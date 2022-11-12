Yogi Berra is credited with the maxim, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” Yogi was giving fellow catcher Joe Garagiola directions to his house. He was saying that either choice at the fork would lead to Yogi’s place where Joe needed to go.

Our dilemma today is fatefully different. As Americans in our third century, we, too, face a critical decision, but the choice too many of us and too many of our political leaders are making, ends in our destruction. Where our destiny now divides, only one road leads to safe harbor for our people and survival for our self-governing republic.

