech about education. It was broadcast live during school hours, and the White House encouraged teachers to watch in their classrooms with their students. The president’s conservative critics responded by accusing him of trying to “indoctrinate America’s children” into his “socialist agenda.”

I chose not to watch. I was preoccupied with practical concerns like what we were in the middle of when class ended the day before, which class would be meeting when the president went on the air, and whether I had a snowball’s chance of making it to Yorktown by Thanksgiving.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.