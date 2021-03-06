Next time there’s a lull in the conversation, try asking what treason is. Most Americans will tell you it’s when someone betrays his country.
In England, high treason consisted of offenses against the king, like attempting to kill him, seize his throne, overthrow his government and murder his heirs. Since the monarchy’s peaceful transfer of power depended on inheritance through bloodlines, sex with certain members of the royal family counted as treason, too.
Henry VIII’s second and fifth wives were both beheaded for adultery. One was even guilty. Also executed were Henry’s chief adviser, one lady-in-waiting and seven men accused of being the queens’ lovers, including one queen’s brother.
To minimize caprice and political intrigue, our Constitution defines treason solely as “levying war” against the United States, “or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.” Conviction requires two witnesses to any treasonous act. This specificity explains why relatively few Americans have been accused of treason, let alone convicted and why traitors have commonly been prosecuted for crimes that are easier to prove, such as espionage and conspiracy.
Federal statutes delineate sedition as a conspiracy “to overthrow or destroy by force the government of the United States;” “oppose by force” the government’s “authority;” “prevent, hinder or delay by force the execution” of any U.S. law; or “take, seize or possess by force” any government property.
The rigor required to substantiate treason makes it an unlikely indictment to successfully bring against the January insurrectionists and their co-conspirators. But their attempt to overthrow and destroy the government by obstructing the peaceful transfer of power, their declared mission to delay and prevent Congress’s constitutionally mandated electoral vote count, and their seizure of the Capitol — all by force or threat of force — make sedition seem to better fit the crime.
That’s as far into the legal weeds as this middle school teacher feels equipped to go. I want instead to consider our moral understanding of treason, what betraying our country can look like, and how we’re failing to recognize and confront the clear and present treachery that imperils our republic.
Politicians are calling for a bipartisan investigation of the insurrection. Except we’re living through hyper-partisan, crazy political times, roiled by fevered and insane ravings more suited to an asylum than to the evening news.
Disciples of the QAnon internet lunacy sit in Congress. Politicians who don’t believe Donald Trump was sent to save the world from child-eating, pedophiliac lizard people keep silent for fear of losing the votes of Americans who do so believe.
From incendiary Jewish space lasers and 2020 voting machines rigged by Hugo Chavez before he died in 2013, to fake snow dropped on Texas and fake children who died in Sandy Hook, the rampant corruption of truth bolsters some Americans’ darkest fears as it serves others’ basest political ambitions.
Malignant conspiracies multiply, the truth dies each day, and before you know it, voters believe a loser’s lie that his election was stolen. The Capitol falls, and a gallows goes up. The lawful vote count stops. Mayhem reigns. People die. And all the while, the man who told the big lie, who convened the mob, who benefited from the mob’s assault on Congress, who resisted pleas for help, the man who would be president if his coup succeeds, smiles while he watches on television as his nation staggers.
What do you call such a man?
One hundred fifty Republican Senators and members of the House voted to overturn the election even after the insurrection.
What do you call such people?
Fox commentators report that the videos from Capitol security cameras, police body-cams and rioters’ smartphones “were doctored,” and the insurrection was nothing more than “a bunch of rowdy people walking through a hallway.”
Sen. Johnson describes the mob as “jovial, friendly and earnest.” None “seemed angry or incited to riot,” and the weapons, violence and death you saw on your screens “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection” to him.
Congressman Scalise, like most of his Republican colleagues, still can’t say Joe Biden won a free and fair election. Apparently, it no longer matters whether GOP officials look like fools as long as they’re pro-Trump fools.
At his confirmation hearing, Republicans questioned Merrick Garland as if the past four years had never happened. They postured and wagged their fingers as if they hadn’t tolerated Bill Barr’s corruption of justice, and as if they don’t still tolerate Trump’s abuse of power.
Republicans persist in equating the insurrection with antifa and Black Lives Matter protests, despite DHS and FBI warnings that “the most significant terror-related threat facing the U.S. today comes from violent extremists who are motivated by white supremacy and other far-right ideological causes.”
The acting chief of the Capitol police testified that militia extremists have stated their intention to return as soon as the State of the Union joint session “to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible.”
Speakers and workshops at the CPAC convention fed the “stolen election” lie. Convention-goers, many of them also churchgoers, embraced a Golden Trump without a tinge of guilt or embarrassment. Then to cap the festivities, a ranting, flesh-and-blood Trump treated the crowd to a familiar menu of lies and delusions — fake news, the rigged election, great deals and dead birds killed by windmills — before less than coyly teasing he’ll be back in 2024.
What will it take before we’ll believe that fascism can happen here?
Representative government rests on the power of the people to choose their representatives. Their confidence in their government rests directly on their confidence in their vote, that it will count and be counted fairly.
Undermining that confidence is a dagger to the heart of a republic. Attempting to overturn an election you know to be honest is a morally damnable act. It might not be technically treason, but it’s surely a betrayal.
Sen. McConnell says Donald Trump, by his “unconscionable behavior,” his lies and incitement, is “practically and morally” responsible for the insurrection. Also, McConnell says he’ll “absolutely” vote for Trump if Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024.
Sadly, that’s not the kind of loyalty or wisdom that can save us.
We’ll need to do better than golden idols and seditious liars.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
