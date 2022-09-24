Most people who keep a close eye on public education won’t be shocked to hear that schools are increasingly expected to assume responsibilities that formerly belonged to parents, everything from contraception and character building to nutrition and routine dental care. These nonacademic tasks devour what was once academic time even as schools are required to guarantee that all students will meet ever higher, often unrealistic, academic standards hatched by experts unfamiliar with actual students. Meanwhile, Congress, the courts, cabinet officers and the vast army of education bureaucrats, most of whom also operate a safe distance from real students, have spent decades actively stripping teachers of any power we once had to manage our classrooms.
We’re told that schools must take on what were formerly parental tasks because too many American parents aren’t doing them anymore. This is in part because so many American parents aren’t home anymore. A 2011 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development study found that one in four U.S. children is being raised by a single parent, a higher percentage than in any other industrialized nation. A 2019 Pew Research Center analysis confirmed the United States still has the world’s highest rate of children living in single-parent households. The United States also ranks near the top of the industrialized world when it comes to two-parent households where both parents work.
Advocates cite these statistics to bolster their recommendations and demands that schools remain open from “six to six” and sometimes even later to babysit children, although they never call it babysitting because that would sound too much like what it really is. It’s no longer rare for schools to feed children three meals a day plus snacks, watch students’ waistlines and see to their medical, dental, psychological and “spiritual” needs, if you count “mindfulness” and other meditation programs that have made their way into public schools. We even offer parenting courses and family counseling.
Experts contend these needs are most acute among “lower socioeconomic status” students and are linked to low SES children’s higher rates of failure and disruptive behavior. Even if that linkage exists, however, we should still consider whether assuming parents’ responsibilities strengthens or further weakens them as parents and all of us as a society. The same social scientists who urge schools to take on more parental responsibilities argue in other contexts that compensating for someone’s irresponsibility only “enables” them to be more irresponsible.
For example, schools began serving breakfast because some parents weren’t providing it at home, often because they couldn’t afford it. Now many families who were providing breakfast and can afford it, send their children to school without it. “Why should I make breakfast if the school will feed my kids for me?” Some schools go as far as encouraging children who are eating at home to start having breakfast at school so the original free-breakfast students don’t feel self-conscious. The result is many families have actually become more like the families who were purportedly the problem.
Owing in varying degrees to financial hardship, cultural expectations or parental negligence, low SES children often do have academic and behavioral trouble at school. But virtue and vice can be found in every social and economic class, so can good and bad parents. While many poorly educated parents see little value in school, others value education for their children specifically because they lack it themselves. It’s also true that many children succeed in spite of their parents.
I was having breakfast at the coffee shop last weekend. There’s a different crowd on Saturdays. For one thing, it isn’t five o’clock in the morning as on school days, so the place is usually packed. Instead of early shift carpenters and assorted working men, you find couples and families, shoppers and vacationers.
I was sipping my coffee when a toddler screamed. He was smiling and obviously excited about something, so I smiled, too. How can you not smile at a child’s spontaneous delight? Then he screamed again. And again. And again. I smiled tolerantly, and then progressively less tolerantly, until I stopped smiling altogether.
The boy kept shrieking. I kept expecting his parents to shush him or distract him or take him outside, but they seemed as delighted as he was. They also seemed utterly unaware that everybody else in the place lacked their parental fascination with the boy’s ability to pierce strangers’ eardrums. In fact, they seemed entirely unconcerned that anybody else was there.
After 20 minutes of nonstop shrieking, a woman went over to their table and gently asked them to tell him to stop. They seemed genuinely put out that anyone would expect them to quash his right to self-expression.
These weren’t lower SES people. They also weren’t the kind of stereotypical, impotent parents who can’t control their child in the supermarket aisle, although that’s where they may find themselves once he gets bigger. They seemed pleasant enough. They were just allowing him to suit himself, regardless of his effect on anybody else.
By our silence, so were we.
This isn’t an attitude or a tolerance we can afford to encourage in a classroom, which is where the little boy is going to land eventually. Then, when he acts in the same self-absorbed manner, and his teacher hopefully tries to correct his behavior for the sake of the other children in the class, both the teacher and the school will be branded “repressive” and insufficiently “child-centered.” Complaints will be posted on Facebook, and school officials will advise the teacher to tread lightly in the future when the child misbehaves.
He won’t be the only misbehaving child in the room. He already isn’t.
I don’t mean to make too much of one cup of coffee or one toddler acting out, but I worry that we’re growing accustomed to narcissism.
We may not be able to solve all our SES problems. We all won’t be equally competent parents. And I don’t mean children should be seen and not heard. But the coffee shop that Saturday was held hostage by a 3-year-old.
The same thing is happening in our classrooms and in every venue and aspect of our public and civic life. Some 3-year-olds aren’t 3 years old.
Children need to learn that self-absorption doesn’t trump consideration for others.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
