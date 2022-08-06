Poor Elijah showed up Sunday morning with new lesson plans. “It’s a unit on sleeping,” he enthused. “Pillows, mattresses, blankets — the whole nine yards.”

Hopefully, you’re as bewildered as I was. Hopefully you’re asking yourself, “What do mattresses have to do with teaching English?” Of course, if you’re an education expert, sleeping is probably already on your shortlist of life skills that belong in the curriculum. Why not? We already teach students how to eat, brush their teeth, mediate, meditate, relax and abstain from tobacco and alcohol. Sleeping is an equally essential life skill.

