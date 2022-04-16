Two years ago, Poor Elijah tried to bet me a dollar that education experts would use COVID as an excuse to recycle their menu of bankrupt reforms that have reigned in schools for decades. Now, despite documented academic declines in those years before the pandemic and what the Brookings Institution termed the “devastating impacts” of the pandemic, experts report their reforms are “here to stay.”
Two years of pandemic instruction have starkly confirmed the shortcomings of the extensive use of education technology and computers. In response, reformers are advocating the further extensive use of education technology and computers as if the past two years and past two generations never happened.
Teachers, parents and students have spent the pandemic lamenting the isolation and social-emotional limitations of videoconferencing and Zoom classrooms. Now that “in-person instruction” is back, reformers, apparently blind to irony, propose to address students’ social-emotional needs with social-emotional “tech tools.”
After 30-odd years, Poor Elijah is accustomed to education absurdity. For example, it’s long been an article of faith among reformers that lecturing is bad. Experts even ridicule teachers who lecture as “sages on a stage,” which means education reform has become so extreme and nonsensical that its boosters actually prefer teachers not be sages.
While lecturing isn’t the only way to teach, it is a valid teaching method. The practice and the word itself date back to when books were scarce and students listened to teachers read from texts that students didn’t have. Now, lectures more often involve a teacher sharing his knowledge and leading a discussion. While I’m no sage, I do hopefully know more than my students. Otherwise, you’d be wise to show me the door.
Reformers prescribe that I function instead as a “guide on the side.” They argue that my job isn’t to impart knowledge but to step back and “facilitate” while 12-year-olds purportedly “follow the science,” “take a bigger role in shaping their own learning,” and otherwise investigate topics according to their “student-centered” individual interests. Leave them alone, and they’ll come home, wagging their intellectual curiosity behind them.
Forty years of education reform have proven to everyone, except education reformers, this doesn’t work. In fact, reformers’ aversion to imparting knowledge is one reason so many students don’t have much. Ironically, while experts howl against lecturing, it’s the chief instructional method they themselves employ when delivering their wisdom at teacher workshops. Visiting non-sages commonly read their PowerPoint presentations aloud while their teacher audiences simultaneously read them silently off large video screens.
There’s more to reform than its hypocritical disdain for lecturing. In a perversion of reason almost as startling as lecturing against lecturing, reformers reject assigning homework on the grounds that it unfairly places students who don’t do it at a disadvantage because they wind up learning less than students who do it. Reformers apparently prefer everyone be equally disadvantaged and learn equally less. At the same time, of course, all students will successfully meet new, world-class, even higher, standards.
If at this point you’re laughing, bear in mind how calamitously stupid this all is. On the other hand, if you’re weeping for the future of the nation, it’s all so absurd that it is kind of funny.
Speaking of stupid and absurd, welcome to the “flipped classroom.” This new “student-centered” teaching method can allegedly “reach every student in every class every day.” It’s also technology-driven,” which, for 21st century reformers, automatically renders it a gift from God.
Under the old instructional “model,” homework involved reading to prepare for the next day’s class or practicing a skill students had learned in class that day. Teachers used class time to go over students’ independent homework, to explain new material, and for group discussion of what everyone was supposed to be learning. “Flipping” boosters simplistically reduce this to class was for “lecturing,” and home was for “practice.”
In the “flipped” model students at home watch “an eight- to 10-minute video” of what would have been their teacher’s classroom lesson and then in class the next day, practice what would have been their homework while their teacher floats around and facilitates. The video, by the way, often consists of “simply filming the whiteboard as the teacher makes notations and recording their (sic) voice.”
Apparently, classroom lecturing where students can ask questions and discuss things, is bad, but a video of a lecture where they can’t, is good.
Equally perplexing, if the teacher’s lesson can be captured in an 8-minute video, what’s been happening previously during the rest of the class? Either the lesson can’t really be reduced to 8 minutes, in which case, flipping slashes the time devoted to explaining new material, or there was already time during class to go over homework.
Proponents contend that “flipping” enables teachers and students to “discuss what they did at home.” There’s nothing new about this except that, in the past, what students did at home meant what they’d practiced and read independently. Now, instead of practicing skills and reading new material, they watch a video. All this somehow results in “students being responsible for their learning.” Substituting videos for books also solves our literacy problem by eliminating independent reading.
Apostles claim flipping means “now teachers are actually working with kids.” Listen. I already discuss my students’ independent homework with them in class. I also introduce new material in person so I can gauge their reactions and tailor what I say and how I say it to the look on their faces. Anyone who tells you I can accomplish that via Zoom or an 8-minute video of my disembodied voice, is guilty of either gross folly or deceit.
In the end, flipping accomplishes three essential reform goals. It gives technology purveyors yet another excuse to peddle their products to schools. It solves the problem of students not doing homework by eliminating homework. Worst of all, it hijacks words like “responsibility” and “work” to mask the sad reality that too many of our students, like too many of the rest of us, prefer a world where someone else is responsible and someone else does the work.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.