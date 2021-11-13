I saw my first Christmas commercial two days before Halloween. Back-to-school season starts while graduation cards are still on the shelves, Black Friday begins Nov. 1, and Americans stampede into stores before their Thanksgiving turkey is digested. Holidays have become occasions to prepare for future holidays.
We’ve got governing upside down, too. Instead of winning elections in order to govern, we govern in order to win the next election. As a result, 21st-century American government is paralyzed by partisanship, marinated in expediency, held hostage to narrow self-interest, and generally ineffective.
Democrats promised to govern effectively. Candidate Biden assured us his long experience in the Senate equipped him to work across the aisle with Republicans. I have no reason to doubt the president’s sincerity. He is, borrowing Rudyard Kipling’s words, a man who can walk with kings and keep the common touch. Unfortunately, Republicans have as little interest in working with him as they had in collaborating during the Obama years, with Mitch McConnell declaring, as he did then, “100% of our focus is on stopping this new administration.”
Meanwhile, Democrats have constructed a blue aisle between the progressive and moderate wings of their own party. Instead of swiftly and efficiently passing $3 trillion worth of physical and social infrastructure as a substantial first step, they‘ve met and bickered and repeatedly announced with fanfare that they’d reached an agreement among themselves, only to later announce with less fanfare, sometimes within hours, that they hadn’t.
Progressives contend that Democratic policies need to swing farther left to attract and reward their party’s “base,” by which they mean progressive and black voters. Progressives of all colors clearly have a home in the Democratic Party, but moderate Democrats of all colors aren’t just houseguests. Effective government has to rest on more than the prevailing sentiment at one party’s doctrinal extreme, especially if you also expect to attract independents and disaffected Republican voters, most of whom reside near the center of the ideological spectrum.
Democrats are sometimes preoccupied with doctrinal purity and slow to recognize that their internal disagreements vary in significance. Dissension about issues like free community college tuition should be less divisive than disputes about homelessness and childhood hunger.
Democrats have also tended toward excessive judgmentalism and condescension on social issues. Some reactions to non-conventional gender orientation and sexual preference do stem from bigotry and warrant condemnation, but there’s a difference between disapproving of homosexuality on sincere religious grounds and actively persecuting homosexuals. Questioning bathroom and locker room accommodations for transgender students doesn’t make you a bigot. It’s not unreasonable to challenge the propriety and fairness of allowing anatomical males to compete as females in athletic events. The same objections lie behind prohibitions against hormone doping like the treatments that infamously boosted the performance of East German female Olympians. Anatomical males just have those hormones and the consequent advantages by virtue of their physiology.
Responding with equal outrage to every opposing opinion makes Democrats seem unreasonable and heightens societal tensions. As Trumpists threaten civil war, the last thing we need is unnecessarily heightened friction, misunderstanding and mistrust among Americans of good will.
Make no mistake. Democrats’ tendency to dither and bicker is unnervingly reminiscent of the weak Kerensky government and the Weimar Republic that preceded and unintentionally facilitated the rise of Lenin in Russia and Hitler in Germany. Trump’s Republican Party, however, by omission and commission, poses a mortal, existential threat to the American republic.
Over our 232 years we’ve endured President Jackson’s excessive assertions of executive power, Buchanan’s passive incompetence, and Harding’s tolerance for corruption. We even survived the disputed 1876 election when three former Confederate states submitted competing slates of electors. But we’ve never suffered a president — even Richard Nixon with his “dirty tricks” and assorted obstructions of justice — who actively plotted to seize the presidency and overthrow our constitutional government.
I won’t repeat here all the evidence of ongoing Trumpist guilt and Republican complicity. As for the pro-Trump side of the ledger, Giuliani ravings, Cyber Ninja press releases, subpoenas met with defiance, and endless strings of transparent lies are proof only that we live in an irrational, lawless, treacherous hour.
Mobs and anonymous zealots stalk school board members and threaten their children with death.
Insurrection rioters win elections.
And the governor-elect of Virginia is the latest Republican lacking the courage to acknowledge Biden is the lawful president.
Welcome to the United States, the last best hope of Earth.
What follows isn’t an argument to curtail anyone’s First Amendment rights. It’s an appeal to consider the responsibility we bear as speakers and, even more crucially, as listeners.
The freedom of speech was never unlimited. Justice Holmes held that the First Amendment doesn’t protect speech that poses a “clear and present danger” of causing a significant evil. His famous example was falsely shouting “Fire” in a crowded theater. The Supreme Court has since refined Holmes’s standard so the danger must be “imminent” and “likely.”
Justice Frankfurter explained that the Founders valued free speech as an alternative to “force and explosions.” As children of the Enlightenment, they placed their faith in “the power of an appeal to reason,” what Holmes called “the free trade in ideas.” Frankfurter wrote that speech which induces violence can lose its power to appeal to reason and itself become an instrument of force.
Falsely shouting “Fire” is dangerous because it can lead to violence. People can be trampled. But the further danger is that the ensuing panic eliminates any opportunity for further debate to determine the truth.
If there’s really a fire, you have to sound the alarm.
But if you knowingly lie, if you fail to refute what you know to be a lie, if you remain silent and let the lie take its course, the blood will be on your hands.
Some lies are so inflammatory they might as well be fire. They put the torch to reason, and drive us blind into smoke so we cannot see.
Our danger is clear and present.
It is imminent.
And it is likely.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
