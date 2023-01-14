I was sitting at ease in the front seat, but I knew I was in for a bumpy ride as soon as I heard the promo for the next news story. The topic was the “skills gap” which, in education land, usually means a sermon devoted to how schools aren’t preparing graduates for the 21st century.
I felt confident that, by myself, I could handle whatever the car radio had to dish out, but I was riding shotgun with Poor Elijah. I could tell by the way he was grinding his teeth and wringing the steering wheel that he would soon be swearing at the anchorperson and alternately glaring at the dashboard and casting his eyes to heaven, neither of which are places you want someone who’s driving the car you’re in to be looking.
Not that I could altogether blame him for bristling at yet another well-intentioned, misguided rant about 21st-century skills, the mythic powers and abilities that reformers have been touting since the new millennium was barely a glimmer in Bill Clinton’s eye. They occupy the illusory common ground where business CEOs and education experts think they’re speaking the same language, which most of the time they’re not.
Corporate titans and chamber of commerce roundtables usually voice two concerns. They rightly charge that too many public school graduates don’t appear to know as much as graduates used to. The irony here is that while the business world is calling for more responsible, disciplined, knowledgeable workers, the education experts they consider their partners, and the reforms those experts promote, are largely responsible for the battalions of graduates who don’t measure up to the business world’s expectations. Sixty years of cutting content, eroding discipline and glorifying self-esteem will do that to a workforce.
Business leaders also complain, less rightly, that public schools aren’t equipping future workers with the specific skills demanded by their industries. While it’s understandable that the business world would welcome government subsidies that reduce its manpower training costs, that kind of specific workplace training isn’t properly or historically the responsibility of tax-supported public schools.
Yes, public schools need to produce graduates equipped with the broad essentials for work and citizenship. But public education exists to prepare the heirs of the republic, not to subsidize corporate human resources costs.
What exactly are the 21st-century skills you keep hearing about? According to a typical business roundtable prospectus, 21st-century carpenters and masons will need “high-level skills,” as opposed presumably to the low level-skills with which they’ve limped by in the past. These new powers include the ability to “make decisions,” “understand new building materials,” calculate “costs,” and “interpret detailed blueprints and diagrams.”
What do these futurists think carpenters have been doing — nailing random boards together? Ignoring materials costs? It’s been a while since we’ve built houses with unpeeled logs and hardly a new development that construction “project managers” need “strong communications skills” so they can work with “a variety of people.”
Yes, modern cashiers, including those assisting self-service customers, will “use new technology” like “bar code scanners” and “high-tech cash registers.” In other words, they’ll swipe merchandise past lasers and wait while machines do the arithmetic. They’ll deal with “cash, credit and debit sales,” all of which were apparently unheard of in the past. Equally astounding, retail clerks will “provide customer service” and “solve customer problems and complaints.” They’ll also have to “keep up with changes in product lines” and “store policies,” neither of which presumably ever changed in the past.
While 20th-century farming allegedly required only “on the job training” and “basic mechanical skills,” future farmers will need to know “animal husbandry” and “herd management.” Instead of just guessing, which is what they must’ve been doing in the past, they’ll suddenly “make decisions about feed programs and fertilization” based on “data” and by studying something new called agronomy.
Vermont’s state agriculture college has been offering courses in agronomy since it was founded in 1865. My Scout troop was awarding husbandry merit badges back in 1962.
Futurists claim that 20th-century production crews just “put parts together” and performed “routine assembly tasks.” Really? Ask a retired machinist if he’s a stranger to “math, graphs” and precision. Among their other supposedly new skills, 21st-century factory laborers will need to “work together” and show “initiative.”
Initiative? Haven’t these guys ever heard of Horatio Alger?
While nurses formerly just “followed directions,” nurses in the future, again apparently for the first time, will “learn new skills” and “communicate with patients, families and doctors.” In addition, they’ll also suddenly need to “work independently.” Partly, this is because of the radical new practice of treating patients at home. We used to call these cutting-edge visits “house calls.”
This cockeyed vision of the past and the future is what Poor Elijah was prepared to scream at the radio about. Instead, we heard about a “skills gap” among temporary, “entry-level” workers at an oil refinery. Refinery officials found that prospective “safety attendants” lacked some “specialized new skills” needed to “put out fires.”
Owing partly to the ensuing screaming, I didn’t hear what those missing skills were. I did hear Poor Elijah make three telling points. First, petroleum didn’t suddenly become combustible in the 21st century. Second, teaching students to put out refinery fires isn’t the responsibility of public education — yet. Third, if the problem is the workers didn’t know how to read, teaching that skill doesn’t require a millennial revolution and is hardly a reason to turn public education on its ear.
Don’t misunderstand. I’m not saying schools are fine the way they are or that enough graduates are sufficiently prepared for work or life. I’m also not saying that all my graduating high school classmates were well-taught or well-prepared. I am saying, with a few updates in content and the addition of some basic computer training, the knowledge and skills required for success in 2023 are essentially the same as the knowledge and skills my 1968 classmates and I needed to acquire.
Of course, if we acknowledged that all these vaunted 21st-century skills are really just rhetorically recast 20th-century skills, which they are, then we’d need to examine what’s changed in American culture and American students’ character that they’re no longer prepared for life and work.
That’s not just a question for education’s experts and reformers.
It’s a question we all need to answer.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
