Every so often, the dress code comes up at faculty meetings. You may be wondering why public schools, reportedly on the brink of academic collapse, would concern themselves with midriff shirts when they could be discussing standards, assessments and curriculum revisions.
That’s a question that could only be asked by someone who’s never had to discuss standards, assessments and curriculum revisions — again.
Like most of my colleagues, I didn’t become a teacher so I could monitor skirt lengths, any more than I really care how often students visit the bathroom or the drinking fountain. The fact is, though, when you’re responsible for hundreds of children who belong to other people and whose trustworthiness varies considerably, you have to keep an eye on these things.
Dress codes, like all school rules, are intended to promote a safe, decent school environment and ensure nothing interferes with student learning. Believe it or not, extremely short skirts and muscle shirts tend to distract adolescent males and females. Once you set limits on skirts, you have to deal with shorts. Naturally, gender equity dictates that boys’ shorts remain as close to their kneecaps as girls’ shorts and skirts do. But how close is close enough?
How many administrators can dance on the head of an ACLU lawyer?
How do you define the difference between a tank top and a sleeveless blouse? How wide does the strap have to be? Should girls’ bras be visible? What about bra straps, or boys’ boxers, or girls’ boxers?
What about male muscle shirts with the armpits cut down to the average male navel? If you’d ban them, what would you say when some boy, or his lawyer, asks why girls can wear their version of tank tops, but boys can’t? What about females wearing tank tops cut down as far as the average male navel?
Why don’t we all just wear G-strings and Speedos?
If your response is, obviously, that would be inappropriate, you’ve just conceded that schools need dress codes.
This is why faculties convene to debate armpit openings and contemplate student navels. Somewhere short of permitting adolescents to attend school dressed as nymphs and satyrs, someone needs to come up with a few rules.
Sometimes the rules concern what’s written on garments. Long before “Coed Naked” T-shirts and “I love boobies” bracelets, men and women of all ages have been toying with sex and advertising their availability. We’ve usually considered those displays indecent or immodest, and certainly unsuitable for children.
I’m not sure why parents send their daughters to school with “Property of _____” silkscreened on the seat of their pants or wearing only nylon leggings from the waist down. I don’t think it’s unreasonable for schools to require that some supplementary garment extend to the middle of students’ thighs. I think it’s idiotic to charge, as many dress-code critics do, that prohibiting leggings and yoga pants at school “contributes to rape culture.”
I don’t think boys “cannot control themselves” when women “dress provocatively.” I expect my students to exercise self-control in all things, including their reactions to other people’s clothing. But anyone who claims that males or females dressed solely in opaque pantyhose don’t pose a likely distraction in classrooms and corridors, is being disingenuous.
Some dress-code opponents make T-shirt and bracelet messages a First Amendment issue. What would the framers think of what we define as freedom of speech? People who’d just fought a war to secure their right to criticize their government might find our concern with what our shirts can say about our body parts, a little trivial.
So might students in Ukraine.
The Constitution was never meant to cover everything. Propriety and common sense were expected to govern my tongue, and what I wear on the rest of me. That’s why I might go shirtless on the beach, but definitely not in the cafeteria.
Some students counter that dress codes restrict their freedom to “express” themselves. They’re right. That’s because no one has an unbridled freedom to express themselves in every situation.
Students also contend that their style preferences should prevail because “it’s our school.” Except, public schools don’t belong to students, or to teachers, or to individual parents. They belong to their communities.
A wise community will elect a responsible school board. A responsible school board will entrust the daily business of education to a competent faculty, and a competent faculty will consult the interests and opinions of students, particularly as those students grow in age and presumably, maturity. But students don’t enjoy any unalienable right to govern anything.
I’m not endorsing blind obedience. I’ve asked my share of questions, and I guard my rights and sometimes yours. I don’t agree with every rule, and I realize that skirts “4 inches above the knee” weren’t ordained on the way down Mount Sinai. I certainly don’t blame high school seniors for wanting to dress themselves.
Rules, though, are part of how human society works, and schools are a form of human society. Unfortunately, too many schools have leaped onto too many passing bandwagons and in the process, lost their credibility. Too many parents have met school expectations in behavior and academics with the battle cry, “Not my kid,” and gotten away with it. We’ve all been the losers in that lost battle.
Shouldn’t the principal entrusted with the education of your town’s children also be trusted to decide if a skirt is too short or a “boobies” bracelet is too problematic for school?
Dress codes are about far more than skirt-length distractions from learning. They’re about recognizing that too many students are already too apathetic and distracted. They’re about regaining a sense of propriety.
They’re about a society where primetime rank exhibitionism has been redefined as “reality.” What can we expect of students’ public conduct when we, the public, dote on narcissists who trade their dignity and privacy for 15 minutes of televised petty infamy?
Dress codes are about respecting the balance between my rights as an individual and your rights as the individual standing next to me.
The statement they make about us goes far beyond the clothes we wear.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
