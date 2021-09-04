Poor Elijah was returning to his car at the mall when several anonymous youths volunteered unflattering comments about his face and form. Having been schooled in the greatest playground commandment, “Sticks and stones may break my bones,” he pretended not to notice, believing any response would lower him to their level.
Once in his car, though, he had to drive past where the boys were roosting. That’s when they cranked up the volume and saluted him with a significant finger. I know he wasn’t shocked. He’s saluted me privately the same way himself on bad days. But something made him stop this time. He said he felt like Popeye — “That’s all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.” And when he stepped out of his car, and the youths retreated inside, he felt inexplicably and immensely better.
This isn’t a tirade on the shameful manners of modern youth. I’ll leave that to Socrates, who was reportedly grousing about children’s “bad manners” to his student, Plato. Yes, many modern children are rude, and rude children should be held responsible for their rude behavior. But children don’t hold the patent on discourtesy. And they suffer more because of it than adults do. That’s because they’re less able to defend themselves.
Courtesy used to mean the way you were expected to behave in the king’s court. There were always two reasons for good behavior at court. The first was respect for the divinely appointed king. The second was he could separate you from your head if you didn’t act as if you respected him.
Acting respectful when you don’t feel respect can sound hypocritical. That’s why back in the 1960s, baby boomers like me decided courtesy was phony, that open and honest contempt was somehow preferable to halfhearted decency. Everything unfiltered and candid, however coarse, insensitive or self-serving, became virtuous. Anything the least bit diplomatic, anything less than brutally frank, no matter how generous or practically tactful, became false.
When it comes to stamping out hypocrisy, I know what I’m talking about. I’ve stamped out more hypocrisy in other people than almost anybody I know. Sadly, I haven’t been nearly as successful when it comes to the man in the mirror.
I grew up admiring a lot of people in my little world. I also grew up knowing I had to be polite to more than a few people I didn’t admire, and if I wasn’t inclined to be courteous out of respect, then I’d at least better be courteous out of fear of parentally losing my head. That looming fear made me easier to get along with.
Today on the playing field, at the supermarket, in the unreal glare of reality television and in the political arena, we exalt personal empowerment, the ultimate license for self-gratification, narcissism and bad manners. Televised mediocrities degrade themselves on islands and in bedrooms. Twitter vents our malice and our ignorance worldwide, “personal liberty” advocates threaten local school board members, and those who would be president shout each other down, engage in playground taunts and otherwise conduct themselves like 5-year-olds.
When pretenders to the seat of Washington and Lincoln can boast in public about the size of their genitals, as they did in 2016, and when Americans can greet their loutishness with smirks and complacency, as many of us did, what was once a question has become a fact of American life: We at long last have no shame, no sense of decency.
When we tolerate, even applaud and reward, such graceless, obscene speech and deeds from those with ambitions to lead us, what can we expect from our children?
Education experts, who don’t work in actual classrooms, equate punishment with retaliation, as if responding to disrespectful behavior by penalizing or excluding offenders is a bad thing. Their misplaced tolerance harms other children and wears away the fabric of daily school life.
What we see at school prefigures and reflects the decay of morals, restraint and humility that degrades our wider world. What we see on the public stage is likewise at once the seed and the fruit of our national decline and fall.
As long as we continue to make excuses for discourtesy, disruption and violence at school, our schools will decline. As long as we continue to applaud the vaulting, bullying egos posing and strutting down our corridors of power, we will not be great.
I’m not talking about empty words. Hollow nods to “my friends across the aisle” won’t cure our disease. Nor am I exhorting you to keep silent when the truth demands your voice. We already have too much of that cowardly, expedient complicity.
I would rather live in a world where people genuinely respect each other, but given a choice between insincere silence and the impudence that greeted Poor Elijah that day, I vote for silence. Given the loudmouthed public vulgarity women commonly suffer, I vote again for silence. Given the choice between brutal words and arrogant gestures or decent peace and quiet, a passing smile, a door held for a stranger, what choice is there?
Courtesy happens close to home. We need to expect it first of ourselves and after that, of others, including our students.
We need to demand it of our leaders. We need to muster the courage and integrity to stand up and reject those who poison the air with incivility.
Discourtesy isn’t a superficial vice. It’s rooted in arrogance, vainglory and contempt for other people.
When George Washington was 14, he copied down a list of 110 “rules of civility and decent behavior.” His pamphlet of numbered courtesies enjoins us to respect others and the truth, from instructions for how to yawn politely to our solemn duty to keep promises. His rules conclude with the command to “labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience.”
Courtesy isn’t a trivial thing.
It’s a window into our national character.
Take a good look.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
