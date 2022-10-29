If hell is paved with good intentions, then late 20th-century schools were paved with self-esteem. Self-esteem disciples so urgently wanted students to know the joys of success and self-confidence, they inadvertently condemned them to fail.

The modern self-esteem movement was the brainchild of a California psychology professor. He designed a questionnaire to identify children who didn’t feel good about themselves. Based on his survey, he concluded that achievement, clear expectations and “firm and consistent discipline” tend to make children self-confident, while excessive “freedom” typically lowers a child’s self-image, yielding children who achieve less and are less responsible.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.